Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 6)

Boys
City League
Heights 58, Carroll 44
East 55, Kapaun 50
Northwest 50, North 45
Southeast 66, South 32
AV-CTL
Andover Central 81, Campus 47
Augusta 78, Mulvane 49
Clearwater 64, Kingman 55
Dodge City 60, Goddard 45
Eisenhower 67, Salina South 65
Hays 60, Newton 35
Maize 56, Emporia 43
Maize South 56, Andover 54
Manhattan 80, Derby 63
McPherson 61, Salina Central 58
Winfield 53, Arkansas City 39
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 63, Bluestem 53
Cheney 67, Chaparral 49
Medicine Lodge 61, Conway Springs 46
Independent 71, Douglass 60
Trinity Academy 67, Garden Plain 49
Central Kansas League
Halstead 58, Remington 34
Haven 71, Pretty Prairie 28
Lyons at Ellsworth
Smoky Valley at Abilene 60, Smoky Valley 33
Other Area Games
Attica 58, Argonia 43
Berean Academy 55, Sterling 41
Burrton 68, Chase 37
Central-Burden at Elk Valley
Chase County 57, Peabody-Burns 44
Cunningham at Minneola
Ellinwood 54, Russell 41
Hutchinson Trinity 58, Ell-Saline 32
Canton-Galva 70, Elyria Christian 33
Eureka 64, Humboldt 50
Fairfield at Hutchinson Central Christian
Inman 55, Goessel 45
Moundridge 70, Little River 59
Olpe 51, Sedgwick 44
SE-Saline 71, Marion 53
South Barber at Caldwell
South Haven at Udall
St. John 93, Pratt Skyline 35
West Elk 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 15
Atchison 71, Perry-Lecompton 55
Beloit 63, Concordia 48
Bennington 44, Lincoln 15
Burlingame 67, Cair Paravel 46
Burlington 76, Osawatomie 65
Central Plains 79, Hoisington 33
Cimarron 63, U lysses 43
Clifton-Clyde 43, BV-Randolph 37
Cornerstone 56, Waverly 54
Council Grove 68, Osage City 61
Deerfield 64, Hodgeman County 50
DeSoto 68, Riley County 39
Ellinwood 54, Russell 41
Fredonia 65, Neodesha 62
Garden City 56, Great Bend 36
Goodland 54, Norton 49
Holcomb 55, Liberal 43
Holton 55, Wamego 46
Horton 38, Hiawatha 37
Hugoton 51, Syracuse 36
Jackson Heights 74, Wetmore 57
Jefferson West 53, KC Christian 21
KC Maranatha 59, Lone Jack, Mo. 54
KC Piper 78, KC Sumner 60
La Crosse 53, Kiowa County 47
Lakin 60, Southwestern Heights 55
Lansing 72, Tonganoxie 56
Lewiston, Neb. 44, Axtell 40
Linn 53, Southern Cloud 38
Logan 46, Triplains-Brewster 37
Macksville 83, Ness City 57
Marais des Cygnes 52, Lyndon 48
Maur Hill-Mt. Academy 48, Riverside 46
Meade 67, Elkhart 55
Nemaha Valley 62, Hanover 45
Northern Valley 71, Palco 24
Oberlin 61, St. Francis 42
Oswego 81, SE-Cherokee 53
Otis-Bison 61, Wilson 32
Ottawa 65, St. James 58
Phillipsburg 61, Ellis 58
Plainville 70, Osborne 49
Rock Creek 69, Clay Center 42
Royal Valley 57, Herington 21
Sacred Heart 68, Solomon 32
Shawnee Heights 67, KC Turner 44
South Central 64, Bucklin 25
South Gray 63, Satanta 58
Stanton County 55, Greeley County 19
Stockton 45, Hill City 39
Sylvan-Lucas 57, Wakefield 45
Thomas More Prep 72, Colby 51
Thunder Ridge 57, Alma, Neb. 40
Topeka West 66, Topeka Hayden 54
Troy 47, Doniphan West 34
Valley Falls 72, Atchison County 28
Valley Heights 60, Centralia 40
Victoria 53, Smith Center 40
Washington County 62, Pike Valley 37
West Franklin 56, Mission Valley 41
Western Plains 47, Golden Plains 33
Girls
City League
Carroll 46, Heights 37
Kapaun 67, East 17
Northwest 53, North 33
South 70, Southeast 12
AV-CTL
Andover 47, Maize South 46
Andover Central 67, Campus 26
Clearwater 38, Kingman 34
Dodge City 47, Goddard 34
Eisenhower 35, Salina South 21
Manhattan 53, Derby 47
Mulvane 44, Augusta 27
Riley County 60, Newton 30
Salina Central 61, McPherson 43
Winfield 62, Arkansas City 31
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 59, Bluestem 46
Cheney 52, Chaparral 26
Conway Springs 41, Medicine Lodge 27
Douglass 41, Independent 37
Garden Plain 58, Trinity Academy 46
Central Kansas League
Abilene 48, Smoky Valley 40
Haven 63, Pretty Prairie 34
Ellsworth 51, Lyons 42, OT
Remington 63, Halstead 35
Other Area Games
Argonia 49, Attica 38
Berean Academy at Sterling
Burrton 46, Chase 42
Central-Burden 119, Elk Valley 63
Chase County 62, Peabody-Burns 10
Cunningham 42, Minneola 22
Elyria 52, Canton-Galva 47
Eureka at Humboldt
Fairfield at Hutchinson Central Christian
Hutchinson Trinity 39, Ell-Saline 24
Inman 51, Goessel 41
Moundridge 48, Little River 31
St. John 49, Pratt-Skyline 19
SE-Saline 42, Marion 28
Sedgwick at Olpe
South Barber 59, Caldwell 49
South Haven 49, Udall 36
Cedar Vale-Dexter 49, West Elk 26
Statewide
Atchison County 48, Valley Falls 43
Axtell 55, Lewiston, Neb. 10
Bennington 44, Lincoln 37
Bucklin 47, South Central 43
Burlington 95, Osawatomie 19
Central Heights 50, Prairie View 33
Central Plains 60, Hoisington 30
Chase County 62, Peabody-Burns 10
Cherryvale 58, Riverton 14
Cimarron 80, Ulysses 50
Clay Center 38, Rock Creek 25
Clifton-Clyde 51, BV-Randolph 34
Colby 45, Thomas More Prep 42, OT
Concordia 63, Beloit 51
Council Grove 68, Osage City 28
DeSoto 56, Hays 29
Doniphan West 39, Troy 32
Ellis 57, Phillipsburg 47
Ellinwood 54, Russell 41
Emporia 47, Lawrence 45
Golden Plains 53, Western Plains 26
Goodland 42, Norton 25
Hill City 60, Stockton 50
Holcomb 71, Liberal 47
Horton 47, Hiawatha 43
Jefferson North 57, Baldwin 43
Jefferson West 36, KC Christian 24
Kinsley 47, Sublette 41
Kiowa County 52, La Crosse 28
Lansing 62, Tonganoxie 43
Linn 46, Southern Cloud 19
Marais des Cygnes Valley 45, Lyndon 35
Mission Valley 51, West Franklin 50
Nemaha Valley 54, Hanover 21
Northern Heights 57, Wabaunsee 50
Northern Valley 51, Palco 34
Oberlin 50, St. Francis 30
Osborne 50, St. Francis 30
Ottawa 42, St. James 37
Pawnee City, Neb. 39, Frankfort 24
Perry-Lecompton 51, Atchison 41
Pleasant Ridge 48, Wellsville 36
Rawlins County 66, Quinter 41
Royal Valley 47, Herington 34
Russell 61, Ellinwood 58, OT
Sacred Heart 45, Solomon 30
Santa Fe Trail 62, Anderson County 21
Satanta 53, South Gray 47
SE-Cherokee 67, Oswego 48
Smith Center 42, Victoria 39
Southwestern Heights 32, Lakin 31
Stanton County 32, Tribune 14
Sylvan-Lucas 43, Wakefield 31
Thunder Ridge 50, Alma, Neb. 23
Topeka 61, Free State 46
Topeka Hayden 72, Topeka West 33
Topeka Seaman 58, Olathe North 25
Triplains-Brewster 48, Logan 30
Valley Heights 58, Centralia 41
Wamego 45, Holton 34
Washington County 52, Pike Valley 23
Waverly 54, Cornerstone 42
Wetmore 45, Jackson Heights 36
Wheatland-Grinnell 57, Cheylin 39
