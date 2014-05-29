6A softball: Olathe schools oust Derby, Maize

Derby and Maize were knocked out of the Class 6A softball tournament by two teams from Olathe on Thursday.

Undefeated Olathe East beat Derby 6-2, and Olathe South beat Maize 4-0.

After only leading 1-0 going into the third inning, Olathe East racked up five runs thanks to the middle of their order. Freshman Hayley McGhee roped a two-run double into the left-center-field gap to break the game open.

Later in the inning, senior Taylor Officer lined a double down the left field line that extended the lead to 6-2.

“We just got the ball rolling for us,” Olathe East coach Jeff Hulse said. “We got that momentum going. Hitting’s contagious.”

Derby’s task was made more difficult by Olathe East senior pitcher Allison Stewart, who has signed with Arkansas. She allowed four hits and struck out 11 on her way to a complete game.

“I thought I did OK,” Stewart said. “The two runs kind of killed me. I’m so competitive and I’m a perfectionist, so anytime something goes wrong I just have to compose myself and hope for the best.”

Derby junior Ashlynn Godown was the losing pitcher, but she also supplied Derby’s runs when she hammered a two-run double in the fifth.

“That was good for her,” Derby coach Christy Weve said. “Ashlynn has seen a lot of at bats this year, but we let her hit because her hands are so quick.”

Maize (18-5) managed eight hits against Olathe South sophomore Lexi Storrer but was unable to score.

The Eagles had a few chances with multiple runners on base, but could not get the runs across.

“We just missed out on some keys hits and some opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them,” Maize coach Jenny Meirowsky said.

Olathe South (19-4) now has a third chance against Olathe East (23-0).

“We’ve got to be confident I think it starts there,” Olathe South coach Michael Allen said. “I think a lot of time Olathe East wins the confidence before the game starts so we’ve got to be confident going into the game.”

Olathe East 6, Derby 2

Derby 000 020 0 — 2 4 1 Olathe East 105 000 x — 6 10 1

W — Stewart. L — Godown.

Olathe South 4, Maize 0

Maize 000 000 0 — 0 8 1 Olathe South 120 010 x — 4 9 0

W — Storrer. L — Grimes.