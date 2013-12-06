Southeast boys beat South 66-32

Transition baskets were responsible for Southeast’s 34-point win over South on Friday, but Southeast coach Melvin Herring would like to see his team start the game the same way it finished it.

“We know the expectation is to start the game like that and finish the game the way we did, and not wait until the second half or close to the second half to start the defense. Defense wins basketball games,” Herring said.

After a slow first-quarter start, Southeast held South to single-digit scoring for the last three quarters, and finished with a 66-32 win over the Titans.

“That’s what turns the whole tempo around is the defense, and that’s where we got a lot of our transition baskets off of was off of steals, and turnovers that they made,” Herring said. “We were just able to capitalize off of those, and that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

South jumped ahead 6-2, but Southeast went on a 12-0 run. South scored six points to close the first quarter and cut the deficit to two points.

“If we’re patient, we can score,” South coach Chuck Gunter said. “If we get impatient, bad things will happen. If the kids work together like they did the first quarter, then we’re going to be all right.”

Southeast’s momentum started to pick up in the second quarter on both ends of the court. Jerrick Harding led with eight points on perfect four-of-four shooting, while DeQuan Love grabbed five rebounds and D’Andre Franklin added seven points, a block and two steals. The Buffaloes held South to five points in the quarter.

“My team found me in the right spot, and they believed in me which gave me the confidence to make those shots,” Franklin said. “We just had to work as a team and not let that first quarter get down on us.”

Southeastpressured South into 11 turnovers in the second and third quarters, which was responsible for most of the Buffaloes’ points during that time. Harding scored eight more in the third quarter and finished with 29 points. Franklin added nine more points in the third quarter, while Octevious Loudermilk grabbed three rebounds.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball, that killed us,” Gunter said. “We didn’t take care of the ball, they turned their defense into offense, that’s what worked out for them.”

Shelby Harris and Daran Lee scored five points each for South.