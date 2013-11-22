Buhler reaches 4A final with 28-14 win over Holton

No one has played the favorite better than Holton in the last two years, as the Wildcats had racked up 26 victories in a row, counting 12 this season, that included the 2012 Class 4A championship.

And all signs pointed to Buhler, for the third time in the last five years, coming one game short of playing for the title.

That is, until the game started.

“Everybody in the state thought Holton was going to win,” Buhler coach Steve Warner said. “They just forgot to tell my kids that.”

Defiance can be a powerful force, as displayed by the Crusaders in their thorough 28-14 victory to earn a berth into next Saturday’s championship game against Coffeyville in Salina.

Winning wasn’t a surprise, not even for a program that has only been to one state championship game — in 1990.

“I promise you,” Buhler’s star, Riley Allen, said, “we didn’t have a doubt in our mind that we could win that game. I can promise you that.”

Buhler’s confidence was sincere.

On its first six drives, Buhler produced touchdowns on four of them with the other two ending inside Holton’s 20-yard line.

This against a defense allowing less than 10 points. It was the most points Holton has conceded since its last loss, against Rose Hill in the first round of the 2011 playoffs.

Credit Buhler’s offensive line, spearheaded by Nick Meitler, Jon Yates, and Greg Thompson, that cleared the way for an offense that averaged more than six yards per attempt on 50 carries and racked up more than 20 first downs.

“I was really proud of how physical we were,” Warner said. “I guess since we won the game, you could say we were the more physical team tonight.”

For the first 22 minutes and 50 seconds, Holton controlled the game with a 7-0 lead. Then a final minute of madness broke out, as Buhler emerged with two touchdowns and a lead.

That is, of course, after senior Dalton Miller had to race downfield on a kickoff and clip Holton’s Brenden Hampton’s feet to trip him up at the 2-yard line to save what would have been the third touchdown in the final minute.

On the first play of the third quarter for Buhler, Allen blazed down the left sideline untouched for a 62-yard touchdown to put Holton in its largest deficit of the season.

Even when Holton responded with a touchdown of its own a minute later, Buhler had an answer in the form of a 10-play, 55-yard drive capped by a 5-yard walk-in touchdown run by Jace Williams.

“We knew we had to take care of business there,” Allen said. “We couldn’t settle for anything less than six points.”

As the fourth quarter slipped by without Holton threatening, Warner reached the moment he has been waiting for his entire coaching career.

“I’ve spent 20 years chasing the 4A title,” said Warner, who formerly coached at Marysville. “All of the hard work, all of the years has come to this. Right now I’m thinking about all the kids I’ve coached in the past. We’ve been so close, so many times. My heart goes out to those kids. But now we have an opportunity to win a championship.”

While all of his teammates screamed and let loose in the locker room celebration, senior Luke Berblinger was choking back tears and looking for anyone to hug.

Fisher said there is not a better representation of this Buhler team than Berblinger, a senior that gave way to Williams, a sophomore, at quarterback early in the season and has been playing wherever the coaches have asked since.

“He actually suggested a call today and we ran it and it worked,” Fisher said. “We hadn’t worked on it all week in practice, but we ran it and it went for 20 yards. That says all you need to know about Luke. He does whatever it takes to win.”

After coming up one win away his entire career, Berblinger wiped away the tears of joy. He was finally here.

Now one game away has a different meaning.

“Since the fourth grade, we’ve been working for this,” Berblinger said. “This is all so surreal, it hasn’t set in yet. Now we just need one more.”

Holton 0 7 7 0 — 14 Buhler 0 14 14 0 — 28

H — Ewing 11 run (Hampton kick)

B — Allen 1 run (Wolf kick)

B — Ridder 4 pass from Williams (Wolf kick)

B — Allen 62 run (Wolf kick)

H — Holaday 7 run (Hampton kick)

B — Williams 5 run (Wolf kick)