Andover's Ryan Bezdek (32) chases down a loose ball against Maize South in the second quarter at Maize South High Friday night. (Dec. 6, 2013) The Wichita Eagle
Andover's Ryan Bezdek (32) chases down a loose ball against Maize South in the second quarter at Maize South High Friday night. (Dec. 6, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas

December 07, 2013 6:36 AM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 6)

Boys

City League

Heights 58, Carroll 44

East 55, Kapaun 50

Northwest 50, North 45

Southeast 66, South 32

AV-CTL

Andover Central 81, Campus 47

Augusta 78, Mulvane 49

Clearwater 64, Kingman 55

Dodge City 60, Goddard 45

Eisenhower 67, Salina South 65

Hays 60, Newton 35

Maize 56, Emporia 43

Maize South 56, Andover 54

Manhattan 80, Derby 63

McPherson 61, Salina Central 58

Winfield 53, Arkansas City 39

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 63, Bluestem 53

Cheney 67, Chaparral 49

Medicine Lodge 61, Conway Springs 46

Independent 71, Douglass 60

Trinity Academy 67, Garden Plain 49

Central Kansas League

Halstead 58, Remington 34

Haven 71, Pretty Prairie 28

Lyons at Ellsworth

Smoky Valley at Abilene 60, Smoky Valley 33

Other Area Games

Attica 58, Argonia 43

Berean Academy 55, Sterling 41

Burrton 68, Chase 37

Central-Burden at Elk Valley

Chase County 57, Peabody-Burns 44

Cunningham at Minneola

Ellinwood 54, Russell 41

Hutchinson Trinity 58, Ell-Saline 32

Canton-Galva 70, Elyria Christian 33

Eureka 64, Humboldt 50

Fairfield at Hutchinson Central Christian

Inman 55, Goessel 45

Moundridge 70, Little River 59

Olpe 51, Sedgwick 44

SE-Saline 71, Marion 53

South Barber at Caldwell

South Haven at Udall

St. John 93, Pratt Skyline 35

West Elk 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 15

Statewide

Atchison 71, Perry-Lecompton 55

Beloit 63, Concordia 48

Bennington 44, Lincoln 15

Burlingame 67, Cair Paravel 46

Burlington 76, Osawatomie 65

Central Plains 79, Hoisington 33

Cimarron 63, U lysses 43

Clifton-Clyde 43, BV-Randolph 37

Cornerstone 56, Waverly 54

Council Grove 68, Osage City 61

Deerfield 64, Hodgeman County 50

DeSoto 68, Riley County 39

Fredonia 65, Neodesha 62

Garden City 56, Great Bend 36

Goodland 54, Norton 49

Holcomb 55, Liberal 43

Holton 55, Wamego 46

Horton 38, Hiawatha 37

Hugoton 51, Syracuse 36

Jackson Heights 74, Wetmore 57

Jefferson West 53, KC Christian 21

KC Maranatha 59, Lone Jack, Mo. 54

KC Piper 78, KC Sumner 60

La Crosse 53, Kiowa County 47

Lakin 60, Southwestern Heights 55

Lansing 72, Tonganoxie 56

Lewiston, Neb. 44, Axtell 40

Linn 53, Southern Cloud 38

Logan 46, Triplains-Brewster 37

Macksville 83, Ness City 57

Marais des Cygnes 52, Lyndon 48

Maur Hill-Mt. Academy 48, Riverside 46

Meade 67, Elkhart 55

Nemaha Valley 62, Hanover 45

Northern Valley 71, Palco 24

Oberlin 61, St. Francis 42

Oswego 81, SE-Cherokee 53

Otis-Bison 61, Wilson 32

Ottawa 65, St. James 58

Phillipsburg 61, Ellis 58

Plainville 70, Osborne 49

Rock Creek 69, Clay Center 42

Royal Valley 57, Herington 21

Sacred Heart 68, Solomon 32

Shawnee Heights 67, KC Turner 44

South Central 64, Bucklin 25

South Gray 63, Satanta 58

Stanton County 55, Greeley County 19

Stockton 45, Hill City 39

Sylvan-Lucas 57, Wakefield 45

Thomas More Prep 72, Colby 51

Thunder Ridge 57, Alma, Neb. 40

Topeka West 66, Topeka Hayden 54

Troy 47, Doniphan West 34

Valley Falls 72, Atchison County 28

Valley Heights 60, Centralia 40

Victoria 53, Smith Center 40

Washington County 62, Pike Valley 37

West Franklin 56, Mission Valley 41

Western Plains 47, Golden Plains 33

Girls

City League

Carroll 46, Heights 37

Kapaun 67, East 17

Northwest 53, North 33

South 70, Southeast 12

AV-CTL

Andover 47, Maize South 46

Andover Central 67, Campus 26

Clearwater 38, Kingman 34

Dodge City 47, Goddard 34

Eisenhower 35, Salina South 21

Manhattan 53, Derby 47

Mulvane 44, Augusta 27

Riley County 60, Newton 30

Salina Central 61, McPherson 43

Winfield 62, Arkansas City 31

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 59, Bluestem 46

Cheney 52, Chaparral 26

Conway Springs 41, Medicine Lodge 27

Douglass 41, Independent 37

Garden Plain 58, Trinity Academy 46

Central Kansas League

Abilene 48, Smoky Valley 40

Haven 63, Pretty Prairie 34

Ellsworth 51, Lyons 42, OT

Remington 63, Halstead 35

Other Area Games

Argonia 49, Attica 38

Berean Academy at Sterling

Burrton 46, Chase 42

Central-Burden 119, Elk Valley 63

Chase County 62, Peabody-Burns 10

Cunningham 42, Minneola 22

Elyria 52, Canton-Galva 47

Eureka at Humboldt

Fairfield at Hutchinson Central Christian

Hutchinson Trinity 39, Ell-Saline 24

Inman 51, Goessel 41

Moundridge 48, Little River 31

St. John 49, Pratt-Skyline 19

SE-Saline 42, Marion 28

Sedgwick at Olpe

South Barber 59, Caldwell 49

South Haven 49, Udall 36

Cedar Vale-Dexter 49, West Elk 26

Statewide

Atchison County 48, Valley Falls 43

Axtell 55, Lewiston, Neb. 10

Bennington 44, Lincoln 37

Bucklin 47, South Central 43

Burlington 95, Osawatomie 19

Central Heights 50, Prairie View 33

Central Plains 60, Hoisington 30

Chase County 62, Peabody-Burns 10

Cherryvale 58, Riverton 14

Cimarron 80, Ulysses 50

Clay Center 38, Rock Creek 25

Clifton-Clyde 51, BV-Randolph 34

Colby 45, Thomas More Prep 42, OT

Concordia 63, Beloit 51

Council Grove 68, Osage City 28

DeSoto 56, Hays 29

Doniphan West 39, Troy 32

Ellis 57, Phillipsburg 47

Ellinwood 54, Russell 41

Emporia 47, Lawrence 45

Golden Plains 53, Western Plains 26

Goodland 42, Norton 25

Hill City 60, Stockton 50

Holcomb 71, Liberal 47

Horton 47, Hiawatha 43

Jefferson North 57, Baldwin 43

Jefferson West 36, KC Christian 24

Kinsley 47, Sublette 41

Kiowa County 52, La Crosse 28

Lansing 62, Tonganoxie 43

Linn 46, Southern Cloud 19

Marais des Cygnes Valley 45, Lyndon 35

Mission Valley 51, West Franklin 50

Nemaha Valley 54, Hanover 21

Northern Heights 57, Wabaunsee 50

Northern Valley 51, Palco 34

Oberlin 50, St. Francis 30

Osborne 50, St. Francis 30

Ottawa 42, St. James 37

Pawnee City, Neb. 39, Frankfort 24

Perry-Lecompton 51, Atchison 41

Pleasant Ridge 48, Wellsville 36

Rawlins County 66, Quinter 41

Royal Valley 47, Herington 34

Russell 61, Ellinwood 58, OT

Sacred Heart 45, Solomon 30

Santa Fe Trail 62, Anderson County 21

Satanta 53, South Gray 47

SE-Cherokee 67, Oswego 48

Smith Center 42, Victoria 39

Southwestern Heights 32, Lakin 31

Stanton County 32, Tribune 14

Sylvan-Lucas 43, Wakefield 31

Thunder Ridge 50, Alma, Neb. 23

Topeka 61, Free State 46

Topeka Hayden 72, Topeka West 33

Topeka Seaman 58, Olathe North 25

Triplains-Brewster 48, Logan 30

Valley Heights 58, Centralia 41

Wamego 45, Holton 34

Washington County 52, Pike Valley 23

Waverly 54, Cornerstone 42

Wetmore 45, Jackson Heights 36

Wheatland-Grinnell 57, Cheylin 39

