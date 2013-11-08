Heights wins 55-48 thriller over Topeka

Heights first-year coach Terry Harrison insisted that he enjoyed Friday night’s Class 6A playoff game against Topeka, a wild 55-48 victory in a game that produced 838 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

But that doesn’t mean that Harrison enjoyed all of the game at Hummer Sports Park, which saw the Falcons survive several Topeka comebacks to advance to next Friday’s quarterfinal at Garden City.

“I had a lot more fun when I was an assistant coach, I promise you that,’’ Harrison said. “It was fun, but stressful. Everybody got their money’s worth tonight.’’

Topeka (8-2) battled back from an early 19-0 deficit to take a brief 20-19 lead with two minutes left in the first half, but Heights (7-3) answered to go up by two touchdowns early in the third quarter and the Trojans chased the Falcons the rest of the way.

“Even when we were down 19-0, I know I didn’t panic at all and I don’t think the kids panicked,’’ Topeka coach Walt Alexander said. “Once we figured out what we could do offensively, I thought we played well the rest of the night, but we just never could get the stop, and you’ve got to credit (Heights) for that. They ran hard and they played hard.’’

Heights took a 27-20 lead to the locker room at halftime, getting a 1-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Forlanda Parker and a 2-point conversion from junior Curtis Whitten with 4.3 seconds left in the half. Parker’s TD came after Topeka had scored 20 straight second-quarter points to overcome a 19-0 first-quarter deficit.

Heights jumped out in front with three touchdowns over the first 8:58 of the game, taking advantage of two early Topeka interceptions and also returning a punt for the game’s first touchdown.

Topeka, going against a stiff wind, went three-and-out on its first possession and Whitten returned the punt 50 yards to put the Falcons in front 7-0 with 10:33 left in the first quarter.

Heights junior Creighton Sanders picked off Alec Beatty on Topeka’s second play of its ensuing possession to give the Falcons the ball at the Trojan 38. The Falcons scored seven plays later on a 12-yard Parker run with 6:37 left.

The Falcons picked off Beatty again on Topeka’s next drive, with senior Kyle Martin getting the pickoff, and Heights drove 27 yards in five plays for a 2-yard TD from sophomore Tre King with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.

Topeka got out of the quarter with no further damage and went to work in the second quarter behind senior Austin Tillman, who had 96 yards on 14 first-half carries.

Tillman scored two second-quarter touchdowns and then Beatty connected with DaMaCias Nielson for a 48-yard touchdown pass that gave the Trojans a short-lived lead.

Heights also came up huge at the start of the second half, taking the kickoff and driving 57 yards in eight plays for an 11-yard King TD. Topeka answered right back with a 6-yard Nielson TD run, but Whitten took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 98 yards for his second return touchdown.

Beatty scored on a 17-yard run to get Topeka back within a touchdown, but the Falcons got back-to-back touchdowns from senior Jermaine Wiley and senior Edward Porter, who recovered King’s fumble in the end zone to put Heights up 55-34 with 4:57 left to play.

Topeka got a 16-yard TD run from Beatty and then a 4-yard score from Tillman, but Heights recovered an onside kick with 18 seconds left to clinch the win.

Heights (7-3) only attempted one pass while piling up 442 rushing yards on 60 attempts. Junior Trenton Autry led the Falcons with 173 yards on 10 carries, while King finished with 96 yards on 22 carries and Parker had 83 yards on 15 attempts.

“We’re very deep and we’ve got a lot of good running backs,’’ Harrison said. “I’m glad we came out on top. We were the underdogs coming in and I’ve always said that Wichita Heights has very tough kids and I think they showed that tonight.’’

Heights 19 8 14 14 — 55 Topeka 0 20 14 14 — 48

WH — Whitten 50 punt return (Rodriguez kick)

WH — Parker 12 run (kick blocked)

WH — King 2 run (run failed)

T — Tillman 1 run (Pezzino kick)

T — Tillman 5 run (Pezzino kick)

T — Nielson 48 pass from Beatty (kick failed)

WH — Parker 1 run (Whitten run)

WH — King 8 run (Rodriguez kick)

T — Nielson 6 run (Pezzino kick)

WH — Whitten 98 kickoff return (Rodriguez kick)

T — Beatty 17 run (Pezzino kick)

WH — Wiley 19 run (Rodriquez kick)

WH — Porter recovered fumble in end zone (Rodriguez kick)

T — Beatty 16 run (Pezzino kick)

T — Tillman 4 run (Pezzino kick)