West ends 11-year football playoff drought

Weston Schartz knew the chants of “West High! You Know!” were coming, but he never thought they would be this soon.

When he made the decision last season to return to West in an attempt to turn the football program around a second time, Schartz figured a winning season was at least three years away.

But here he was, just two years into his rebuilding effort, standing in the end zone at Northwest’s field on Thursday night watching the West seniors ignite the Pioneer faithful with their catchy chant.

For the first time since 2002, West High is back in the state playoffs after clinching a berth from the Class 5A-District 6 with a 48-24 victory over Arkansas City on Thursday.

“I’m living a dream tonight,” said Schartz, who was practically beaming. “I knew we could turn it, but this was faster than we thought.”

Indeed, it has been a while since the Pioneers were in a position to feel overconfident, a problem they said contributed in Ark City taking a 10-0 lead after the first quarter.

But it has been a while since the Pioneers had an explosive offense, led by athletes such as DJ Jones (248 total yards, five touchdowns) and Tre’von Mitchell (192 total yards, one touchdown).

And it has been a while, 2001 in fact, since the Pioneers had a winning record like the 6-3 one they carry into the playoffs.

“I can finally wear my West High stuff to Walmart,” Mitchell said. “And now they’re like, ‘Oh snap, West High is back.’ So I’m good with it.”

West was able to mask its poor start and end with a 17-minute stretch in second and third quarters where it scored on seven straight possessions to out-score Ark City 41-0.

Mitchell was the most spectacular player on the field, finishing with 66 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards on four catches, and two interceptions. On two of his catches, Mitchell shed several tacklers to fight for extra yardage.

“Coach Schartz always told me to run until they make you fall,” Mitchell said. “I’m going to try to score every time I touch it. I run with a purpose and my purpose is to win the game.”

Jones added five total touchdowns, completing all six of his passes for 182 yards and adding 62 more on the ground.

“I remember my first couple of days at West (as a sophomore) and everybody was like, ‘Football, yada, yada, yada,’” Jones said. “Now everybody is stepping up and supporting a lot more.”

Schartz said the turnaround was accelerated by players such as Mitchell and Jones, as well as his assistant coaches. But the reason why it has been a success begins with the unique passion everyone has to wear the Pioneer colors.

“You’ve got to love West to succeed at West,” Schartz said. “If you don’t love West, you ain’t gonna win here. Period.”

But there are still more things that Schartz wants at West. He made sure that was clear on Thursday after the game.

West’s story doesn’t peak with just qualifying for the state playoffs, he told them.

“We’ve taken a giant step,” Schartz said. “But we want to win it all.”

Arkansas City 10 0 7 7 — 24 West 0 28 13 7 — 48

AC — Potter 41 field goal

AC — Headrick 9 pass from Gurnee (Velazquez kick)

W — Saunders 13 run (Daignault kick)

W — Mitchell 31 pass from DJ Jones (Daignault kick)

W — DJ Jones 5 run (Daignault kick)

W — Henriquez 25 pass from DJ Jones (Daignault kick)

W — DJ Jones 24 run (Daignault kick failed)

W — DJ Jones 1 run (Daignault kick)

AC — Gurnee 3 run (Velazquez kick)

W — Carter 12 run (Daignault kick)

AC — Gashler 7 pass from Gurnee (Velazquez kick)