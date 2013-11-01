Campus gets first win; North earns postseason spot

Campus won’t be advancing in the Class 6A playoffs, but the Colts had plenty of reasons to smile after pulling out a 28-24 victory over North on Friday night in a Class 6A-District 7 game at Heights.

First-year coach Greg Slade, who watched Thursday night as his former team, Rose Hill, earned a playoff berth, notched his first victory as Colts coach.

And, just as Rose Hill did in its victory, Slade found success using an effective passing attack.

“The kids played well; I’m very proud of them,” Slade said. “The only thing we were playing for (Friday) was a victory. Our first goal was to get a win.”

Junior quarterback John Becker – who opened the game with a string of 10 incompletions – ended up passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns, completing 10 of 14 in the second half.

“We threw the ball around well, and John was very patient,” Slade said. “We dropped some balls earlier, but we kept going. We just kept saying, ‘Hey, it’s there, it’s there,’ and we were going to keep battling.”

Sophomore Noah Moody caught four of those passes – two for touchdowns – and all at critical times for the Colts (1-8).

But the news wasn’t all bad for North. The Redskins, whose only victory this season was two weeks ago against South, clinched the district’s runner-up spot. North (1-8) will play at Derby next Friday.

“We didn’t finish the way we would have liked to, but it was a hard-fought game,” coach Joe Belden said. “It’s a disappointing loss, but our kids fought hard … right down to the end.”

Even though this was the end of Campus’ season, Slade and his players were upbeat on the future.

“It felt really, really good to get that win, and it’s going to carry on to next year,” Becker said. “(Coach Slade) has been working us really, really hard. He added great expectations to us, and he knew he was coming into not a very good program, but he’s going to turn it around. I think this is the first step.”

North seemed to have the upper hand with about four minutes left in the third quarter, taking a 24-21 lead on Cobi Black’s 33-yard field goal.

But a short punt by Black allowed Campus to begin at the North 26, and Becker made North pay. On the first play, he hit Moody in the end zone with 2:34 to play.

From there, it was up to Campus’ defense to stop North, and the Redskins reached the Colts 21 as time expired.

Campus 7 0 14 7 — 28 North 7 0 17 0 — 24

N — Galyardt 29 pass from Bryan (Black kick)

C – Ayer 22 pass from Becker (Martinez kick)

N – Crumley 42 pass from Bryan (Black kick)

C – Becker 1 run (Martinez kick)

N – Robinson 22 pass from Bryan (Black kick)

C – Moody 18 pass from Becker (Martinez kick)

N – Black 33 FG

C – Moody 26 pass from Becker (Martinez kick)

Individual statistics