Russell-Victora knocks out Trinity in 4A-II baseball

Early mistakes put Trinity Academy in a hole it could never climb out of in an 11-2 loss to Russell-Victoria in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A Division II baseball tournament on Thursday.

Russell scored three runs in the first as Trinity struggled in the field. Starting pitcher Harrison Klaassen said he tried to remain focused.

“I try to just keep doing my role and if there’s nothing I can do about it I just keep throwing strikes,” he said. “That’s what I’m out there to do, and if it can’t be cleaned up then I’m not doing my job.”

Trinity finished with five errors.

“We wish we would have played a little better, but that’s the game of baseball,” Trinity coach Andy Frieze said. “Any given night you can have errors and not play their best ball and that happened to us tonight.”

Leading hitter Mitchell List drove in a run for Trinity.

“You win as a team, you lose as a team,” Frieze said, “hat’s just the way it is.”

Russell’s Taylor Rome pitched a complete game for the win, allowing five hits.

The Broncos kept Trinity in check throughout the game, going only two innings with no runs scored and never scoring less than two in each inning.

Klaassen said that although his team lost he is proud of his team’s season.

“It was a great year, it was fun. We did good. We just didn’t play well when we needed to,” he said.

Russell 302 303 0 — 11 13 3 Trinity 001 010 0 — 2 5 5

W — Rome. L – Klaassen.