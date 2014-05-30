State championship scoreboard

Baseball
Class 6A
At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Wichita Northwest 7, Washburn Rural 5
Blue Valley 3, BV West 2
Manhattan 1, Junction City 0
Maize 8, SM East 2
Friday’s Semifinals
Blue Valley 4, Wichita Northwest 1
Maize 3, Manhattan 1
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Blue Valley 9, Maize 3
Third place: Manhattan 3, Wichita Northwest 1
Class 5A
At Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Topeka Seaman 2, Wichita Heights 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Shawnee Heights 2
Carroll 8, Andover 0
BV Southwest 5, Eisenhower 0
Friday’s Semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Topeka Seaman 3
Carroll 7, BV Southwest 6
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 6, BV Southwest 0
Third place: Carroll 5, Topeka Seaman 0
Class 4A-Division I
At Evans Stadium, Salina
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Fort Scott 6, Andover Central 4
Paola 8, Topeka Hayden 4
Rose Hill 6, Andale-Garden Plain 4
DeSoto 8, Tonganoxie 7
Friday’s Semifinals
Paola 8, Fort Scott 5
DeSoto 9, Rose Hill 0
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: DeSoto 10, Paola 5
Third place: Rose Hill 5, Fort Scott 3
Class 4A-Division II
At Pratt Community College
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Perry-Lecompton 3, Goodland 1
Baxter Springs 11, Concordia 2
KC Ward 12, Burlington 2
Russell-Victoria 11, Trinity Academy 2
Friday’s Semifinals
Perry-Lecompton 2, Baxter Springs 1
KC Ward 10, Russell-Victoria 0
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: KC Ward 5, Perry-Lecompton 2
Third place: Russell-Victoria 15, Baxter Springs 1
Class 3A
At Falley Field, Topeka
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Council Grove 3, Galena 0
Rock Creek 6, Lyons-Chase 2
Silver Lake 9, Marion 8
Wellsville 4, Bluestem 3
Friday’s Semifinals
Rock Creek 16, Council Grove 3
Wellsville 2, Silver Lake 1
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Wellsville 2, Rock Creek 1
Third place: Silver Lake 10, Council Grove 6
Class 2-1A
At Great Bend Sports Complex
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Udall 4, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Pittsburg Colgan 4, Mission Valley 2
Troy 5, Ellis 0
Little River 5, Elkhart 0
Friday’s Semifinals
Pittsburg Colgan 10, Udall 2
Little River 7, Troy 2
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Pittsburg Colgan 4, Little River 0
Third place: Udall 9, Troy 8
Girls Soccer
Class 6A
At Hummer Park, Topeka
Friday’s Semifinals
Maize 4, SM West 2
BV Northwest 3, Washburn Rural 0
Saturday’s Championship Round
Third place: SM West 1, Washburn Rural 0
Championship: BV Northwest 6, Maize 0
Class 5A
At Emporia High
Friday’s Semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Kapaun 0
BV Southwest 1, Carroll 0
Saturday’s Championship Round
Third place: Kapaun 1, Carroll 0 (4-1 on penalty kicks)
Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas (19-1) vs. BV Southwest (13-5-2), 2 p.m.
Class 4-1A
At KC Piper
Friday’s Semifinals
Trinity Academy 3, Miege 2, OT
Topeka Hayden 3, Bonner Springs 1
Saturday’s Championship Round
Third place: Miege 5, Bonner Springs 2
Championship: Trinity Academy 2, Topeka Hayden 1
Softball
Class 6A
At BV West, Overland Park
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Olathe East 6, Derby 2
Olathe South 4, Maize 0
Washburn Rural 7, Garden City 4
Olathe Northwest 12, BV West 6
Friday’s Semifinals
Olathe East 2, Olathe South 1
Washburn Rural 4, Olathe Northwest 3
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Washburn Rural 9, Olathe East 2
Third place: Olathe South 11, Olathe Northwest 2
Class 5A
At Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Topeka Seaman 4, BV Southwest 1
Carroll 9, Shawnee Heights 0
Maize South 6, Mill Valley 1
Kapaun 7, Hays 6
Friday’s Semifinals
Carroll 18, Kapaun 1
Maize South 1, Topeka Seaman 0
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Carroll 11, Maize South 0 (6)
Third place: Topeka Seaman 14, Kapaun 3
Class 4A-Division I
At Burke Complex, Salina
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Augusta 9, DeSoto 1
McPherson 10, Wamego 8
Fort Scott 6, KC Piper 5
Louisburg 5, Rose Hill 3
Friday’s Semifinals
McPherson 4, Louisburg 3
Augusta 9, Fort Scott 1
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Augusta 11, McPherson 5
Third place: Fort Scott 6, Louisburg 5
Class 4A-Division II
At Green Sports Complex, Pratt
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Jefferson West 10, Chapman 1
Goodland 7, Frontenac 6 (8)
Clearwater 8, Santa Fe Trail 5
Pratt 11, Prairie View 3
Friday’s Semifinals
Pratt 12, Goodland 0
Clearwater 9, Jefferson West 1
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Pratt 12, Clearwater 2 (6)
Third place: Jefferson West 2, Goodland 1
Class 3A
At Hummer Sports Complex, Topeka
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Lyons-Chase 3, Oskaloosa 1
Humboldt 4, Minneapolis 1
Riverton 4, Cheney 3
Silver Lake 6, Haven 3
Friday’s Semifinals
Silver Lake 3, Humboldt 1 (8)
Riverton 3, Lyons-Chase 1
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Silver Lake 3, Riverton 2
Third place: Humboldt 2, Lyons-Chase 1
Class 2-1A
At Great Bend Sports Complex
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Chase County 15, Oswego 0
Ell-Saline 10, Spearville 0
Udall 4, Yates Center 0
Hillsboro 10, McLouth 0
Friday’s Semifinals
Hillsboro 3, Ell-Saline 0
Chase County 12, Udall 1
Friday’s Championship Round
Championship: Chase County 5, Hillsboro 1
Third place: Ell-Saline 13, Udall 7
