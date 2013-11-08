Rose Hill shuts out Baldwin for berth in 4-1A boys soccer final

Rose Hill and Baldwin battled for nearly 70 scoreless minutes. But when Rose Hill finally scored, it came like a bolt of lightning.

Frustrated by the inability to complete a downfield strike, the Rockets finally took a shot from out wide. With just 11:10 remaining, Czyz Taylor launched a thunderous shot from the right sideline that sailed over the Baldwin defense.

Forward Christian Helmke had snuck through the pack of defenders and found Taylor’s pass sailing right to him. Boxed in by defenders and the Bulldogs’ goalie, Helmke was able to connect on a one-touch that skimmed under the goalie’s reach for a 1-0 win and a berth in Saturday’s Class 4-1A boys soccer final.

“Finally we possessed the ball for a little bit and took it out wide,” Rose Hill coach Jerry Treat said. “I don’t know why we were having a hard time possessing it like we wanted to, but they were putting good pressure on the ball the whole night. Finally we went out wide with it and Taylor hit the cross and Helmke had a great finish.”

Taylor and Helmke gave Rose Hill the winning score, but it was goalie Geoffrey Stitcher who secured the win for the Rockets. He defended 19 shots on goal, including snuffing out several breakaways.

“Their goalie was their best player tonight,” said Baldwin coach Mark Joslyn. “He made two or three excellent saves. We just couldn’t get it past him tonight.”

“Geoffrey controlled the game,” Treat said of his goaltender. “He had a lot of big saves to make and tonight he was able to make them.”

“You gotta give the kid credit, he just hit a great free kick from about 20 yards out,” McPherson coach Chris Adrian. “That’s the frustrating thing about soccer. You can play a great game, and one free kick made the difference.”

McPherson had its best chance to even the score with five minutes remaining in the contest. A corner kick was denied by Miege goalie Alex Lutz, who leaped to punch it out of bounds. The ensuing corner kick, from the right side, was redirected wide of the goal by a Bullpup attacker.

Finally, with just 2:10 showing and McPherson in desperation mode, one last opportunity presented itself. Bullpup senior Kerrick van Asselt was unable to redirect a long pass just a few feet in front of the Miege goalkeeper — he lunged to one-touch a shot that sailed just over the net.

“We’ve played from behind a few times this year, so we knew we could do it,” Adrian said. “We kept playing our game and the last five minutes we had three great chances where it just wouldn’t go in for us today.”

Miege, who won 5A last season, entered the semifinal with a 12-7 record compared to McPherson’s 17-1-1 mark. But the competition the Stags played in the regular season was of championship caliber, coach Joe Huppe said.

“We play a lot of 6As and 5As, so we’re used to playing really strong teams, not always coming out on the winning end,” Huppe said. “But it prepares us for to play at this level, where every team here is a great team.”

Adrian said there would be no lingering effects of the loss when they take on Baldwin on Saturday for third place.

“These guys have nothing to hang their heads about. They represented their school so well and played a great game. We’re going to come out ready to go for third place.”

Rose Hill 0 1 — 1 Baldwin 0 0 — 0