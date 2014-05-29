State championship scoreboard

Baseball
Class 6A
At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence
Wichita Northwest 7, Washburn Rural 5
Blue Valley 3, BV West 2
Manhattan 1, Junction City 0
Maize 8, SM East 2
Blue Valley (16-7) vs. Wichita Northwest (13-10), 11 a.m.
Maize (17-6) vs. Manhattan (21-2), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 5A
At Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan
Topeka Seaman 2, Wichita Heights 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Shawnee Heights 2
Carroll 8, Andover 0
BV Southwest 5, Eisenhower 0
St. Thomas Aquinas (19-4) vs. Topeka Seaman (12-11), 11 a.m.
BV Southwest (16-7) vs. Carroll (21-2), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 4A-Division I
At Evans Stadium, Salina
Fort Scott 6, Andover Central 4
Paola 8, Topeka Hayden 4
Rose Hill 6, Andale-Garden Plain 4
DeSoto 8, Tonganoxie 7
Fort Scott (20-3) vs. Paola (16-7), 11 a.m.
Rose Hill (16-7) vs. De Soto (18-4), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 4A-Division II
At Pratt Community College
Perry-Lecompton 3, Goodland 1
Baxter Springs 11, Concordia 2
KC Ward 12, Burlington 2
Russell-Victoria 11, Trinity Academy 2
Baxter Springs (19-4) vs. Perry-Lecompton (20-3), 11 a.m.
Russell-Victoria (15-8) vs. KC Ward (13-10), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 3A
At Falley Field, Topeka
Council Grove 3, Galena 0
Rock Creek 6, Lyons-Chase 2
Silver Lake 9, Marion 8
Wellsville 4, Bluestem 3
Rock Creek (19-5) vs. Council Grove (24-0), 11 a.m.
Wellsville (22-2) vs. Silver Lake (15-7), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 2-1A
At Great Bend Sports Complex
Udall 4, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Pittsburg Colgan 4, Mission Valley 2
Troy 5, Ellis 0
Little River 5, Elkhart 0
Udall (24-0) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (18-6), 11 a.m.
Troy (20-3) vs. Little River (19-5), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Girls Soccer
Class 6A
At Hummer Park, Topeka
SM West (14-5) vs. Maize (18-1), 5 p.m.
Washburn Rural (17-2) vs. BV Northwest (16-2-1), 7
Third place, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
At Emporia High
Kapaun (15-4) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-1), 5 p.m.
BV Southwest (12-5-2) vs. Carroll (17-2), 7
Third place, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Class 4-1A
At KC Piper
Miege (12-6-1) vs. Trinity Academy (15-3-1), 5 p.m.
Topeka Hayden (13-6) vs. Bonner Springs (13-6), 7
Third place, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Softball
Class 6A
At BV West, Overland Park
Olathe East 6, Derby 2
Olathe South 4, Maize 0
Washburn Rural 7, Garden City 4
Olathe Northwest 12, BV West 6
Olathe South (19-4) vs. Olathe East (23-0), 11 a.m.
Olathe Northwest (19-4) vs. Washburn Rural (21-2), 1 p.m.
Third place, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5
Class 5A
At Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan
Topeka Seaman 4, BV Southwest 1
Carroll 9, Shawnee Heights 0
Maize South 6, Mill Valley 1
Kapaun 7, Hays 6
Kapaun (17-6) vs. Carroll (23-0), 11 a.m.
Maize South (19-4) vs. Topeka Seaman (23-0), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 4A-Division I
At Burke Complex, Salina
Augusta 9, DeSoto 1
McPherson 10, Wamego 8
Fort Scott 6, KC Piper 5
Louisburg 5, Rose Hill 3
Louisburg (16-6) vs. McPherson (17-6), 11 a.m.
Fort Scott (16-7) vs. Augusta (19-4), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 4A-Division II
At Green Sports Complex, Pratt
Jefferson West 10, Chapman 1
Goodland 7, Frontenac 6 (8)
Clearwater 8, Santa Fe Trail 5
Pratt 11, Prairie View 3
Pratt (20-3) vs. Goodland (20-3), 11 a.m.
Clearwater (19-4) vs. Jefferson West (20-1), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 3A
At Hummer Sports Complex, Topeka
Lyons-Chase 3, Oskaloosa 1
Humboldt 4, Minneapolis 1
Riverton 4, Cheney 3
Silver Lake 6, Haven 3
Silver Lake (23-1) vs. Humboldt (24-0), 11 a.m.
Riverton (21-3) vs. Lyons-Chase (17-7), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 2-1A
At Great Bend Sports Complex
Chase County 15, Oswego 0
Ell-Saline 10, Spearville 0
Udall 4, Yates Center 0
Hillsboro 10, McLouth 0
Hillsboro (21-2) vs. Ell-Saline (24-0), 10 a.m.
Udall (21-3) vs. Chase County (24-0), 11 a.m.
Third place, noon
Championship, 1 p.m.
Track and Field
At Cessna Stadium
