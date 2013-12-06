Girls roundup: Kapaun overpowers East

The Kapaun Mount Carmel girls basketball team installed an offense of four players on the perimeter, designed to take advantage of the quickness with Sam Bachrodt, Grace Hagan and Lindsey Medina outside and 6-foot-1 center Sydney Kuhn inside.

“It’s been a lot of learning, the first couple weeks,” Bachrodt said. “We had the learn, the whole entire time. We didn’t feel as prepared this year. But after this game, I think we all feel more confident about it.”

Kapaun defeated East 67-17 in the season opener at East. Bachrodt scored a game-high 21, while Kuhn added 11 points and five blocked shots.

“There were times when we played very well, ran the offense like we she should,” Kapaun coach Marvin Estes said. “Then there were times where we stalled out on the perimeter. We missed some obvious plays inside, especially with Syd.

“… With Syd inside, she’s always a threat. We know we’re not where we’d like to be right now. We’re going to hope to get better every game.”

The Cruasaders made 23 of 53 shots and held East to 4-of-34 shooting. Kapaun also forced 22 turnovers, and Bachrodt had four steals, as did Janay Jacobs.

Other City League

Other AV-CTL

Central Plains League