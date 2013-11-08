Salina South hammers West in 5A first round

West’s fate had long been decided Friday night in its first postseason appearance since 2002.

But in the locker room afterward, the Pioneers didn’t dwell on their 56-15 loss to Salina South in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

“Look how far we’ve come,” West coach Weston Schartz said as he observed players and coaches exchanging hugs. “We’re disappointed we lost, but when you take the whole season and look at it, it was very successful.”

The Pioneers finished 6-4, their first winning season in 12 years. But their playoff assignment was daunting, as they drew a 2012 semifinalist and the preseason No. 1 team in 5A.

Salina South used a 21-point flurry in the second quarter to take control. Senior running back Mike Jones did the most damage, burning the Pioneers for 249 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.

Fullback Mike Fox added 115 yards and two touchdowns, as the Cougars (8-2), who will travel to Bishop Carroll next Friday, rolled up 545 yards of offense.

“It’s nice for a coach to have those kinds of toys to play with,” said Salina South coach Sam Sellers, whose team won its seventh consecutive game. “Sometimes when you have kids like Jones, they kind of put the lipstick on the pig.”

Sellers wasn’t pleased with the Cougars’ 13 penalties. But he did like how his team responded after West’s Tyrell Saunders scored a touchdown in the second quarter to cut Salina South’s lead to 14-8.

“I felt like we had a good chance,” West quarterback DJ Jones said. “We were moving the ball well and we were doing everything we needed to do.”

But South senior Avery Mitchell returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to West’s 23. And after quarterback Justin Stonebraker ran for 16 yards on a fourth-and-4 bootleg, Jones scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-8.

Thirty-four seconds later, South was in the end zone again.

After a touchback, Jones tried to throw a quick pass down the line of scrimmage. But Cougars cornerback Aaron Mar read it, stepped in front of a West receiver and returned the interception 20 yards for a touchdown.

The Pioneers then committed two personal fouls on the ensuing kickoff return, forcing them to start at their own 8. A 14-yard punt into the wind gave South the ball at West’s 20, and on the next play, Fox bolted up the middle into the end zone to make it 35-8 with 3:19 to play in the first half.

“I thought we played pretty well the first half,” Sellers said. “It’s good to see those kids as seniors stepping up and making big plays in the playoffs. That’s what you want.”

For West, trying to keep up with 5A’s highest scoring team was too much. The Pioneers’ only other points came on a 55-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Chaz Capps to Christian Fagagua in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars had more big plays, including touchdown runs of 81 and 65 yards by Jones, and a 38-yard TD pass from Stonebraker to Zach Nachbar.

“They’re good,” Schartz said. “There’s a reason they were the No. 1 team in the state. We played hard, but they were just a better team.”

Wichita West 0 0 0 7 — 15 Salina South 14 21 7 14 — 56

SS—Nachbar 38 pass from Stonebraker (Kraus kick)

SS—Jones 81 run (Kraus kick)

W—Saunders 4 run (Mitchell pass from DJ Jones)

SS—Jones 1 run (Kraus kick)

SS—Mar 20 interception return (Kraus kick)

SS—Fox 20 run (Kraus kick)

SS—Jones 17 run (Kraus kick)

W—Fagagua 55 pass from Capps (Daignault kick)

SS—Jones 65 run (Kraus kick)

SS—Fox 12 run (Kraus kick)

Individual Statistics