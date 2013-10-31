Thursday’s Kansas high school district football, regional soccer scores, Friday’s schedule (Oct. 31)

CLASS 6A
District 3
Olathe East 31, SM South 21
CLASS 5A
District 3
KC Harmon at KC Turner
District 6
Wichita West 48, Arkansas City 24
CLASS 4A
District 1
Atchison 20, KC Sumner 18
KC Piper 49, KC Ward 14
District 2
Tonganoxie 29, Basehor-Linwood 14
Jefferson West 21, Perry-Lecompton 7
District 3
Spring Hill 31, Bonner Springs 21
St. James Academy 40, DeSoto 12
District 4
Baldwin 42, Eudora 17
Ottawa 40, Santa Fe Trail 18
District 5
Paola 23, Louisburg 17 (2OT)
Osawatomie 35, Prairie View 6
District 6
Iola 20, Anderson County 12
Chanute 28, Fort Scott 7
District 7
Frontenac 8, Girard 3
Independence 56, Parsons 14
District 8
Coffeyville 41, Baxter Springs 0
Columbus 41, Labette County 0
District 9
Holton 26, Royal Valley 0
Topeka Hayden 57, Wamego 14
District 10
Maize South 48, Circle 0
Hesston 48, El Dorado 40
District 11
Wichita Collegiate 42, Augusta 3
Rose Hill 44, Trinity Academy 17
District 12
Mulvane 54, Clearwater 14
Winfield 41, Wellington 18
District 13
Andale 49, Cheney 6
Buhler 42, Nickerson 0
District 14
Ulysses 48, Hugoton 16
Larned 27, Pratt 14
District 15
Abilene 49, Smoky Valley 42 (2OT)
Chapman 50, McPherson 46
District 16
Clay Center 20, Concordia 0
Goodland 35, Colby 0
CLASS 3A
District 1
Hiawatha 28, Sabetha 7
Riverside 34, Horton 32
District 2
Nemaha Valley 19, Marysville 6
Riley County 35, Rock Creek 21
District 3
Pleasant Ridge 42, Atchison County 14
Silver Lake 74, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 14
District 4
Council Grove 28, Mission Valley 24
Rossville 39, St. Marys 0
District 5
Osage City 25, Central Heights 22
Wellsville 24, West Franklin 0
District 6
Humboldt 48, Burlington 13
Eureka 36, Fredonia 12
District 7
Caney Valley 59, Erie 6
Cherryvale 20, Neodesha 7
District 8
Galena 32, Riverton 8
Pittsburg Colgan 54, SE-Cherokee 12
District 9
Chaparral 47, Belle Plaine 12
Conway Springs 35, Douglass 8
District 10
Wichita Independent 34, Bluestem 30
Sedgwick 75, Remington 14
District 11
Kingman 32, Garden Plain 22
Hutchinson Trinity 28, Haven 14
District 12
Halstead 49, Hillsboro 28
Marion 27, Moundridge 0
District 13
SE-Saline 42, Ellsworth 0
Sacred Heart 43, Lyons 14
District 14
Beloit 68, Minneapolis 13
Phillipsburg 20, Norton 16
District 15
Hoisington 26, Thomas More Prep 17
Scott City 54, Russell 0
District 16
Holcomb 49, Cimarron 20
Lakin 48, Southwestern Heights 7
CLASS 2-1A
District 1
Troy at Doniphan West
Oskaloosa at Valley Heights (ND)
District 2
Valley Falls at Jefferson North
District 3
Waubaunsee 44, Chase County 14
Onaga at Herington
Northern Heights at Lyndon (ND)
District 5
Inman 41, Ellinwood 7
Sterling at Stanton County (ND)
District 6
Ell-Saline 22, Bennington 0
District 7
Oberlin 62, Leoti 14
District 8
Meade 73, Sublette 30
EIGHT-MAN I
District 1
Udall 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
South Haven 50, Central-Burden 0
West Elk 42, Oxford 32
Burlingame 32, Sedan 6 (ND)
District 2
Marais des Cygnes 51, Pleasanton 0
St. Paul 38, Marmaton Valley 6
Yates Center 38, Uniontown 36
District 3
Hartford at Flinthills
Peabody-Burns 36, Lebo 14
Madison 46, Centre 0
District 4
Pike Valley at Linn
Wakefield 54, Lakeside 0
Osborne 52, Rock Hills 6
District 5
Lincoln 66, Canton-Galva 58
Solomon 44, Pretty Prairie 28
Central Plains 38, Little River 14
District 6
Windsor Academy at South Central (ND)
Kiowa County 48, St. John 0
Pratt Skyline at Kinsley
Fairfield 46, Macksville 0
District 7
Santana 56, Deerfield 8
Hodgeman County 50, South Gray 0
Spearville 58, Minneola 8
District 8
Hoxie 54, Rawlins County 28
WaKeeney 52, Quinter 22
Ness City 52, Hill City 6
EIGHT-MAN II
District 1
Axtell at KC East
Baileyville 66, BV-Randolph 32
Hanover 68, Frankfort 16
District 2
Argonia-Attica 64, Burrton 20
Chase at White City
Southern Cloud 60, Tescott 14
Goessel at Hope
District 3
Chetopa 70, Elk Valley 0
Waverly 46, Southern Coffey 20
Crest 32, Tyro Christian 12
District 4
Caldwell 32, Norwich 14
Cunningham at South Barber
District 5
Northern Valley at Golden Plains (ND)
Natoma at Beloit St. John’s
Logan-Palco at Stockton (ND)
District 6
Triplains-Brewster 45, Cheylin 0
Wheatland at Wallace County
Weskan 44, Greeley County 0
District 7
Dighton 56, Western Plains 6
Otis-Bison 32, Sylvan-Lucas 30
Victoria 1, Wilson 0 (forfeit)
District 8
Fowler 54, Ashland 6
Ingalls at Bucklin
Rolla 56, Moscow 6
Friday’s Schedule
CLASS 6A
District 1
Leavenworth at KC Wyandotte
Lawrence at Free State
District 2
SM East at SM North
SM Northwest at SM West
District 3
BV North at BV Northwest
District 4
Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe Northwest
Olathe South at Olathe North
District 5
Junction City at Manhattan
Topeka at Washburn Rural
District 6
Wichita Heights at Derby
Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita East
District 7
Campus vs. Wichita North
Wichita South at Wichita Northwest
District 8
Dodge City at Garden City
Maize at Hutchinson
CLASS 5A
District 1
Highland Park at Topeka West
Shawnee Heights at Topeka Seaman
District 2
KC Washington at KC Schlagle
Mill Valley at Lansing
District 3
Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas
District 4
BV West at Blue Valley
BV Southwest at Pittsburg
District 5
Andover at Newton
Emporia at Valley Center
District 6
Kapaun at Andover Central
District 7
Great Bend at Salina South
Salina Central at Hays
District 8
Carroll at Liberal
Eisenhower at Goddard
CLASS 2-1A
District 1
Centralia at Jackson Heights
District 2
McLouth at Leavenworth Immaculata
District 4
Jayhawk-Linn at Olpe
Oswego at NE-Arma
District 5
Medicine Lodge at La Crosse
District 6
Plainville at Washington County
Smith Center at Republic
District 7
Oakley at Ellis
District 8
Elkhart at Syracuse
Regional boys soccer
Dodge City 1, Garden City 0
Derby 4, Hutchinson 1
East 2, Northwest 0
Manhattan 2, Washburn Rural 1
BV Northwest 3, BV West 0
SM Northwest 2, SM South 1
SM East 3, Blue Valley 0
Carroll 4, Goddard 0
Salina South 4, Hays 2
Kapaun 2, Liberal 1 (OT)
Andover at Maize South (Fri.)
Topeka Seaman 1, Shawnee Heights 0
McPherson 4, Topeka Hayden 2
Berean Academy at Independent (Fri.)
Rose Hill at Perry-Lecompton (Fri.)
