State championship scoreboard

May 30, 2014 3:16 PM

Baseball

Class 6A

At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Wichita Northwest 7, Washburn Rural 5

Blue Valley 3, BV West 2

Manhattan 1, Junction City 0

Maize 8, SM East 2

Friday’s Semifinals

Blue Valley 4, Wichita Northwest 1

Maize 3, Manhattan 1

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Blue Valley 9, Maize 3

Third place: Manhattan 3, Wichita Northwest 1

Class 5A

At Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Topeka Seaman 2, Wichita Heights 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Shawnee Heights 2

Carroll 8, Andover 0

BV Southwest 5, Eisenhower 0

Friday’s Semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Topeka Seaman 3

Carroll 7, BV Southwest 6

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 6, BV Southwest 0

Third place: Carroll 5, Topeka Seaman 0

Class 4A-Division I

At Evans Stadium, Salina

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Fort Scott 6, Andover Central 4

Paola 8, Topeka Hayden 4

Rose Hill 6, Andale-Garden Plain 4

DeSoto 8, Tonganoxie 7

Friday’s Semifinals

Paola 8, Fort Scott 5

DeSoto 9, Rose Hill 0

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: DeSoto 10, Paola 5

Third place: Rose Hill 5, Fort Scott 3

Class 4A-Division II

At Pratt Community College

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Perry-Lecompton 3, Goodland 1

Baxter Springs 11, Concordia 2

KC Ward 12, Burlington 2

Russell-Victoria 11, Trinity Academy 2

Friday’s Semifinals

Perry-Lecompton 2, Baxter Springs 1

KC Ward 10, Russell-Victoria 0

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: KC Ward 5, Perry-Lecompton 2

Third place: Russell-Victoria 15, Baxter Springs 1

Class 3A

At Falley Field, Topeka

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Council Grove 3, Galena 0

Rock Creek 6, Lyons-Chase 2

Silver Lake 9, Marion 8

Wellsville 4, Bluestem 3

Friday’s Semifinals

Rock Creek 16, Council Grove 3

Wellsville 2, Silver Lake 1

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Wellsville 2, Rock Creek 1

Third place: Silver Lake 10, Council Grove 6

Class 2-1A

At Great Bend Sports Complex

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Udall 4, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Pittsburg Colgan 4, Mission Valley 2

Troy 5, Ellis 0

Little River 5, Elkhart 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Pittsburg Colgan 10, Udall 2

Little River 7, Troy 2

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Pittsburg Colgan 4, Little River 0

Third place: Udall 9, Troy 8

Girls Soccer

Class 6A

At Hummer Park, Topeka

Friday’s Semifinals

Maize 4, SM West 2

BV Northwest 3, Washburn Rural 0

Saturday’s Championship Round

Third place: SM West 1, Washburn Rural 0

Championship: BV Northwest 6, Maize 0

Class 5A

At Emporia High

Friday’s Semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Kapaun 0

BV Southwest 1, Carroll 0

Saturday’s Championship Round

Third place: Kapaun 1, Carroll 0 (4-1 on penalty kicks)

Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas (19-1) vs. BV Southwest (13-5-2), 2 p.m.

Class 4-1A

At KC Piper

Friday’s Semifinals

Trinity Academy 3, Miege 2, OT

Topeka Hayden 3, Bonner Springs 1

Saturday’s Championship Round

Third place: Miege 5, Bonner Springs 2

Championship: Trinity Academy 2, Topeka Hayden 1

Softball

Class 6A

At BV West, Overland Park

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Olathe East 6, Derby 2

Olathe South 4, Maize 0

Washburn Rural 7, Garden City 4

Olathe Northwest 12, BV West 6

Friday’s Semifinals

Olathe East 2, Olathe South 1

Washburn Rural 4, Olathe Northwest 3

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Washburn Rural 9, Olathe East 2

Third place: Olathe South 11, Olathe Northwest 2

Class 5A

At Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Topeka Seaman 4, BV Southwest 1

Carroll 9, Shawnee Heights 0

Maize South 6, Mill Valley 1

Kapaun 7, Hays 6

Friday’s Semifinals

Carroll 18, Kapaun 1

Maize South 1, Topeka Seaman 0

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Carroll 11, Maize South 0 (6)

Third place: Topeka Seaman 14, Kapaun 3

Class 4A-Division I

At Burke Complex, Salina

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Augusta 9, DeSoto 1

McPherson 10, Wamego 8

Fort Scott 6, KC Piper 5

Louisburg 5, Rose Hill 3

Friday’s Semifinals

McPherson 4, Louisburg 3

Augusta 9, Fort Scott 1

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Augusta 11, McPherson 5

Third place: Fort Scott 6, Louisburg 5

Class 4A-Division II

At Green Sports Complex, Pratt

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Jefferson West 10, Chapman 1

Goodland 7, Frontenac 6 (8)

Clearwater 8, Santa Fe Trail 5

Pratt 11, Prairie View 3

Friday’s Semifinals

Pratt 12, Goodland 0

Clearwater 9, Jefferson West 1

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Pratt 12, Clearwater 2 (6)

Third place: Jefferson West 2, Goodland 1

Class 3A

At Hummer Sports Complex, Topeka

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Lyons-Chase 3, Oskaloosa 1

Humboldt 4, Minneapolis 1

Riverton 4, Cheney 3

Silver Lake 6, Haven 3

Friday’s Semifinals

Silver Lake 3, Humboldt 1 (8)

Riverton 3, Lyons-Chase 1

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Silver Lake 3, Riverton 2

Third place: Humboldt 2, Lyons-Chase 1

Class 2-1A

At Great Bend Sports Complex

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Chase County 15, Oswego 0

Ell-Saline 10, Spearville 0

Udall 4, Yates Center 0

Hillsboro 10, McLouth 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Hillsboro 3, Ell-Saline 0

Chase County 12, Udall 1

Friday’s Championship Round

Championship: Chase County 5, Hillsboro 1

Third place: Ell-Saline 13, Udall 7

