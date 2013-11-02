Girls cross country: Douglass wins another 3A crown

State championships are supposed to earn you a certain level of respect, which the Douglass girls cross country team never felt it received.

Entering Saturday’s state championship race at Lawrence’s Rim Rock Farm, more had been made by what the Bulldogs didn’t have — former greats Savannah and Sarah Wright — than what they did have — two straight Class 3A championships.

After Saturday, Douglass will command every team’s attention after its remaining cast defied the expectations and extended its state title streak, edging Norton by the three points with a team score of 78.

“We wanted to prove to everybody that we can do it again, even if the Wright sisters are gone now,” sophomore Klair Gibson said. “It turns out, we can do it.”

While Savannah and Sarah Wright may be running for Wichita State, the Wright family has left a final gift to Douglass — their youngest daughter, Suzie, a junior.

After watching her two older sisters win championships, Suzie recognized the importance of capitalizing on the opportunity of winning one on her own.

“It was really a lot of pressure on me,” Suzie said. “A lot of people didn’t have faith in us. A lot of people in our school didn’t even think we could do it. We wanted to prove everybody wrong and it’s an awesome feeling.”

But this victory was much more than Wright’s personal victory.

It was about a first-year coach in Rod Wasson trying to maintain what former coach Leland Shaffer created. It was about senior Kendra Howell managing the pain of an injury to finish in 40th place in 18 minutes, 1 second. It was about Hailey Titus making a commitment as the team’s fifth runner to improve, trimming six minutes off her first time of the season and recording a personal-best time of 18:44.

“It took all of us,” Wasson said. “I knew we could get a trophy if they all ran their best. And they stepped up today. It was fantastic to see.”

Of course, Douglass wouldn’t be in position to win without its tremendous one-two punch of sophomore Klair Gibson, who finished third in 15:59, and Wright, seventh in 16:19. Freshman Starla Goodman provided a third solid score, taking 21st in 17:15.

After never receiving a No. 1 ranking in the coaches poll, Douglass hopes it has made a convincing argument for why it should be in the future. Four of the five top runners return.

“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t think we couldn’t do it,” Gibson said. “I was actually focusing on myself, but as the season progressed and Hailey started improving we though we could do it. We proved it to everyone today.”

Aquinas finds perfection — It was a performance by the St. Thomas Aquinas girls that will never be matched.

The Saints registered the elusive perfect score of 15 points to capture their second straight Class 5A championship, as Bailee Cofer, Emily Downer, Grace Geiger, and Monica Sneed were the first four to cross the finish line with Abbey Hopfinger (seventh) the next participant from the team competition.

“I’m still at a loss for words,” Aquinas coach Justin Rigley said. “I didn’t even really know what to tell them after the race. What they did today is just mind-blowing.”

Bishop Carroll finished second as a team with 69 points, bolstered by top-15 finishes by Alyssa Cooke (10th), Amanda Reggeti (12th), and Victoria Reggeti (14th).

Andover’s pair of Nikki Zielinski (fifth) and Carly Flake (eighth) and Kapaun Mount Carmel freshman Kelsi Andrews (sixth) also finished in the top 10.

“It’s been a wild season,” said Zielinski, a sophomore who had never run cross country before. “I never expected to get this far. I thought maybe I would get to state, but fifth at state? It’s amazing. This is so cool.”

Maize falls short — Staying healthy at the right time is an important factor in a team’s pursuit of a trophy, a hard lesson Maize learned as ill-timed injuries derailed its hopes of a top-three finish in Class 6A.

Four of the Eagles’ seven best runners suffered injuries, which left them in fifth place as a team after Saturday’s state race.

Junior Deidra Walker was the team’s top finisher in sixth place in 15:28, while newcomer Kassidy Watkins finished the season strongly capped by a 38th place finish.

Free State won the team competition and also had the individual champion, freshman Emily Venters.