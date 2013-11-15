Adjustment helps Buhler beat Hayden 27-18

Topeka Hayden ran 40 plays in the first half to Buhler’s 17.

Hayden racked up 225 yards to Buhler’s 90.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, it was evident to Buhler coach Steve Warner that an adjustment needed to be made. He countered Hayden’s nine-man fronts by using two tight ends.

The result was 194 yards, 24 points and a 27-18 Class 4A quarterfinal victory. Buhler (11-1) will host unbeaten Holton next Friday in the semifinals.

“Our adjustment at halftime wasn’t a huge adjustment, but when it comes to the running game, it doesn’t take much,” Warner said. “After that we were able to control where they lined up.”

The Crusaders will be making their third trip in the last six years to the semifinals, where they have never won. Their last state title came in 1990.

“Next week will be a huge hurdle, because Holton is a huge hurdle,” Warner said. “We’re excited to be in the final four again, but we want more.”

While Buhler’s offense as a whole picked up steam in the second half, running back Riley Allen reaped particular rewards.

Even though Allen had 64 yards in the first half, 52 of those yards came on one play. In the second half, Allen touched the ball 12 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard burst that extended the Crusaders lead to 21-10.

“We were prepared for how they were going to play defense in the first half,” Allen said. “We adjusted and came out and were more sound in the second half.”

Hayden responded to Allen’s score, with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that cut Buhler’s’ lead to 21-18. A key play on that drive was a fourth-and-15 roughing the passer penalty that gave the Wildcats new life.

“Coach told us to go put a good drive together and go score,” Williams said. “He basically told me to make a play.”

He did just that.

After taking nearly four minutes off the clock, Williams scored on a 10-yard run that pushed the Crusaders’ lead back to two possessions.

“I told the kids after they cut it to three, that the game is on the line now,” Warner said. “They responded just like they had to.”

Topeka Hayden 7 3 0 8 — 18 Buhler 7 0 14 6 — 27

T — Head 5 run (Watkins kick)

B — Branscom 5 run (Williams kick)

T — Watkins 22 FG

B — Allen 19 run (kick failed)

B — Allen 68 run (Williams run)

T — Menke 1 run (Meier from Head)

B — Williams 10 run (kick failed)