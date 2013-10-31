Kingman captures first playoff spot since 2005

Kingman fans didn’t wait for the final seconds to run off the clock Thursday night to start celebrating.

As Garden Plain’s offense frantically tried to add to its total in the final minute, Eagles supporters cheered and rattled noisemakers while the excitement built on Kingman’s sideline.

This had been a long time coming. With its 32-22 victory over Garden Plain, Kingman captured the Class 3A-District 11 title and earned its first state playoff berth since 2005.

“Ever since we were little, we’ve been looking forward to this moment,” Kingman senior lineman Austin Taylor said. “Teams we’ve had in the past said it will never happen. It’s been real tough.”

Kingman (6-2) will play host to Halstead (5-4) in Tuesday’s first round of the 3A playoffs. The Eagles got there by ending Garden Plain’s season at 4-5 and snapping the Owls’ 14-year run of playoff appearances.

On Thursday, the shoe was finally on the other foot. Kingman, which won its fourth consecutive game, buried seven years of unsuccessful football history with its victory.

The Eagles made the 4A playoffs in 2005, losing 47-13 to Andale in the first round. From 2006-2012, Kingman went 8-55 and regular seasons ended with a whimper – the Eagles were outscored by an average of 62-8 in season finales during that stretch.

Kingman ended that by taking control against Garden Plain with 18 second-quarter points and established a 24-7 halftime lead.

“We’ve been blessed to have five hours of weight classes a day at a 3A school, and I have 107 kids in my weight classes,” Kingman coach Curtis Albin said. “We get after it every day. The kids, they don’t back down.”

Garden Plain needed the victory to have a shot at keeping its playoff streak alive. The Owls started strong, as sophomore quarterback Alex Becker went 4 for 4 passing on a 79-yard drive that he capped with the first of two touchdown passes to Cody Koester.

“We knew they weren’t just going to give it to us,” Taylor said. “We were going to have to fight for it. I had to take a deep breath after their first drive.”

Kingman quickly answered with the first of several momentum-swinging plays. On the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, senior running back Zach Anderson bolted through the line and raced 59 yards for a touchdown that cut Garden Plain’s lead to 7-6.

The Owls threatened to score the game’s third touchdown in the first four minutes, but Becker couldn’t connect with a wide-open Clayton Milford.

In the second quarter, Kingman quarterback Mitchell Packard rolled left and flung a short pass to Anderson, who took it 39 yards to Garden Plain’s 18. Four plays later, Packard scored on an option keeper to give the Eagles their first lead at 12-7.

A sign of Kingman’s new-found good fortune surfaced later in the quarter. Fullback Sam Keeny broke into the Garden Plain secondary, but a good hit jarred the ball loose. Taylor, Kingman’s right guard, trailed the play and caught the fumble in midair and ran the final 13 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw the ball, I grabbed it and I said, ‘There’s no way I’m going down,’” Taylor said.

Another key break for Kingman came in the final minute of the half. Becker’s pass was batted in the air, and Eagles defensive end Jordan Campbell intercepted it, running 34 yards for a touchdown that stretched Kingman’s lead to 24-7.

“That was a big play for them,” Garden Plain coach Brad McCormick said. “We were in a situation late in the half where you decide whether to go for it, and it backfired on us.”

Garden Plain, which outgained Kingman 396-257, cut its deficit to 24-14 on a 12-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Becker to Koester with 2:46 to play in the third. But midway through the fourth, Kingman used back-to-back plays to put the game out of reach.

Freshman defensive back Tal Hartley intercepted a pass in Kingman territory and returned it 41 yards. On the next play, running back Braxton Bangert scored on a 38-yard run, and a two-point conversion made it 32-14.

Kingman surrendered another touchdown, but time was finally on its side. After postgame handshakes, the Eagles joined their fans in celebration.

“A bunch of things fell together for us,” said Albin, Kingman’s third-year coach. “When I took the job, I had friends in the area who said, ‘Are you crazy?’

“But they also said, ‘There are kids coming.’ And I knew if they were, and we had that weight room, we could make good things happen.”

Kingman 6 18 0 8 — 32 Garden Plain 7 0 7 8 — 22

GP—Koester 6 pass from Becker (N. Pauly kick)

K—Anderson 59 run (kick blocked)

K—Packard 4 run (pass failed)

K—Taylor 13 run (kick blocked)

K—Campbell 34 interception return (pass failed)

GP—Koester 12 pass from Becker (N. Pauly kick)

K—Bangert 38 run (Bradshaw pass from Packard)

GP—Milford 8 run (Koester pass from Becker)