Carroll, Kapaun fall in 5A boys soccer semifinals

Everything seemed to be going so well for the Bishop Carroll boys soccer team.

The Eagles scored two quick goals early in the second half, took a 2-1 lead and most importantly had the wind at their backs for the rest of their Class 5A semifinal Friday.

But then the crispness that Carroll had been playing with in the opening moments of the second half disappeared and the Eagles didn’t score again.

Despite having the wind in its face, Aquinas scored three more goals in the second half and defeated Carroll 4-2.

The Saints play St. James Academy, which knocked off Kapaun Mount Carmel, in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship. Carroll meets Kapaun at noon for third place.

“We just got a little bit confused there in the second half,” Carroll coach Mike Skaggs said. “Our communication wasn’t very good and when you are playing a good team like Aquinas, you can’t let down.”

Much of Carroll’s passes in the first half were low, skidding balls that the wind couldn’t hamper as much. With that strategy, it limited the amount of scoring chances as the Eagles didn’t get a shot on goal.

Considering they had only three shots on goal and one goal — Matthew Brown’s penalty kick — the Saints’ offensive prowess wasn’t much better, which was why Skaggs and the Eagles were so encouraged at halftime.

Carroll scored its first goal a minute into second half on a long unassisted kick from Connor McGreevey, and Taylor White scored eight minutes later from an assist from Simon Nguyen.

“We felt good with the first half,” Skaggs said. “Then to get those quick goals, we put ourselves in good position.”

All of Aquinas’ goals in the second half came on set pieces, which has been the primary way the Saints have scored this season. Blake Heying assisted on goals by Benjamin Moss and Nicholas Hagenkord, then Daniel Geist added another off an assist from Luke Kutey.

“That was a gutsy performance by our guys tonight,” Aquinas coach Craig Ewing said. “We beat a good team tonight and I’m proud of that.”

St. James, significantly bigger physically, presented matchup problems. The Thunder brought wave after wave of big, physical players that at times overmatched Kapaun, including three goals from Steven Enna.

“We kind of got away from our game a bit and played too much long ball, rather than direct,” Kapaun coach Alan Shepherd said. “We’re a possession team and we got away from that, which is what they wanted us to do.”

St. James uses its size to play the game more in the air and take chances. When Kapaun tried to match that, the game got away.

“Credit to them, because they forced their game,” Shepherd said. “We needed to keep the ball on the ground and possess it longer. That’s been our game, but it wasn’t tonight.”

Trailing 1-0 early in the first half following Enna’s first goal, the Crusaders tied the score when Rhys Allen scored off an assist from Grant Wells. But it was too much Enna in the second half.

He scored his second goal off an assist from Spencer Jones and then added an unassisted goal late in the half.

“We needed to play quick and we didn’t do that,” Kapaun midfielder David Ewers said. “We were afraid for some reason and came out complacent.”

S.T. Aquinas 1 3 — 4 Carroll 0 2 — 2