Garden City wins back-and-forth battle with Northwest

Caleb Tramp’s 27-yard touchdown catch from Greyson Tempel was the last score in a see-saw battle that saw Garden City beat Northwest 40-36 Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Northwest.

“I know the teams are trying to take away my run game, so I just have to be more patient and let it come to me,” Tempel said.

Tempel had a big game, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Deron Thompson scored his first touchdown of the game for Northwest on a 38-yard run to tie the game two minutes into the second quarter.

Tempel threw to Tramp for two more touchdowns in the second half. The first was a 34-yard pass that ended the drive on a failed conversion attempt.

The next was a game-deciding 27-yard bomb with 49 seconds left in the game. A successful point-after by Ismael Hernandez eliminated the possibility of Northwest tying the game with a field goal.

“I was hoping to make big plays for Greyson and the team and I’m happy I did that,” Tramp said.

At 6-foot-4, Tramps was a challenge for Northwest, Grizzlies coach Steve Martin said.

“They have a very tall matchup problem,” Martin said.

Martin said that his team did well running the ball but Garden City made some big plays.

Garden City coach Brian Hill said the game was evenly matched, but his team making plays when necessary got them the win.

“We knew we had to come here and try to shut down the running game and make some plays on offense,” Hill said. “We knew that we were in for a heck of a battle.”

Garden City 14 7 12 7 — 40 Northwest 7 7 7 15 — 36

GC — Koster 4 run (Hernandez kick)

NW — Bell 2 run (Bryand kick)

GC — D. Tempel 42 pass by G. Tempel (Hernandez kick)

NW — Thompson 20 run (Bryand kick)

GC — Koster 2 run (kick blocked)

NW — Thompson 10 run (Bryand kick)

GC — Tramp 34 pass by Tempel (pass failed)

NW — Gaither 22 run (Thompson run)

NW — Johnson 9 pass by Gaither (Bryand kick)

GC — Tramp 27 pass by Tempel (Hernandez kick)