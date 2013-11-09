Varsity Kansas

November 09, 2013

Area roundup: Defense helps Derby roll past North

Eagle staff

Derby scored 56 points in the first half and defeated North 56-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night in Derby.

Derby scored touchdowns on an 85-yard punt return, a 10-yard interception return and two fumble returns.

Garrett Xanders rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns for Derby.

North’s Ricardo Tinoco ran for 119 yards. Sean Bernard scored North’s touchdown.

The Panthers play next Friday at Manhattan.

Smith Center’s Clint Rogers rushed 11 times for 178 yards and a touchdown, while Nicholas Lehmkuhl had three touchdowns and 70 rushing yards.

Sterling (3-6) was led by Tommy Shea’s 57 rushing yards.

Wichita North 0 0 7 0 7
Derby 21 35 0 0 56

Individual Statistics

Smith Center 47, Sterling 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0 0
Smith Center 6 21 13 7 47

Individual Statistics

