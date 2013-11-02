Winfield’s Josh Hanna beats teammate Riley Osen for 4A cross country title

When it came to Josh Hanna’s chance of winning a second straight state individual title, all that everyone associated with the Winfield cross country team knew was that it was uncertain.

The Winfield senior had sustained a knee injury this summer, and when practice started in August it was still a nagging problem. Slowly though, the knee began to feel better and Hanna started to run better. By holding off sophomore teammate Riley Osen on Saturday, Hanna was able to complete the feat of another Class 4A state title. He won the race in a time of 16 minutes, 25.45 seconds, beating Osen by eight seconds. It was the first time this season Hanna had placed in front of Osen.

“It was tough,” Hanna said. “(Osen) didn’t make it easy on me.

“I had beaten him a couple times in workouts. He usually breaks away from me with about a mile to go. I still had strength to keep up this time.”

Despite the 1-2 finish, the Vikings were unable to hold off an impressive Baldwin squad that took the team title. The Bulldogs won with 49 points, followed by Winfield with 78, and Mulvane came in third with 119.

“We never raced (Baldwin) this year, but with their times and how they had done at meets we knew they were going to be a good team,” Osen said. “We still came out and ran really well though and they did too. It was probably the best they were going to be this year.”

Hillsboro junior Emily Sechrist won the girls Class 2A race. The win for Sechrist was special after she was runner-up in 3A last year, which followed a state individual title her freshman year. The move from Rim Rock in Lawrence, where the 3A race is held, to Wamego was a welcome feeling for Sechrist, who won in 15:39.51. The time was almost a full minute off her personal best she recorded this season.

“It was really redeeming to come back and win this year,” Sechrist said. “Now, I’ll have to come back next year and go for it again.”