Roundup: Hesston’s Schadler rushes for season-best 524 yards in victory

Hesston’s Ryan Schadler rushed the second-most number of yards in Kansas high school football history Friday — and every one of them was needed.

The senior averaged 25 yards a carry and finished with 524 yards and seven touchdowns in the Swathers’ 48-40 victory over host El Dorado in a Class 4A-District 10 matchup that sealed a playoff berth for Hesston.

Hesston (8-1) plays at Holton (9-0) in a Tuesday first-round game.

Schadler’s heroics overcame a stellar game by El Dorado quarterback Travis House, who completed 21 of 40 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

Schadler scored from 27, 39 and 86 yards in the first half, but House’s second touchdown pass to Isaac Johnson pulled one-win El Dorado within five points late in the third quarter.

From there, the teams traded eight touchdowns over the next 17 minutes. Schadler scored from 74, 70, 53 and 45 yards. House threw touchdown passes of 3, 24 and 13 yards, then ran for a 25-yard score with 17 seconds remaining.

For the season, Schadler has 2,331 yards and a 15.5-yard per-carry average.

Conway Springs’ Tanner Wood ran for a state-record 659 yards in a game last season against Chaparral.

Other AV-CTL

The Indians (9-0) will play host to Larned (7-2) in a Class 4A first-round game on Tuesday.

Knoblauch scored both Andale touchdowns in the first quarter. He scored from 60 yards before halftime for a 35-6 lead, then added two short scores in the third quarter.

Andale quarterback Jared Smarsh completed 3 of 5 passes for 113 yards.

Maize South (8-1) plays host to Topeka Hayden (5-4) on Tuesday.

Circle was held to 85 offensive yards. Seth Jennings led Maize South with nine rushes for 75 yards, leading a nine-player roster of ballcarriers.

Other games

Ware ran for scores of 55 and 34 yards, and threw TD passes to Greer Chandler, Luke Brenneis and Dalton Brandt, who scored twice more himself.

Sedgwick (8-1) plays host to Douglass (5-4) in a Tuesday first-round game.