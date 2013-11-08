Kansas high school football playoffs (Nov. 8)

All games in bracket order
Class 6A
Friday’s First Round
Free State 40, SM Northwest 14
Olathe North 14, BV Northwest 3
Olathe East 19, Gardner-Edgerton 7
SM East 36, Leavenworth 14
Derby 56, Wichita North 7
Manhattan 60, Maize 59, 5OT
Wichita Heights 55, Topeka 48
Garden City 40, Wichita Northwest 36
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
Lawrence Free State (9-1) at Olathe North (7-3)
SM East (9-1) at Olathe East (7-3)
Derby (9-1) at Manhattan (8-2)
Wichita Heights (7-3) at Garden City (7-3)
Class 5A
Friday’s First Round
Mill Valley 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Blue Valley 42, Shawnee Heights 14
BV West 42, Topeka Seaman 6 (Thu.)
Bishop Miege 52, Lansing 12
Bishop Carroll 70, Newton 13
Salina South 56, Wichita West 15
Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Liberal 40
Salina Central 48, Andover 12Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
Mill Valley (10-0) at Blue Valley (7-3).
BV West (7-3) at Miege (9-1)
Salina South (8-2) at Carroll (10-0)
Kapaun (9-1) at Salina Central (5-5)
Class 4A
Tuesday’s First Round
KC Piper 28, Jefferson West 24
Spring Hill 33, Ottawa 15
Paola 24, Fort Scott 7
Independence 33, Columbus 14
Tonganoxie 52, KC Ward 6
Baldwin 19, St. James Academy 0
Chanute 28, Louisburg 14
Coffeyville 47, Frontenac 12
Holton 45, Hesston 0
Mulvane 47, Wichita Collegiate 45
Andale 60, Larned 0
McPherson 47, Clay Center 7
Topeka Hayden 48, Maize South 45, OT
Rose Hill at Winfield
Buhler 14, Ulysses 7
Abilene 27, Goodland 26
Saturday’s Second Round
KC Piper (6-4) at Spring Hill (5-5)
Independence (5-5) at Paola (9-1)
Baldwin (10-0) at Tonganoxie (9-1)
Coffeyville (9-1) at Chanute (8-2)
Holton (10-0) at Mulvane (6-4), 2 p.m.
McPherson (6-4) at Andale (10-0), 7 p.m.
Winfield (7-3) at Topeka Hayden (6-4), 6 p.m.
Buhler (9-1) at Abilene (6-4), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday’s First Round
Hiawatha 25, Riley County 8
Silver Lake 35, St. Marys 0
Wellsville 32, Eureka 12
Pittsburg Colgan 30, Caney Valley 22
Nemaha Valley 6, Sabetha 0
Rossville 49, Pleasant Ridge 0
Humboldt 13, Central Heights 6
Cherryvale 32, Galena 18
Conway Springs 54, Wichita Independent 12
Kingman 12, Halstead 0
Phillipsburg 27, Sacred Heart 20
Scott City 43, Lakin 0
Sedgwick 36, Douglass 14
Marion 10, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Beloit 50, SE-Saline 7
Holcomb 21, Hoisington 6
Saturday’s Second Round
Hiawatha (7-3) at Silver Lake (9-1), 5 p.m.
Wellsville (8-2) at Pittsburg Colgan (8-2), 2 p.m.
Rossville (10-0) at Nemaha Valley (9-1), 2 p.m.
Humboldt (8-2) at Cherryvale (7-3), 7 p.m.
Conway Springs (10-0) at Kingman (7-2), 6 p.m.
Scott City (9-1) at Phillipsburg (9-1), 3 p.m.
Marion (9-1) at Sedgwick (9-1), 2 p.m.
Beloit (10-0) at Holcomb (7-3), 6 p.m.
Class 2-1A
Friday’s First Round
Centralia 56, Oskaloosa 8
Olpe 21, Wabaunsee 13
Troy 26, McLouth 14
Lyndon 49, Northern Heights 44
LaCrosse 41, Plainville 14
Oakley 42, Elkhart 7
Smith Center 47, Sterling 0
Meade 49, Oberlin 14
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
Centralia (10-0) at Olpe (7-3)
Lyndon (10-0) at Troy (7-3)
LaCrosse (10-0) at Oakley (8-1)
Smith Center (7-2) at Meade (9-1)
8-Man I
Tuesday’s First Round
Yates Center 38, West Elk 36
Clifton-Clyde 42, Peabody-Burns 26
Marais des Cygnes 48, South Haven 18
Osborne 40, Madison-Hamilton 34
Central Plains 36, South Central 14
Hodgeman County 34, Rawlins County 32
Kiowa County 50, Solomon 14
Hoxie 44, Spearville 36
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Yates Center (7-3) at Clifton-Clyde (8-2), 5 p.m.
Marais des Cygnes (9-1) at Osborne (10-0), 2:30 p.m.
Central Plains (9-1) at Hodgeman County (10-0), 7 p.m.
Kiowa County (10-0) at Hoxie (9-1), 3 p.m.
8-Man II
Tuesday’s First Round
Baileyville 50, Southern Cloud 0
Waverly 24, Stafford 20
Hanover 52, Hope 0
South Barber 60, Chetopa 34
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Weskan 0
Victoria 50, Ingalls 0
Wallace County 53, Thunder Ridge 6
Dighton 54, Fowler 6
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Baileyville (9-1) at Waverly (9-1), 3 p.m.
South Barber (8-2) at Hanover (7-2), 4 p.m.
Victoria (10-0) at Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (10-0), 4 p.m.
Wallace County (10-0) at Dighton (6-4), 3 p.m.
