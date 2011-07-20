Varsity Kansas

Longtime Wichita tennis clinic teaching kids skills for game, life

BY AMY RENEE LEIKER - The Wichita Eagle

Charles "Goose" Doughty Jr. is at it again.

For nearly 50 years, the retired Wichita Heights High School coach has been teaching area kids life skills using the game he loves: tennis.

"The skills are just right: self-discipline, honesty, integrity... all the things we use in life, we use in tennis," said Doughty, 78.

His annual youth tennis camp is in full swing through next week at McAdams Park, 1329 E. 13th St. in Wichita. The camp is free to kids ages 6 to 18 who show up on the tennis courts.

The camp starts at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and wraps up at noon.

"We come here to have fun," Doughty said. "We're not trying to develop tennis pros."

The camp ends July 28 with free hot dogs, ice cream and tennis from 6 to 9 p.m. at McAdams Park. The public is invited.

The program is popular with kids like 10-year-old Malajia Townsend. She comes to laugh with friends, swing a racket and cool off with Popsicles nearly every day.

"I like it. It's fun. I'm making new friends," she said. "I'm playing tennis."

