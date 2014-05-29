3A, 2-1A baseball: Lyons-Chase, Marion tumble

Lyons-Chase had nine hits in its Class 3A baseball quarterfinal Friday, but Rock Creek made the most of its five hits in a 6-2 victory in Topeka.
Jacob Buckman got two hits, and Ryan McClure drove in both of Lyons-Chase’s runs.
|Lyons-Chase
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2 9 2
|Rock Creek
|030
|120
|x
|—
|6 5 4
W — Rogge. L — Kirkhart.
|Silver Lake
|000
|044
|1
|—
|9 14 3
|Marion
|230
|111
|0
|—
|8 9 5
W — Renfro. L — Heidebrecht.
|Bluestem
|100
|000
|2
|—
|3 5 5
|Wellsville
|100
|021
|0
|—
|4 6 3
W — Kearney. L — Stiger.
Class 2-1A
|Cedar Vale
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 4 6
|Udall
|100
|201
|x
|—
|4 4 6
W — Williams. L — Massey.
Comments