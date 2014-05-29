Varsity Kansas

May 29, 2014 11:55 PM

3A, 2-1A baseball: Lyons-Chase, Marion tumble

Eagle staff

Lyons-Chase had nine hits in its Class 3A baseball quarterfinal Friday, but Rock Creek made the most of its five hits in a 6-2 victory in Topeka.

Jacob Buckman got two hits, and Ryan McClure drove in both of Lyons-Chase’s runs.

Lyons-Chase 000 000 2 2 9 2
Rock Creek 030 120 x 6 5 4

W — Rogge. L — Kirkhart.

Silver Lake 000 044 1 9 14 3
Marion 230 111 0 8 9 5

W — Renfro. L — Heidebrecht.

Bluestem 100 000 2 3 5 5
Wellsville 100 021 0 4 6 3

W — Kearney. L — Stiger.

Class 2-1A

Cedar Vale 000 000 0 0 4 6
Udall 100 201 x 4 4 6

W — Williams. L — Massey.

