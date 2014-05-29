Varsity Kansas

May 29, 2014 10:20 AM

State championship scoreboard

Baseball

Class 6A

At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence

Wichita Northwest 7, Washburn Rural 5

Blue Valley 3, BV West 2

Manhattan 1, Junction City 0

Maize 8, SM East 2

Blue Valley (16-7) vs. Wichita Northwest (13-10), 11 a.m.

Maize (17-6) vs. Manhattan (21-2), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 5A

At Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan

Topeka Seaman 2, Wichita Heights 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Shawnee Heights 2

Carroll 8, Andover 0

BV Southwest 5, Eisenhower 0

St. Thomas Aquinas (19-4) vs. Topeka Seaman (12-11), 11 a.m.

BV Southwest (16-7) vs. Carroll (21-2), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 4A-Division I

At Evans Stadium, Salina

Fort Scott 6, Andover Central 4

Paola 8, Topeka Hayden 4

Rose Hill 6, Andale-Garden Plain 4

DeSoto 8, Tonganoxie 7

Fort Scott (20-3) vs. Paola (16-7), 11 a.m.

Rose Hill (16-7) vs. De Soto (18-4), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 4A-Division II

At Pratt Community College

Perry-Lecompton 3, Goodland 1

Baxter Springs 11, Concordia 2

KC Ward 12, Burlington 2

Russell-Victoria 11, Trinity Academy 2

Baxter Springs (19-4) vs. Perry-Lecompton (20-3), 11 a.m.

Russell-Victoria (15-8) vs. KC Ward (13-10), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 3A

At Falley Field, Topeka

Council Grove 3, Galena 0

Rock Creek 6, Lyons-Chase 2

Silver Lake 9, Marion 8

Wellsville 4, Bluestem 3

Rock Creek (19-5) vs. Council Grove (24-0), 11 a.m.

Wellsville (22-2) vs. Silver Lake (15-7), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 2-1A

At Great Bend Sports Complex

Udall 4, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Pittsburg Colgan 4, Mission Valley 2

Troy 5, Ellis 0

Little River 5, Elkhart 0

Udall (24-0) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (18-6), 11 a.m.

Troy (20-3) vs. Little River (19-5), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Girls Soccer

Class 6A

At Hummer Park, Topeka

SM West (14-5) vs. Maize (18-1), 5 p.m.

Washburn Rural (17-2) vs. BV Northwest (16-2-1), 7

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

At Emporia High

Kapaun (15-4) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-1), 5 p.m.

BV Southwest (12-5-2) vs. Carroll (17-2), 7

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Class 4-1A

At KC Piper

Miege (12-6-1) vs. Trinity Academy (15-3-1), 5 p.m.

Topeka Hayden (13-6) vs. Bonner Springs (13-6), 7

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Softball

Class 6A

At BV West, Overland Park

Olathe East 6, Derby 2

Olathe South 4, Maize 0

Washburn Rural 7, Garden City 4

Olathe Northwest 12, BV West 6

Olathe South (19-4) vs. Olathe East (23-0), 11 a.m.

Olathe Northwest (19-4) vs. Washburn Rural (21-2), 1 p.m.

Third place, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5

Class 5A

At Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan

Topeka Seaman 4, BV Southwest 1

Carroll 9, Shawnee Heights 0

Maize South 6, Mill Valley 1

Kapaun 7, Hays 6

Kapaun (17-6) vs. Carroll (23-0), 11 a.m.

Maize South (19-4) vs. Topeka Seaman (23-0), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 4A-Division I

At Burke Complex, Salina

Augusta 9, DeSoto 1

McPherson 10, Wamego 8

Fort Scott 6, KC Piper 5

Louisburg 5, Rose Hill 3

Louisburg (16-6) vs. McPherson (17-6), 11 a.m.

Fort Scott (16-7) vs. Augusta (19-4), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 4A-Division II

At Green Sports Complex, Pratt

Jefferson West 10, Chapman 1

Goodland 7, Frontenac 6 (8)

Clearwater 8, Santa Fe Trail 5

Pratt 11, Prairie View 3

Pratt (20-3) vs. Goodland (20-3), 11 a.m.

Clearwater (19-4) vs. Jefferson West (20-1), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 3A

At Hummer Sports Complex, Topeka

Lyons-Chase 3, Oskaloosa 1

Humboldt 4, Minneapolis 1

Riverton 4, Cheney 3

Silver Lake 6, Haven 3

Silver Lake (23-1) vs. Humboldt (24-0), 11 a.m.

Riverton (21-3) vs. Lyons-Chase (17-7), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 2-1A

At Great Bend Sports Complex

Chase County 15, Oswego 0

Ell-Saline 10, Spearville 0

Udall 4, Yates Center 0

Hillsboro 10, McLouth 0

Hillsboro (21-2) vs. Ell-Saline (24-0), 10 a.m.

Udall (21-3) vs. Chase County (24-0), 11 a.m.

Third place, noon

Championship, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

At Cessna Stadium

