Saturday’s state swimming results

CLASS 6A
Team scores
SM East 348.50, Free State 322, Blue Valley Northwest 259, Wichita East 210, Blue Valley North 201, Olathe Northwest 155, Olathe East 146, SM Northwest 126, Manhattan 108, Washburn Rural 81, Wichita North 76, Blue Valley 67, Blue Valley West 62, Lawrence 56, SM North 26, SM West 25, Topeka High 24.5, Olathe South 11, Hutchinson 10, Olathe North 4, SM South 4.
200 medley relay
Championship finals - 1. SM East (Sarah Allegri, Annie Mann, Bonnie Longan, Madeline Peters), 1:48.33; 2. Free State (Courtney Caldwell, Kara Krannawitter, Cierra Campbell, Sydney Sirimongkhon-Dyck), 1:48.53; 3. Blue Valley Northwest (Hannah Musser, Lauren Nordell-Morris, Katie Thill, Brigit Jogan), 1:51.04; 4. Wichita East (Olivia Tran, Aiden Chan, Samantha King, Caitlyn Goodman), 1:51.37; 5. Olathe Northwest (Taylor Badowski, Hannah Pugh, London Durr, Brenna Gaul), 1:52.39; 6. Manhattan (Alana Bucholtz, Kelly Wichmann, Mariah Scipio, Amanda Buckwalter), 1:54.36; 7. SM Northwest (Maddison Jarman, Hailey Brull, Grace Freeman, Anna Thomsen), 1:56.19; 8. Olathe East (Abbey Johnstone, Selina Liu, Delaney Green, Taylor Rusch), 1:52.21.
Consolation finals - 9. Blue Valley North (Delaney Cross, Adelaide Gunderson, Morgan Wilkerson, Marjie Trussell), 1:58.36; 10. (tie) Washburn Rural (Ashley Smith, Leah Nelson, Laurel Haley, Libby Pope) and Lawrence (Hannah Lee, Mary Reed-Weston, Alex Ginsburg, Nicole Oblon), 1:59.71; 12. SM West (Erin Fast, Kelli Fast, Hannah Heaton, Shauna Jones), 2:01.67; 13. SM North (Jennifer Schleicher, Neyda Venzor, Ulrika Blom, Samantha Yancey), 2:02.81; 14. Blue Valley (Lilly Hallock, Brettelll Urczyk, Emily Hanna, Anna Arends), 2;03.82; 15. Olathe North (Hanna Bohl, Blake Smith, Catie Wiltanger, Olivia Parmentier), 2:04.45; 16. SM South (Hannah Underwood, Crimson Barker, Olivia Wilkerson, Sophia Vogt), 2:04.69.
200 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Bentley Hulshof, BV North, 1:51.92; 2. Katya Vakshteyn, Blue Valley, 1:53.46; 3. Campbell, Free State, 1:55.71; 4. Emily Minick, SM East, 1:55.91; 5. Madison Allen, Wichita East, 1:55.95; 6. Alex Millhuff, Topeka High, 1:57.65; 7. Eliza Anderson, 1:59.27; 8. Nordell-Morris BV Northwest, 2:03.48.
Consolation finals - 9. Claire Williams, SM Northwest, 2:01.57; 10. Buckwalter, Manhattan, 2:01.90; 11. Isabel Holloway, SM East, 2:02.51; 12. Nellie Whittaker, SM East, 2:04.15; 13. Kelly Smith, Wichita North, 2:05.00; 14. Halsey Handley, Washburn Rural, 2:05.11; 15. Gunderson, BV North, 2:05.13; 16. Isabelle Shepherd, Wichita East, 2:07.32.
200 individual medley
Championship finals - 1. Musser, BV Northwest, 2:03.74; 2. Abbey Lassley, Wichita North, 2:13.70; 3. Karah Brown, Olathe East, 2:15.62; 4. Badowski, Olathe Northwest, 2:15.97; 5. Jogan, BV Northwest, 2:16.95; 6. Reed-Weston, Lawrence, 2:17.71; 7. Kate McCurdy, Free State, 2:18.11; 8. Claire Albright, BV Northwest, 2:18.99.
Consolation finals - 9. Chan, Wichita East, 2:16.89; 10. Cross, BV North, 2:18.89; 11. Mary Booton, SM East, 2:18.92; 12. Olivia Myers, SM East, 2:19.78; 13. Brenna Vandeventer, Wichita East, 2:20.28; 14. Liu, Olathe East, 2:21.53; 15. Anna McCurdy, Free State, 2:22.91; DQ. Johnstone, Olathe East.
50 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Caldwell, Free State, 23.28; 2. S. Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Free State, 24.10; 3. Allegri, SM East, 24.39; 4. Haley, Washburn Rural, 24.84; 5. (tie) Grace Brimacombe, BV North and Peters, SM East, 25.10; 7. Anna Elliott, Olathe East, 25.21; 8. Hallie Breidenthal, BV Northwest, 25.28.
Consolation finals - 9. Shay Panowicz, BV North, 25.39; 10. Gaul, Olathe Northwest, 25.54; 11. Claire Gilman, SM East, 25.69; 12. Alexa Malik, Free State, 25.71; 13. Durr, Olathe Norhtwest, 25.84; 14. Simone Herlihy, Free State, 26.00; 15. Vogt, SM South, 26.04; 16. Caitlyn Goodman, Wichita East, 26.20.
Diving
Championship finals - 1. Emma Roush, BV West, 472.25; 2. Mallory Wilhite, SM Northwest, 354.20; 3. Payton Kisinger, BV West, 351.45; 4. Annie Turner, BV North, 344.65; 5. McKenna Alonso, BV Northwest, 340.40; 6. Haley Johnson, Free State, 329.85; 7. Maggie Taylor, BV Northwest, 315.30; 8. Olivia Taylor, Olathe South, 312.20; 9. Carah Givens, Washburn Rural, 305.95; 10. Ashlan Alexander, Washburn Rural, 302.55; 11. Allison Williams, Lawrence, 292.05; 12. Tara Schroller, Manhattan, 286.45; 13. Catherine Sabates, SM East, 282.50; 14. Taylor Gnagi, Washburn Rural, 280.75; 15. Sarah Gillespie, SM East, 277.70; 16. Madelynne Roney, SM East, 266.50.
100 butterfly
Championship finals - 1. Musser, BV Northwest, 55.15; 2. Tran, Wichita East, 57.85; 3. Brull, SM Northwest, 58.75; 4. Peters, SM East, 1:00.26; 5. Durr, Olathe Northwest, 1:00.77; 6. Haley, Washburn Rural, 1:01.04; 7. Cross, BV North, 1:01.86; 8. Albright, BV Northwest, 1:01.92.
Consolation finals - 9. Thill, BV Northwest, 1:03.28; 10. Gillian Schwartz, Olathe Northwest, 1:03.38; 11. Freeman, SM Northwest, 1:03.42; 12. Green, Olathe East, 1:03.77; 13. Kendall Dunn, SM East, 1:03.82; 14. Toni Anderson, Wichita East, 1:04.00; 15. Chloe Stanford, SM East, 1:04.04; 16. King, Wichita East, 1:04.31.
100 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Caldwell, Free State, 50.28 (record; old: 50.43, Caldwell, Free State, 2013); 2. Allegri, SM East, 53.14; 3. Vakshteyn, Blue Valley, 53.29; 4. Allen, Wichita East, 53.41; 5. Longan, SM East, 54.54; 6. Elliott, Olathe East, 54.58; 7. (tie) Millhuff, Topeka High and Brimacombe, BV North, 54.77.
Consolation finals - 9. S. Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Free State, 53.85; 10. Breidenthal, BV Northwest, 55.24; 11. Alyssa Davis, BV West, 55.50; 12. Panowicz, BV North, 55.85; 13. Malik, Free State, 56.01; 14. Herlihy, Free State, 56.77; 15. Handley, Washburn Rural, 57.22; 16. Gilman, SM East, 57.39.
500 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Hulshof, BV North, 5:02.12; 2. Campbell, Free State, 5:12.21; 3. Minick, SM East, 5:17.96; 4. Buckwalter, Manhattan, 5:22.04; 5. Williams, SM Northwest, 5:23.71; 6. Brown, Olathe East, 5:26.57; 7. Jogan, BV Northwest, 5:27.40; 8. K. McCurdy, Free State, 5:33.73.
Consolation finals - 9. Nordell-Morris, BV Northwest, 5:29.41; 10. Holloway, SM East, 5:31.92; 11. Wichmann, Manhattan, 5:32.23; 12. A. McCurdy, Free State, 5:36.42; 13. Vandeventer, Wichita East, 5:37.75; 14. Audrey Wilson, Wichita East, 5:38.13; 15. Kylie Gunderson, BV North, 5:38.69; 16. Shepherd, Wichita East, 5:50.27.
200 freestyle relay
Championship finals - 1. Blue Valley Northwest (Breidenthal, Thill, Albright, Musser), 1:39.43; 2. Free State (Campbell, Anderson, Malik, S. Sirimongkhon-Dyck), 1:39.65; 3. Blue Valley North (Brimacombe, Panowicz, Trussell, Hulshof), 1:40.13; 4. Wichita East (Tran, King, Goodman, Allen), 1:41.19; 5. SM East (Gilman, Peters, Dunn, Minick), 1:41.20; 6. Olathe Northwest (Brooke Bogdan, Durr, Schwartz, Gaul), 1:41.99; 7. Olathe East (Green, Brown, Rusch, Elliott), 1:42.30; 8. Wichita North (K. Smith, A. Smith, Cheek, Lassley), 1:44.14.
Consolation finals - 9. SM North (Schleicher, Kali Dyche, Yancey, Howard), 1:46.66; 10. Blue Valley (Cochran, Megan Boushka, Arends, Vakshteyn), 1:46.96; 11. SM Northwest (Jessica Kirchner, Paige Eichkorn, Freeman, Thomsen), 1:48.22; 12. Manhattan (Emily Cady, Marlee Evans, Leilani Kreck, Emma Bartlett), 1:48.68; 13. Washburn Rural (Smith, Nelson, Anna Fritz, Handley), 1:48.73; 14. Hutchinson (Toni Lehr, Sara Wilder, Ciara Kroeker, Madelyn Fee), 1:48.99; 15. Blue Valley West (Davis, Abbie LoMonaco, Skylar Holsinger, Shayna Southard), 1:49.19; DQ. Lawrence (Oblon, Kelly, Archer, Lee).
100 backstroke
Championship finals - 1. Longan, SM East, 56.91; 2. Tran, Wichita East, 57.15; 3. Anderson, Free State, 58.86; 4. Badowski, Olathe Northwest, 59.03; 5. Lassley, Wichita North, 59.32; 6. Taylor Bell, SM East, 1:01.15; 7. Davis, BV West, 1:01.68; 8. Bucholtz, Manhattan, 1:01.95.
Consolation finals - 9. Pugh, Olathe Northwest, 1:01.63; 10. Myers, SM East, 1:02.16; 11. Lucy Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Free State, 1:02.42; 12. E. Fast, SM West, 1:02.51; 13. Paulk, SM East, 2:02.97; 14. Johnstone, Olathe East, 1:03.21; 15. A. Gunderson, BV North, 1:03.86; 16. Anderson, Wichita East, 1:06.04.
100 breaststroke
Championship finals - 1. Chan, Wichita East, 1:08.63; 2. Brull, SM Northwest, 1:09.23; 3. Mann, SM East, 1:09.55; 4. Booton, SM East, 1:10.20; 5. Kat LeFever, Free State, 1:12.11; 6. Ashley Murrell, SM East, 1:12.31; 7. Reed-Weston, Lawrence, 1:12.59; 8. King, Wichita East, 1:12.66.
Consolation finals - 9. Krannawitter, Free State, 1:12.06; 10. Liu, Olathe East, 1:12.42; 11. Mae Lavacek, Wichita East, 1:12.50; 12. Thomsen, SM Northwest, 1:13.07; 13. Wichmann, Manhattan, 1:14.20; 14. George, SM East, 1:14.30; 15. Lehr, Hutchinson, 1:14.84; 16. A. Smith, Wichita North, 1:15.96.
400 freestyle relay
Championship finals - 1. Free State (Anderson, Herlihy, Malik, Caldwell), 3:34.10; 2. SM East (Allegri, Longan, Minick, Holloway), 3:37.79; 3. Blue Valley North (Brimacombe, Cross, Trussell, Hulshof), 3:41.37; 4. Olathe Northwest (Gaul, Pugh, Schwartz, Badowski), 3:41.54; 5. Olathe East (Elliott, Johnstone, Liu, Brown), 3:42.20; 6. Blue Valley Northwest (Breidenthal, Albright, Nordell-Morris, Jogan), 3:43.27; 7. Manhattan (Scipio, Bucholtz, Wichmann, Buckwalter), 3:44.16; 8. Wichita East (Allen, Martin, Wilson, Chan), 3:48.54.
Consolation finals - 9. Wichita North (K. Smith, A. Smith, Cheek, Lassley), 3:50.33; 11. Blue Valley (Cochran, Boushka, Abygail Bowman, Vakshteyn), 3:51.55; 11. Lawrence (Oblon, Archerr, Lee, Reed-Weston), 3:54.88; 12. SM West (Jones, Colette Balas, Heaton, E. Fast), 3:55.88; 13. Washburn Rural (Pope, Smith, Handley, Haley), 3:56.63; 14. SM Northwest (Williams, Freeman, Kirchner, Brull), 4:00.40; 15. Blue Valley West (Southard, Holsinger, LoMonaco, Davis), 4:00.68; 16. Hutchinson (Fee, Wilder, Kroeker, Lehr), 4:05.29.
All-State
First team
Sarah Allegri, SM East; Taylor Badowski, Olathe Northwest; Hailey Brull, SM Northwest; Courtney Caldwell, Free State; Cierra Campbell, Free State; Aiden Chan, Wichita East; Bentley Hulshof, BV North; Abbey Lassley, Wichita North; Bonnie Longan, SM East; Emily Minick, SM East; Hannah Musser, BV Northwest; Emma Roush, BV West; Olivia Tran, Wichita East; Katya Vakshteyn, Blue Valley.
Second team
Madison Allen, Wichita East; Eliza Anderson, Free State; Grace Brimacombe, BV North; Karah Brown, Olathe East; Anna Elliott, Olathe East; Laurel Haley, Washburn Rural; Brigit Jogan, BV Northwest; Kate McCurdy, Free State; Alex Millhuff, Topeka High; Madeline Peters, SM East; Mary Reed-Weston, Lawrence; Sydney Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Free State; Mallory Wilhite, SM Northwest; Claire Williams, SM Northwest.
CLASS 5-1A
Team scores
Blue Valley Southwest 208, Maize South 176, Wichita Heights 172, Aquinas 171, Emporia 162, Wichita Trinity 149, Carroll 141, NEwton 124, Andover 100, Salina Central 94, Hayden 86, Topeka West 80, Seabury 76, Winfield 68, Miege 59, St. James Academy 55, Great Bend 54, Shawnee Heights 43, KC Turner 30, Andover Central 29, Smoky Valley 25, SE-Cherokee 22, Seaman 21, Kapaun 20, Paola 13, Independence 11, Mill Valley 9, KC Piper 9, McPherson 5, Salina South 4, Lansing 3, St. Paul 2, El Dorado 2.
200 medley relay
Championship finals - 1. Aquinas (Caroline Backs, Laila Carter, Bri Bittel, Holly Hanson), 1:52.43; 2. Carroll (Madison Hutchison, Kayla Hennen, Gabi Biby, Tatum Hilger), 1:54.89; 3. Maize South (Stephanie Severe, Emily Rozar, Mia Gibson, Maranda Wagner), 1:56.15; 4. Blue Valley Southwest (Logan Johnsen, Maddie Carrigan, Madison Ruffalo, Gabbi Miller), 1:56.30; 5. Newton (Emilie Holler, Emily Robinson, Emily O'Meara, Sophia Miller), 1:57.78; 6. Emporia (Jordan Metz, Shannon Ernst, Regan Hastert, Meg Detwiler), 1:58.47; 7. Andover (Reganne Bundy, Katie League, Mallory Paske, Meg Plank), 1:58.73; 8. Salina Central (Sarah Schulte, Hannah Schulte, Emily Ewing, Paige Johnson), 2:00.85.
Consolation finals - 9. Seabury (Emma Stilgenbauer, Phoebe Edwards, Elizabeth Padgett, Ryal Mitchell), 1:59.25; 10. Winfield (Lauren Turner, Jazmynn Burris, Emily Sarnacki, Merle Meyer), 2:00.18; 11. Miege (Clara Taylor, Caroline Carter, Cailey Grunhard, Emily Schultz), 2:00.99; 12. KC Turner (Grayce Beery, Sara Ortiz, Alicia Pena, Josie Alvey), 2:01.30; 13. Topeka West (Laura Dicus, Camille Parman, Emily Hodge, Monica West), 2:03.30; 14. Wichita Heights (Alyssa Packer, Kayla Zimmerman, Madison Jensen, Kaylin Newenswander), 2:03.46; 15. St. James Academy (Augusta Garies, Lauren Amrein, Monica Spencer, Courtney Setter), 2:03.55; 16. Seaman (McKynley Larson, Heather Gandy, Luci Brunetti, BriAnna Dittberner), 2;05.28.
200 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Katelyn Blattner, Wichita Heights, 1:54.41; 2. Larson, Seaman, 1:55.04; 3. Plank, Andover, 1:56.67; 4. Jacqueline Leonard, BV Southwest, 2:02.28; 5. Hilger, Carroll, 2:04.51; 6. Bliss Baird, Wichita Trinity, 2:07.17; 7. Landrie Whitson, Emporia, 2:09.26; 8. Breanne Cayton, Emporia, 2:10.21.
Consolation finals - 9. Courtney Spreier, Newton, 2:10.89; 10. Whitney McDaniel, Paola, 2:10.92; 11. Hayley Knapp, Kapaun, 2:11.24; 12. Katherine Wurm, McPherson, 2:11.96; 13. Brianna McClain, Salina South, 2:11.98; 14. Megan Dailey, KC Piper, 2:12.57; 15. Julia Jenkins, Aquinas, 2:12.61; 16. Kira Cook, Great Bend, 2:14.52.
200 individual medley
Championship finals - 1. Carrigan, BV Southwest, 2:09.12; 2. Taylor Kostboth, Wichita Trinity, 2:10.77; 3. Hanna McGowan, Shawnee Heights, 2:14.07; 4. Rozar, Maize South, 2:15.48; 5. Brooke Dreiling, Andover Central, 2:17.23; 6. Parman, Topeka West, 2:18.47; 7. Gabby Vosburgh, Hayden, 2:18.97; 8. Hannah Hildebrand, Great Bend, 2:19.42.
Consolation finals - 9. Megan Ewing, Maize South, 2:20.23; 10. Johnsen, BV Southwest, 2:20.89; 11. Ernst, Emporia, 2:21.55; 12. Miller, Newton, 2:22.89; 13. O'Meara, Newton, 2:25.92; 14. League, Andover, 2:27.32; 15. Carly Johnson, KC Piper, 2:28.64; 16. Hannah Chadd, Carroll, 2:30.19.
50 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Maggie Hatfield, Wichita Heights, 24.23; 2. Kendall Kilgore, Wichita Trinity, 24.30; 3. Hanson, Aquinas, 24.36; 4. Dicus, Topeka West, 24.47; 5. Carter, Aquinas, 24.79; 6. Claire Denk, Smoky Valley, 25.33; 7. Turner, Winfield, 25.49; 8. Cameron Cafer, Hayden, 25.93.
Consolation finals - 9. Pena, KC Turner, 26.10; 10. Johnson, Salina Central, 26.13; 11. Kelsey Buller, Wichita Heights, 26.18; 12. Alexis Lexi Carr, Independence, 26.47; 13. Padgett, Seabury, 26.65; 14. Jacquie Gerant, Shawnee Heights, 26.66; 15. Jordyn Tuck, St. Paul, 26.86; 16. Biby, Carroll, 26.99.
Diving
Championship finals - 1. Becca Gregory, BV Southwest, 330.35; 2. Lauren Gothard, St. James, 310.45; 3. Blair Meyer, Emporia, 262.20.
100 butterfly
Championship finals - 1. Grunhard, Miege, 57.33; 2. Hutchison, Carroll, 58.21; 3. Edwards, Seabury, 59.29; 4. Garies, St. James, 59.81; 5. Plank, Andover, 1:01.44; 6. Ewing, Salina Central, 1:04.64; 7. Buller, Wichita Heights, 1:04.67; 8. Biby, Carroll, 1:04.92.
Consolation finals - 9. O'Meara, Newton, 1:03.34; 10. Ruffalo, BV Southwest, 1:05.17; 11. Hastert, Emporia, 1:05.23; 12. S. Schulte, Salina Central, 1:06.69; 13. Katrina Brandt, Newton, 1:07.66; 14. Taylor, Miege, 1:07.96; 15. Hodge, Topeka West, 1:08.05; 16. Victoria Lybarger, Winfield, 1:08.93.
100 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Gibson, Maize South, 57.34; 2. Hatfield, Wichita Heights, 53.07; 3. Kilgore, Wichita Trinity, 53.56; 4. Hanson, Aquinas, 54.19; 5. HIldebrand, Great Bend, 55.63; 6. Turner, Winfield, 56.14; 7. Denk, Smoky Valley, 56.27; 8. Brytany Stewart, SE-Cherokee, 56.75.
Consolation finals - 9. Cafer, Hayden, 57.34; 10. Bittel, Aquinas, 58.40; 11. Carr, Independence, 59.05; 12. Johnson, Salina Central, 59.19; 13. Cook, Great Bend, 59.57; 14. Cayton, Emporia, 59.60; 15. Jenkins, Aquinas, 59.76; 16. Knapp, Kapaun, 1:00.22.
500 freestyle
Championship finals - 1. Edwards, Seabury, 5:05.90; 2. Blattner, Wichita Heights, 5:08.86; 3. Parman, Topeka West, 5:15.18; 4. Dreiling, Andover Central, 5:16.37; 5. Leonard, BV Southwest, 5:31.05; 6. Hilger, Carroll, 5:33.34; 7. Holler, Newton, 5:43.89; 8. Whitson, Emporia, 5:51.01.
Consolation finals - 9. Metz, Emporia, 5:46.38; 10. Miller, BV Southwest, 5:48.58; 11. Stephanie Slayden, Emporia, 5:48.95; 12. Baird, Wichita Trinity, 5:53.35; 13. Taylor Hagge, Aquinas, 5:53.95; 14. Summer Dietz, Lansing, 5:55.41; 15. Wagner, Maize South, 5:55.88; 16. Gibson, Maize South, 5:56.14.
200 freestyle relay
Championship finals - 1. Aquinas (Carter, Backs, Bittel, Hanson), 1:40.37; 2. Wichita Trinity (Kostboth, Abby Davis, Baird, Kilgore), 1:41.15; 3. Wichita Heights (Buller, Jensen, Blattner, Hatfield), 1:42.78; 4. Emporia (Ernst, Cayton, Detwiler, Hastert), 1:45.98; 5. Andover (League, Bundy, Kyndal Pistotnik, Plank), 1:47.46; 6. Blue Valley Southwest (Allen, Ruffalo, Alexis Camerlinck, Leonard), 1:47.48; 7. Hayden (Vosburgh, Konrade, Bluml, Cafer), 1:48.44; 8. Maize South (Severe, Ewing, Wagner, Gibson), 1:54.21.
Consolation finals - 9. Seabury (Mitchell, Padgett, Stilgenbauer, Edwards), 1:46.15; 10. Salina Central (Ewing, H. Schulte, Jordan Graves, Leatha Craft), 1:49.16; 11. Great Bend (Cook, Michaela Cape, Katy Jerke, Hildebrand), 1:49.21; 12. Newton (Rebecca Schrag, Jessi Stucky, Spreier, Robinson), 1:49.60; 13. KC Turner (Beery, Ortiz, Pena, Alvey), 1:50.50; 14. Kapaun (Audrey Arterburn, Baldessari, Quinn Osborne, Knapp), 1:51.07; 15. Shawnee Heights (Gerant, Madeline Boles, Maeson Ballou, McGowan), 1:51.33; 16. El Dorado (Janae Waite, Riley Paye, Quincy Yeubanks, Baylie Harsh), 1:52.41.
100 backstroke
Championship finals - 1. Hutchison, Carroll, 56.91; 2. Gibson, Maize South, 57.43; 3. Grunhard, Miege, 57.81; 4. Dicus, Topeka West, 58.56; 5. Garies, St. James, 58.98; 6. Kostboth, Wichita Trinity, 59.74; 7. Vosburgh, Hayden, 1:00.70; 8. Stewart, SE-Cherokee, 1:03.88.
Consolation finals - 9. McLeod, Mill Valley, 1:03.68; 10. Severe, Maize South, 1:04.16; 11. Holler, Newton, 1:05.13; 12. Hodge, Topeka West, 1:06.04; 13. Bittel, Aquinas, 1:07.57; 14. Backs, Aquinas, 1:09.58; 15. S. Schulte, Salina Central, 1:09.74; 16. Packer, Wichita Heights, 1:10.52.
100 breaststroke
Championship finals - 1. McGowan, Shawnee Heights, 1:06.67; 2. Carrigan, BV Southwest, 1:07.55; 3. Rozar, Maize South, 1:09.22; 4. League, Andover, 1:10.55; 5. Carter, Aquinas, 1:10.56; 6. Johnsen, BV Southwest, 1:12.41; 7. Ernst, Emporia, 1:12.58; 8. Ewing, Maize South, 1:12.79.
Consolation finals - 9. Robinson, Newton, 1:13.87; 10. Osborne, Kapaun, 1:14.35; 11. McDaniel, Paola, 1:15.75; 12. Amrein, St. James, 1:16.05; 13. H. Schulte, Salina Central, 1:16.54; 14. Ortiz, KC Turner, 1:16.68; 15. Burris, Winfield, 1:16.86; 16. Zimmerman, WIchita Heights, 1:16.88.
400 freestyle relay
Championship finals - 1. WIchita Heights (Buller, Packer, Blattner, Hatfield), 3:45.78; 2. Wichita Trinity (Kostboth, Davis, Baird, Kilgore), 3:46.02; 3. Blue Valley Southwest (Leonard, Ruffalo, Johnsen, Carrigan), 3:46.97; 4. Carroll (Biby, Chadd, Hilger, Hutchison), 3:47.51; 5. Newton (Holler, Miller, Stucky, O'Meara), 3:55.45; 6. Winfield (Sarnacki, Kolbi Wampler, Meyer, Turner), 3:56.41; 7. Maize South (Rozar, Ewing, Gibson, Severe), 3:56.46; 8. Salina Central (Johnson, Ewing, Craft, S. Schulte), 3:59.15.
Consolation finals - 9. Hayden (Vosburgh, Kramer, Konrade, Cafer), 3:57.98; 10. Emporia (Hastert, Detwiler, Slayden, Cayton), 3:59.32; 11. Great Bend (Cook, Jerke, Spray, Hildebrand), 4:03.35; 12. Aquinas (Hannah Ney, Cristinia McNamara, Hagge, Jenkins), 4:03.55; 13. Miege (Schultz, Taylor, Russell, Grunhard), 4:04.09; 14. Topeka West (Dicus, Hodge, West, Parman), 4:09.97; 15. KC Piper (Morris, DeWitt, Dailey, Johnson), 4:11.89; 16. Seaman (Brunetti, Anderson, Faith Traver, Gandy), 4:24.07.
All-State
First team
Katelyn Blattner, Wichita Heights; Maddie Carrigan, BV Southwest; Laura Dicus, Topeka West; Phoebe Edwards, Seabury; Mia Gibson, Maize South; Becca Gregory, BV Southwest; Cailey Grunhard, Miege; Holly Hanson, Aquinas; Maggie Hatfield, Wichita Heights; Madison Hutchison, Carroll; Kendall Kilgore, Wichita Trinity; Taylor Kostboth, Wichita Trinity; Hanna McGowan, Shawnee Heights; Meg Plank, Andover; Emily Rozar, Maize South.
Second team
Laila Carter, Aquinas; Claire Denk, Smoky Valley; Brooke Dreiling, Andover Central; Augusta Garies, St. James; Lauren Gothard, St. James; Hannah Hildebrand, Great Bend; Tatum Hilger, Carroll; Jacqueline Leonard, BV Southwest; Camille Parman, Topeka West; Brytany Stewart, SE-Cherokee; Lauren Turner, Winfield; Gabby Vosburgh, Hayden; Landrie Whitson, Emporia.
