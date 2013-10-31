Conway Springs tops Douglass, clinches district title

Conway Springs beat Douglass 35-8 on Thursday night, wrapping up the Class 3A-District 9 title.

Cardinals running back Travis Wood had three touchdowns and ran for 144 yards.

“We’re a team,” Wood said. “I give all the credit to my line. I couldn’t do anything without my line and my blockers.”

That sense of camaraderie is something that coach Matt Biehler said he teaches the players.

“Our backs will tell the linemen that they do the work as well,” Biehler said. “They do the work up front and open those holes, but then the backs do a good job of doing fakes for each other and blocking well for each other.”

Woods’ 3-yard touchdown run gave Conway Springs a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Wood scored his second touchdown of the night on a 33-yard run three plays into the second.

With less than a minute to go in the half, Douglass had a chance to shorten the lead, but a 10-yard touchdown pass from Chase Banister to Drew Chadic was nullified by a pass interference penalty.

Conway Springs’ running game continued dominating in the second half with three touchdowns. One of those came on a 75-yard run by Dakota Finstad. He said the only thing running through his mind at the time was to not get caught.

“I heard some people coming and I kicked it in a little more,” Finstad said.

Finstad said the team executed well on both sides of the ball.

“Our defense really stepped up tonight and our offense came out and made some plays when we needed it,” he said.

Douglass scored its touchdown on a 4-yard rush by Rip Fraley in the final minutes. .

Douglass coach Jeff Ast said that being beaten up front offensively cost the team.

“Offensively, I think that we had too many plays we weren’t getting after 100 percent of the time,” Ast said.

He said that coaching this year’s seniors since they were freshmen has been a rewarding experience.

“It’s been really fun to watch these kids grow up and get out there and compete.”

Conway Springs will play host to Independent on Tuesday night in the first round of the 3A playoffs. Biehler said that with the short turnaround the team will have to keep concentrating on what it has done well.

“Being able to go undefeated in the regular season and move yourself into the playoffs and have a home playoff game on Tuesday night is what it’s all about,” he said.

Conway Springs 7 7 7 14 — 35 Douglass 0 0 0 8 — 8

CS – Wood 3 run (Davis kick good)

CS – Wood 33 run (Davis kick good)

CS – Wood 2 run (Davis kick good)

CS – Fisher 6 run (Davis kick good)

CS – Finsted 75 run (Davis kick good)

D – Fraley 1 run (Conversion good pass Chadic)