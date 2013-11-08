Varsity Kansas

November 08, 2013 3:28 PM

Kansas high school football playoffs (Nov. 8)

All games in bracket order

Class 6A

Friday’s First Round

Free State 40, SM Northwest 14

Olathe North 14, BV Northwest 3

Olathe East 19, Gardner-Edgerton 7

SM East 36, Leavenworth 14

Derby 56, Wichita North 7

Manhattan 60, Maize 59, 5OT

Wichita Heights 55, Topeka 48

Garden City 40, Wichita Northwest 36

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

Lawrence Free State (9-1) at Olathe North (7-3)

SM East (9-1) at Olathe East (7-3)

Derby (9-1) at Manhattan (8-2)

Wichita Heights (7-3) at Garden City (7-3)

Class 5A

Friday’s First Round

Mill Valley 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Blue Valley 42, Shawnee Heights 14

BV West 42, Topeka Seaman 6 (Thu.)

Bishop Miege 52, Lansing 12

Bishop Carroll 70, Newton 13

Salina South 56, Wichita West 15

Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Liberal 40

Salina Central 48, Andover 12

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

Mill Valley (10-0) at Blue Valley (7-3).

BV West (7-3) at Miege (9-1)

Salina South (8-2) at Carroll (10-0)

Kapaun (9-1) at Salina Central (5-5)

Class 4A

Tuesday’s First Round

KC Piper 28, Jefferson West 24

Spring Hill 33, Ottawa 15

Paola 24, Fort Scott 7

Independence 33, Columbus 14

Tonganoxie 52, KC Ward 6

Baldwin 19, St. James Academy 0

Chanute 28, Louisburg 14

Coffeyville 47, Frontenac 12

Holton 45, Hesston 0

Mulvane 47, Wichita Collegiate 45

Andale 60, Larned 0

McPherson 47, Clay Center 7

Topeka Hayden 48, Maize South 45, OT

Rose Hill at Winfield

Buhler 14, Ulysses 7

Abilene 27, Goodland 26

Saturday’s Second Round

KC Piper (6-4) at Spring Hill (5-5)

Independence (5-5) at Paola (9-1)

Baldwin (10-0) at Tonganoxie (9-1)

Coffeyville (9-1) at Chanute (8-2)

Holton (10-0) at Mulvane (6-4), 2 p.m.

McPherson (6-4) at Andale (10-0), 7 p.m.

Winfield (7-3) at Topeka Hayden (6-4), 6 p.m.

Buhler (9-1) at Abilene (6-4), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s First Round

Hiawatha 25, Riley County 8

Silver Lake 35, St. Marys 0

Wellsville 32, Eureka 12

Pittsburg Colgan 30, Caney Valley 22

Nemaha Valley 6, Sabetha 0

Rossville 49, Pleasant Ridge 0

Humboldt 13, Central Heights 6

Cherryvale 32, Galena 18

Conway Springs 54, Wichita Independent 12

Kingman 12, Halstead 0

Phillipsburg 27, Sacred Heart 20

Scott City 43, Lakin 0

Sedgwick 36, Douglass 14

Marion 10, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Beloit 50, SE-Saline 7

Holcomb 21, Hoisington 6

Saturday’s Second Round

Hiawatha (7-3) at Silver Lake (9-1), 5 p.m.

Wellsville (8-2) at Pittsburg Colgan (8-2), 2 p.m.

Rossville (10-0) at Nemaha Valley (9-1), 2 p.m.

Humboldt (8-2) at Cherryvale (7-3), 7 p.m.

Conway Springs (10-0) at Kingman (7-2), 6 p.m.

Scott City (9-1) at Phillipsburg (9-1), 3 p.m.

Marion (9-1) at Sedgwick (9-1), 2 p.m.

Beloit (10-0) at Holcomb (7-3), 6 p.m.

Class 2-1A

Friday’s First Round

Centralia 56, Oskaloosa 8

Olpe 21, Wabaunsee 13

Troy 26, McLouth 14

Lyndon 49, Northern Heights 44

LaCrosse 41, Plainville 14

Oakley 42, Elkhart 7

Smith Center 47, Sterling 0

Meade 49, Oberlin 14

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

Centralia (10-0) at Olpe (7-3)

Lyndon (10-0) at Troy (7-3)

LaCrosse (10-0) at Oakley (8-1)

Smith Center (7-2) at Meade (9-1)

8-Man I

Tuesday’s First Round

Yates Center 38, West Elk 36

Clifton-Clyde 42, Peabody-Burns 26

Marais des Cygnes 48, South Haven 18

Osborne 40, Madison-Hamilton 34

Central Plains 36, South Central 14

Hodgeman County 34, Rawlins County 32

Kiowa County 50, Solomon 14

Hoxie 44, Spearville 36

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Yates Center (7-3) at Clifton-Clyde (8-2), 5 p.m.

Marais des Cygnes (9-1) at Osborne (10-0), 2:30 p.m.

Central Plains (9-1) at Hodgeman County (10-0), 7 p.m.

Kiowa County (10-0) at Hoxie (9-1), 3 p.m.

8-Man II

Tuesday’s First Round

Baileyville 50, Southern Cloud 0

Waverly 24, Stafford 20

Hanover 52, Hope 0

South Barber 60, Chetopa 34

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Weskan 0

Victoria 50, Ingalls 0

Wallace County 53, Thunder Ridge 6

Dighton 54, Fowler 6

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Baileyville (9-1) at Waverly (9-1), 3 p.m.

South Barber (8-2) at Hanover (7-2), 4 p.m.

Victoria (10-0) at Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (10-0), 4 p.m.

Wallace County (10-0) at Dighton (6-4), 3 p.m.

