Roundup: Northwest one of six City League schools to reach playoffs

Deron Thompson rushed for 183 yards and five touchdowns and Northwest scored 48 straight points in a 68-12 victory over South, clinching the Class 6A-District 7 title on Friday night.

The Grizzlies will be one of six City League schools to be in the playoffs beginning next week. Carroll, Kapaun and West reached the 5A bracket, while Northwest, North and Heights are in the 6A field.

Northwest (5-4) will be the second seed in the western half of the Class 6A playoffs since it was one of two teams with an unbeaten district record. The Grizzlies will play host to Garden City (6-3) next Friday.

Grizzlies quarterback Erin Gaither rushed 12 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Other City League

Other AV-CTL