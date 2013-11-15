Beloit beats Sedgwick

Beloit beat Sedgwick 66-41 on Friday night in the Class 3A quarterfinals, ending the visiting Cardinals’ season.

Sedgwick had a 28-14 lead in the second quarter. But Beloit scored 52 of the game’s final 65 points to advance to the semifinals. Sedgwick, which was led by quarterback Brylie Ware’s rushing touchdown and four passing touchdowns, finishes 10-2.

Sedgwick 21 7 6 7 — 41 Beloit 14 24 20 8 — 66

B — Behymer 40 run (Behymer run)

S — Ware 11 run (Scarlett kick)

S — Brandt 77 pass from Ware (Scarlett kick)

B — Vetter 9 run (run failed)

S — Brenneis 65 pass from Ware (Scarlett kick)

S — Chandler 57 pass from Ware (Scarlett kick)

B — Niemcyzk 24 run (Behymer run)

B — Reiter 65 pass from Vetter (Behymer run)

B — Behymer 30 pass from Vetter (Vetter run)

B — Behymer 38 pass from Vetter (Vetter run)

S — Brandt 6 run (run failed)

B — Behymer 3 run (run failed)

B — Behymer 17 run (run failed)

B — Vetter 31 run (Niemczyk pass from Vetter)

S — Brenneis 37 pass from Ware (Scarlett kick)