El Dorado’s Howlands qualify for state track as a family

It was after the first meet of the season, when Garrett Howland watched both of his freshmen sisters establish themselves as threats, that the El Dorado junior knew that he had to step his own performance up.

“There was no more slacking for me,” said Howland, who specializes in the pole vault. “I couldn’t get beat by my sister.”

The challenge was on.

And on Friday night at the Class 4A track and field regional, all three of the Howlands qualified in their own individual event — Garrett in the pole vault, Sidney in the 400, and Jolie in the 800 — as well as running legs on El Dorado’s state-qualifying relay teams.

“We always joked around about how we were all going to get to state and dominate,” Jolie said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and something we’re always going to remember.”

Garrett started things off by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to snag third place and clinch his first berth at the state meet.

Then the sisters both ran legs on the 3200-meter relay team that won the event in a season-best time of 10:13.83. Next was Sidney finishing runner-up in the 400, followed by Jolie taking third in a competitive 800 race.

The finale, agreed by all three, was the sweetest. Sidney engineered yet another thrilling come-from-behind victory for El Dorado’s 1600 relay team, while Garrett ran a successful leg on the boys team that also qualified.

“We’re all so close,” Sidney said. “We have this connection where we don’t want to let each other down. We all have a drive in us where we just can’t lose. It’s a lot of fun to run with them.”

After the meet on Friday, Garrett was already planning T-shirts.

“The Howland trio or something cool like that,” he joked.

After never having attended the state meet, the Howlands are sure to have a large cheering section awaiting them in Cessna Stadium next Friday and Saturday.

“We’re going to bring everyone,” Garrett said.

That changed on Friday, as Winter completed his career goal of making the state meet by leaping 20 feet, 9 1/2 inches to take third in the long jump.

“I’ve always been there to watch my teammates and it seems awesome,” Winter said. “I’ve just never been able to compete there, so I’m hoping it’s a great experience. I’m really looking forward to it.”

She repeated the feat on Friday, winning the high jump at 5-4, taking runner-up in the 300 hurdles in a season-best 46.79, and running a leg on Wellington’s 400 and 1600 relay teams that qualified.

“I was a little worried because I knew I had to live up to that again,” Wright said. “But I just went out there and had fun and did my thing. I like doing that many events because it keeps me busy. I’d rather be busy than sitting around all night.”

Her teammate, freshman Jaycee Schettler, was on the opposite end of the spectrum. Nerves were plenty and Schettler wasn’t sure how to pace herself.

Nevertheless, she was able to qualify in both of her open races, the 100 and 200, as well as the relays.

“It was so nerve-wracking, because I am just a freshman,” Schettler said. “It’s exciting, but I know that people are going to be expecting a lot from me now.”

Burns will be a title contender in all three of the events in 4A, as he won the 100 in 11.04, the 200 in 22.31, and the long jump at 22-feet even.

“It’s always good to win some races going into state,” Burns said. “It helps your confidence and I feel like I have a shot now. Winning is always nice.”

Girls

Boys