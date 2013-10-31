Getting to know Southeast football’s Tre Griffin

Tre Griffin

Southeast senior

Griffin, a senior at Southeast, leads the City League with 977 rushing yards heading into Friday’s final game. He could be the league’s only running back to finish with more than 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season as no other back has more than 635 yards.

“My sister (Trelecia), she’s a sophomore at Southeast, and she’s always on my case about my grades, ‘Make sure you get this, make sure you do that.’ She just tweeted me to ‘make sure you get 1,000 yards.’… I always wanted it since I was little. Seeing (East’s) Bryce Brown, (Southeast’s) Joseph Randle and (Southeast’s) Bradan Smith, all those guys I got to look up to, and they did it. I think it’s an honor to be included in the 1,000-yard club.”

“Sometimes I don’t even keep track of that. People will say, ‘Did you know you’re the leader? No, I didn’t know that.’ I’m excited for it. I never expected it to happen. It was a dream. That’s why you never give up on your dreams.”

“I’d give it all up just to go to the playoffs and get that experience with my team. That would bring us closer. In a heartbeat, I’d give it all up.”

“I wear the all-solid gold cleats, and I’m the only player in the city to have them. I feel like Usain Bolt sometimes. I just want to dare to be different, try to be different from anybody else. I’ve tried to, ever since I was small. I’d try to be different from the crowd, wearing an extra arm band, a different kind of socks. If you feel different, you separate yourself from just wanting to be average. Anybody can be average. You have to take that extra step.”

“Well, whenever anyone’s nervous about the game, I’ll say something and everyone will laugh. When we all get around each other, nobody takes me serious. They all think I’m playing. I don’t think I have ever done anything too crazy, but every day I do something crazy.”