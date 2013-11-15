Holton pops Andale in matchup of 4A’s top-ranked teams

At halftime Friday night, Andale seemed to have defending Class 4A champion Holton on the ropes a little bit.

Then the second half started.

Andale took a 7-3 lead to the locker room at halftime in a battle of unbeatens, but Holton set the tone for the second half with a 52-yard scoring drive on its first possession and the Wildcats went on to score 21 unanswered points en route to a 24-14 quarterfinal win.

“They came out and put that drive together at the start of the third quarter and really we just couldn’t get it turned around and get the momentum turned around,’’ Andale coach Gary O’Hair said. “We needed to get something going offensively and we couldn’t do it.’’

The matchup of 4A’s top-ranked teams — Holton No. 1, Andale No. 2 — was close until Holton found some cracks in Andale’s defense.

“We made a few adjustments and they’re a very intelligent group of young men and those adjustments just gave us enough of an inch here and there, and they really just wanted it and made some great plays,’’ Holton coach Brooks Barta said of his team. “I give them all the credit.’’

Holton (12-0), winner of 26 straight games, advanced to next Friday’s semifinals at Buhler to face the Crusaders, a 27-18 winner over Topeka Hayden.

Holton survived a scoring threat by Andale (11-1) at the end of the first half and then took the lead for good on a 5-yard run by Drake Ewing that capped the Wildcats’ drive to open the second half.

The Wildcats added a 14-yard TD run by Brenden Hampton to go up 17-7 with 1:54 left in the third quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 57-yard Hampton run with 7:29 left in the game. Holton’s defense stopped Andale on back-to-back fourth-down plays that fueled the Wildcats’ rally.

“Andale’s so well-coached and has tough kids,’’ Barta said. “They play the same way we play and I think it came down to inches. We made a couple of inches and they didn’t make a couple of inches.’’

Andale, which had not scored since late in the opening quarter, got a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jared Smarsh to Hunter Knoblauch with 2:10 left, but it was too late for the Indians.

Holton, as usual, relied on its running game, picking up 359 yards on 69 attempts. The Wildcats did not attempt a pass.

Hampton finished the night with 158 yards on 20 carries and also came up with a key interception that helped seal the Holton win. Ewing added 87 yards on 21 carries.

After Andale went three and out on its first possession of the game, Holton took over at its 25-yard-line and drove to a first down to the Indian 13 before Andale stiffened. Holton settled for a 28-yard field goal by Brenden Hampton for a 3-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Andale was forced to punt on its first two drives, but the Indians started their third possession at the Holton 46 after pinning the Wildcats deep and drove for a 4-yard Bo Knoblauch touchdown in five plays, taking the lead with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

Holton didn’t get past the 50 the rest of the half while Andale got to the Holton 21 late in the half before Johnson missed a 38-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half.

Andale finished the game with 170 rushing yards on 32 attempts and the Indians added 51 passing yards by Smarsh. Hunter Knoblauch led Andale with 79 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Andale’s O’Hair picked up a rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game after the officials called an inadvertent whistle that wiped out a big defensive play by the Indians as Andale was trying to get the ball back down by 10 points.

“We got a stop there and then they called an inadvertent whistle,’’ O’Hair said. “They got to play the down over and any hope we had was gone and obviously I didn’t agree with that.

“It was just a lot of frustration and any hope we had was gone with that call.’’

Andale 7 0 0 7 — 14 Holton 3 0 14 7 — 24

H — Hampton 28 FG

A — B. Knoblauch 4 run (Johnson kick)

H — Ewing 5 run (Hampton kick)

H — Hampton 14 run (Hampton kick)

H — Hampton 56 run (Hampton kick)

A — H. Knoblauch 20 pass from Smarsh (Johnson kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Andale, H. Knoblauch 15-79, Smarsh 10-68, Capul 2-10, Eck 3-9, B. Knoblauch 2-4. Holton, Hampton 20-158, Ewing 21-87, Rieschick 10-55, Holaday 9-42, Barta 5-9, Butto 4-8 .

Passing — Andale, Smarsh 4-13-51-1, H. Knoblauch 0-2-0-0.

Receiving — Andale, H. Knoblauch 3-38, Walstad 1-13.