Friday’s Kansas high school district football scores (Nov. 1)

November 01, 2013 5:34 PM

CLASS 6A

District 1

KC Wyandotte 38, Leavenworth 28

Free State 28, Lawrence 10

District 2

SM East 48, SM North 20

SM Northwest 17, SM West 14

District 3

BV Northwest 41, BV North 17

District 4

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 26

Olathe North 28, Olathe South 0

District 5

Junction City 16, Manhattan 10

Topeka 49, Washburn Rural 7

District 6

Derby 28, Wichita Heights 6

Wichita East 14, Wichita Southeast 7

District 7

Campus 28, Wichita North 24

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita South 12

District 8

Garden City 41, Dodge City 20

Hutchinson 33, Maize 31

CLASS 5A

District 1

Highland Park at Topeka West

Shawnee Heights 41, Topeka Seaman 20

District 2

KC Washington 16, KC Schlagle 0

Mill Valley 68, Lansing 8

District 3

Bishop Miege 50, St. Thomas Aquinas 16

District 4

BV West 18, Blue Valley 17

BV Southwest 41, Pittsburg 31

District 5

Andover 36, Newton 34

Emporia 56, Valley Center 16

District 6

Kapaun 40, Andover Central 35

District 7

Salina South 56, Great Bend 13

Salina Central 42, Hays 14

District 8

Carroll 53, Liberal 18

Goddard 35, Eisenhower 10

CLASS 2-1A

District 1

Centralia at Jackson Heights

District 2

McLouth 48, Leavenworth Immaculata 12

District 3

Lyndon 36, Northern Heights 0 (ND)

District 4

Jayhawk-Linn at Olpe

Oswego at NE-Arma

District 5

Medicine Lodge at La Crosse

District 6

Plainville at Washington County

Smith Center at Republic

District 7

Oakley at Ellis

District 8

Elkhart at Syracuse

Sterling at Stanton County (ND)

Thursday’s Scores

CLASS 6A

District 3

Olathe East 31, SM South 21

CLASS 5A

District 3

KC Harmon at KC Turner

District 6

Wichita West 48, Arkansas City 24

CLASS 4A

District 1

Atchison 20, KC Sumner 18

KC Piper 49, KC Ward 14

District 2

Tonganoxie 29, Basehor-Linwood 14

Jefferson West 21, Perry-Lecompton 7

District 3

Spring Hill 31, Bonner Springs 21

St. James Academy 40, DeSoto 12

District 4

Baldwin 42, Eudora 17

Ottawa 40, Santa Fe Trail 18

District 5

Paola 23, Louisburg 17 (2OT)

Osawatomie 35, Prairie View 6

District 6

Iola 20, Anderson County 12

Chanute 28, Fort Scott 7

District 7

Frontenac 8, Girard 3

Independence 56, Parsons 14

District 8

Coffeyville 41, Baxter Springs 0

Columbus 41, Labette County 0

District 9

Holton 26, Royal Valley 0

Topeka Hayden 57, Wamego 14

District 10

Maize South 48, Circle 0

Hesston 48, El Dorado 40

District 11

Wichita Collegiate 42, Augusta 3

Rose Hill 44, Trinity Academy 17

District 12

Mulvane 54, Clearwater 14

Winfield 41, Wellington 18

District 13

Andale 49, Cheney 6

Buhler 42, Nickerson 0

District 14

Ulysses 48, Hugoton 16

Larned 27, Pratt 14

District 15

Abilene 49, Smoky Valley 42 (2OT)

Chapman 50, McPherson 46

District 16

Clay Center 20, Concordia 0

Goodland 35, Colby 0

CLASS 3A

District 1

Hiawatha 28, Sabetha 7

Riverside 34, Horton 32

District 2

Nemaha Valley 19, Marysville 6

Riley County 35, Rock Creek 21

District 3

Pleasant Ridge 42, Atchison County 14

Silver Lake 74, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 14

District 4

Council Grove 28, Mission Valley 24

Rossville 39, St. Marys 0

District 5

Osage City 25, Central Heights 22

Wellsville 24, West Franklin 0

District 6

Humboldt 48, Burlington 13

Eureka 36, Fredonia 12

District 7

Caney Valley 59, Erie 6

Cherryvale 20, Neodesha 7

District 8

Galena 32, Riverton 8

Pittsburg Colgan 54, SE-Cherokee 12

District 9

Chaparral 47, Belle Plaine 12

Conway Springs 35, Douglass 8

District 10

Wichita Independent 34, Bluestem 30

Sedgwick 75, Remington 14

District 11

Kingman 32, Garden Plain 22

Hutchinson Trinity 28, Haven 14

District 12

Halstead 49, Hillsboro 28

Marion 27, Moundridge 0

District 13

SE-Saline 42, Ellsworth 0

Sacred Heart 43, Lyons 14

District 14

Beloit 68, Minneapolis 13

Phillipsburg 20, Norton 16

District 15

Hoisington 26, Thomas More Prep 17

Scott City 54, Russell 0

District 16

Holcomb 49, Cimarron 20

Lakin 48, Southwestern Heights 7

CLASS 2-1A

District 1

Troy at Doniphan West

Oskaloosa at Valley Heights (ND)

District 2

Valley Falls at Jefferson North

District 3

Waubaunsee 44, Chase County 14

Onaga at Herington

District 5

Inman 41, Ellinwood 7

Sterling at Stanton County (ND)

District 6

Ell-Saline 22, Bennington 0

District 7

Oberlin 62, Leoti 14

District 8

Meade 73, Sublette 30

EIGHT-MAN I

District 1

Udall 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

South Haven 50, Central-Burden 0

West Elk 42, Oxford 32

Burlingame 32, Sedan 6 (ND)

District 2

Marais des Cygnes 51, Pleasanton 0

St. Paul 38, Marmaton Valley 6

Yates Center 38, Uniontown 36

District 3

Burlingame 32, Sedan 6 (ND)

Hartford at Flinthills

Peabody-Burns 36, Lebo 14

Madison 46, Centre 0

District 4

Pike Valley at Linn

Wakefield 54, Lakeside 0

Osborne 52, Rock Hills 6

District 5

Lincoln 66, Canton-Galva 58

Solomon 44, Pretty Prairie 28

Central Plains 38, Little River 14

District 6

Windsor Academy at South Central (ND)

Kiowa County 48, St. John 0

Pratt Skyline at Kinsley

Fairfield 46, Macksville 0

District 7

Santana 56, Deerfield 8

Hodgeman County 50, South Gray 0

Spearville 58, Minneola 8

District 8

Hoxie 54, Rawlins County 28

WaKeeney 52, Quinter 22

Ness City 52, Hill City 6

EIGHT-MAN II

District 1

Axtell at KC East

Baileyville 66, BV-Randolph 32

Hanover 68, Frankfort 16

District 2

Argonia-Attica 64, Burrton 20

Chase at White City

Southern Cloud 60, Tescott 14

Goessel at Hope

District 3

Chetopa 70, Elk Valley 0

Waverly 46, Southern Coffey 20

Crest 32, Tyro Christian 12

District 4

Caldwell 32, Norwich 14

Cunningham at South Barber

District 5

Northern Valley at Golden Plains (ND)

Natoma at Beloit St. John’s

Logan-Palco at Stockton (ND)

District 6

Triplains-Brewster 45, Cheylin 0

Wheatland at Wallace County

Northern Valley at Golden Plains (ND)

Weskan 44, Greeley County 0

District 7

Dighton 56, Western Plains 6

Otis-Bison 32, Sylvan-Lucas 30

Victoria 1, Wilson 0 (forfeit)

District 8

Fowler 54, Ashland 6

Ingalls at Bucklin

Rolla 56, Moscow 6

