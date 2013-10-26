Andover rallies for win over Emporia

For almost three quarters Friday, Miles Starks’ senior night football memory was in line to be a nightmare.

Then came the Andover cornerback’s 93-yard journey from the outhouse to the penthouse.

Starks, part of the Trojans’ stable of speedy skill position players, offset a first-half defensive blunder with a 93-yard kickoff return, providing the spark that lifted unbeaten Andover to a 28-21 victory over Emporia in a Class 5A-District 5 battle.

Andover, No. 4 in 5A, scored the game’s final 21 points, including senior running back Steven Young’s 5-yard run with 1:17 remaining, to improve to 8-0. The Trojans locked up one of the two district playoff berths along with Newton. Those teams will meet for the district title next Friday in Newton.

“It gave us a lot of momentum, and it made up for the touchdown that I gave up,” Starks said of his kick return, which pulled Andover within 21-14 in the final minute of the third quarter. “That got us closer, and after that, we knew we could get it.”

All of Andover’s victories have come against teams with losing records. But Emporia (3-5), which won the district last season, needed the victory to keep its playoff hopes alive. And the Spartans played like it.

Emporia rolled up 364 yards — 232 on the ground — and built a 21-7 lead. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Taylor passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 32-yarder to Cody Campbell on the final play of the first half that put Emporia up 13-7.

The Spartans called a timeout two seconds before intermission, and sent Campbell on a fly route toward the end zone. Campbell slipped behind Starks’ man coverage, and Taylor hit him in stride as he raced into the end zone.

“With what happened at the end of the half, Miles was highly motivated after that to get that return,” Andover coach Mike Lee said.

But the Trojans faced greater adversity before launching their comeback. Emporia burned more than seven minutes off the clock in the third quarter on an 18-play, 85-yard drive. Andover aided the march with two offside penalties, and Taylor finished it with a 2-yard option keeper for a touchdown.

Austin Gordon’s two-point conversion pushed the Spartans lead to 14 points.

“We were in the driver’s seat at 21-7,” Emporia coach P.J. Marstall said. “Personally, I think we had Andover questioning themselves. All the sudden, they got a breath of fresh air.”

Starks got his atonement on the ensuing kickoff. And despite being outgained 321-88 in the first three quarters, the Trojans were within striking distance.

Emporia’s first drive of the fourth quarter stalled, and a 10-yard punt gave Andover the ball at Emporia’s 43. The Trojans moved 29 yards to the Spartans’ 14, but an errant snap pushed them back. On fourth-and-18 from Emporia’s 26, backup quarterback Coen Rasmussen hit sophomore Eli Renoux on a crossing pattern, and Renoux outraced a defender into the end zone to tie the score at 21.

Andover’s defense set the stage for the game-winning drive, stopping Gordon short of a first down near midfield with 5:42 to play. Rasmussen, who replaced injured starter Cole Gumeringer in the first quarter and misfired on his first four passing attempts, completed his final seven. He hit Cooper Nichols for 12 yards and Starks for 10 to move the Trojans to Emporia’s 20.

Rasmussen used his feet to convert a third-down run. He added runs of six and seven yards to give the Trojans first and goal. Two plays later, Young scored on a run to the right side.

“Coen was great for us, and Steven was really strong late in the game,” Lee said.

Emporia moved into Andover territory on its final drive, but the Trojans ended the threat when Landon Lawson hit Taylor on a fourth-down pass and the ball fell to the turf.

The comeback was a mix of joy and relief for Starks.

“I’d say moving forward, people should know we’re a good team,” Starks said. They needed to get the win to keep playing, and we had to take it to them.”

Emporia 7 6 8 0 — 21 Andover 0 7 7 14 — 28

E—Luthi 36 pass from Taylor (Brewer kick)

A—Rasmussen 20 run (Fiszel kick)

E—Campbell 32 pass from Taylor (run failed)

E—Taylor 2 run (Gordon run)

A—Starks 93 kickoff return (Fiszel kick)

A—Renoux 26 pass from Rasmussen (Fiszel kick)

A—Young 5 run (Fiszel kick)

