Andover rallies in fourth quarter to beat Newton, stay unbeaten

Andover’s pursuit of a perfect football regular season came down to eight minutes and a two-score deficit on the first Friday of November in the de facto Class 5A-District 5 championship game in Newton.

And in the season’s most decisive moments, Andover coach Mike Lee was talking about January.

“Think of the investment you put into this,” Lee told his undefeated Trojans, who were staring down their first defeat. “This started in January. It’s been months and months and months of investment with the same guys around you. This is an investment that deserves your best effort and it deserves you not giving up and never quitting.”

Andover found its season-defining moment as Coen Rasmussen marched the Trojans down the field in the final minute and connected with Eli Renoux for the game-winning touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in a 36-34 victory over Newton.

Both teams advance to the Class 5A playoffs, but Andover (9-0) earned a home game in the first round.

“We weren’t going to let anything go to waste,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve been working hard since January for this. We’re going to take advantage of every opportunity we have and use it to the fullest.”

It wasn’t surprising that the last team with the ball won this duel, as Andover claimed a 22-12 lead only to watch the Railers rally for three straight scores to put it in a 34-22 hole with 8:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

While Newton methodically drove the ball down the field with its running game, led by Bradley Million (198 rushing yards), Braedon Morrison (109), and Seth Hill (89), the Trojans made up for the disadvantage in time of possession with quick strikes.

That’s because Steven Young was always there for a jolt when the Trojans needed. The senior wingback finished with 220 yards on 17 touches, with runs of 48, 45, 35, 24, and 23 yards.

None was more important than his 35-yard touchdown after Newton took its 12-point lead, scoring just one minute later to cut the Railers’ lead to 34-30 with 7:05 left.

Andover’s defense forced a turnover on downs to retrieve the ball, but the offense imploded near midfield with a false start penalty called on fourth-and-9 that was compounded by Rasmussen spiking the ball and tacking on 15 more yards that essentially forced Lee’s hand to give the ball back to Newton with the lead and 2:13 left.

“You’ve got to keep heart,” said Lee, who said doubt never crept into the Andover sideline. “You’ve got to keep faith. We’ve been here before and done this before, so we knew we could do it.”

Given two opportunities to seal its victory, Newton couldn’t come up with the back-breaking drive it needed. It punted after three plays and using less than a minute of the clock.

“We just needed to do it one more time and we couldn’t,” Newton coach Nate Wollenberg said. “You think back and wonder, ‘One play here or there, what else could we have done?’”

Presented with a chance for redemption, Rasmussen went to work with 76 seconds to go 51 yards for the game-winning score.

The drive was highlighted by an amazing escape by Rasmussen to avoid a 10-yard sack, instead ducking away and scrambling for 17 yards to the Newton 20.

Newton was flagged for interference on a shot into the end zone, moving Andover to the 6-yard line with 35 seconds left. On the next play, Rasmussen delivered a throw across the field to Renoux near the sideline. He caught it four yards short of the end zone, shed a tackler and dove in the end zone for the game-winning score.

Moments later, Andover players spilled onto the field to celebrate their improbable comeback.

“This is why we’re Trojans,” Renoux yelled to no one in particular. “We fight.”

While it may not make the evening Top 10 plays on SportsCenter, Renoux will cherish this moment much more than the punt return touchdown that made him a YouTube sensation.

“I like this one a lot better,” Renoux said. “This one is on the whole team. We all did this. We’ve been working since January and it’s amazing to see it come together like this and work out.”

Andover 14 8 0 14 — 36 Newton 6 14 8 6 — 34

A—VanEpps 2 run (Rasmussen run)

N—Morrison 1 run (Morrison run failed)

A—Rasmussen 1 run (Mousley pass failed)

N—Morrison 1 run (Million run failed)

A—Starks 46 pass from Rasmussen (Hoskinson pass from Rasmussen)

N—Morrison 3 run (Martens pass from Morrison)

N—Martens 24 pass from Morrison (Morrison run)

N—Million 14 run (Million run failed)

A—Young 35 run (Renoux pass from Rasmussen)

A—Renoux 6 pass from Rasmussen (Rasmussen pass failed)

