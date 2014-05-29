4A-II softball: Pratt, Clearwater advance to semifinals

PRATT – The Clearwater Indians and Pratt Greenbacks won their quarterfinal games in the Class 4A-Division II softball tournament on Thursday.

Clearwater beat Santa Fe Trail 8-5 while Pratt bested Prairie View 11-3.

“We feel really excited about this win,” Clearwater coach Chuck Schrader said. “That was a quality win for our program tonight.”

A two-run shot by Bryna Vogel in the top of the first inning got Clearwater out to an early lead.

“I just went up there to get a base hit and it turned out a little better so it felt good,” Vogel said.

Two batters later, Hayley Reibenspies scored on a wild pitch to Erin King on a full count to give the Indians a 3-0 edge.

Santa Fe Trail’s Shelby Dahl hit a home run in the first inning to put Santa Fe Trail on the board.

Clearwater added three more runs to their lead in the second to make it a 6-1 game after Hunter Sullivan hit a one-run double and a wild pitch allowed King to score.

Sydney Warren hit her second home run of the night in the top of the fifth to take the score to 8-4.

A run scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning gave Santa Fe Trail a chance to make a big play and bring their team within two, but a diving catch by Elise Oberlechner kept the Chargers from mounting a comeback.

Schrader said that although the team did well on offense, the defense was what kept them in the game. Double plays were a big key to the wins, he said.

“It cut out potential big innings for them and kept us in control of the game,” Schrader said.

Pratt started the game with back-to-back doubles, getting Britnee Hill home. Another double by Dakota Jones scored two more runs to give Pratt a 3-0 lead.

“We just kind of matched anything that they did,” Pratt coach Mike Forshee said.

Prairie View couldn’t get anything going until Brittney Diehm scored the first run for the Buffaloes in the third inning.

Coach Forshee tipped his hat to the Buffaloes and the challenge they gave his team.

“Prairie View is not a bad little team,” Forshee said. “They kind of put some pressure on us.”

Clearwater 8, Santa Fe Trail 5

Clearwater 303 101 0 — 8 8 1 Santa Fe Trail 100 121 0 — 5 8 3

W – Teufel. HR – Clearwater, Vogel, Warren 2; Santa Fe Trail, Dahl.

Pratt 11, Prairie View 3

Prairie View 002 010 0 — 3 6 2 Pratt 301 133 x — 11 18 1

W – Hill.