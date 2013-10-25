Derby’s Tyler West piles up 247 rushing yards in win over East

After scoring five touchdowns Friday in Derby’s 49-6 win over East, “most improved player” seemed a surprising title for Tyler West. But that’s what coach Brandon Clark dubbed the senior running back who ran for 247 yards on 29 carries.

With the win Derby improved to 2-0 in Class 6A-District 6 and clinched a spot in the postseason.

“Tyler was really good last year, and this year he’s even better. Just to show you what type of kid he is, he’s probably our most improved player, and he was good last year,” Clark said. “He’s a very special player for us and we’re a lot better team with him in the ballgame.”

It didn’t take long for West to make an impression against East. Derby forced a fumble and recovered it after three East plays, and took only two plays for West to run 32 yards for a touchdown with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.

But East slowed Derby’s dominance, sacking Derby quarterback Jeremy Dunham twice on Derby’s next drive, and forcing the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs.

“(East) has a pretty good defense, and they blitz a lot, and they kind of threw us for a loop a little bit,” Clark said. “Our kids, we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit, jumping off sides, not lining up on the ball; they were doing some good things on defense, but we were also making some mistakes we shouldn’t be making.”

The Aces forced a fumble on Derby’s next drive, but with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter, West found the end zone after a five-yard run. Dunham found West for an eight-yard touchdown to end the first half 21-0. Derby’s defense held East to only six yards of offense in the entire first half.

West capped off his performance with two one-yard touchdowns in the third quarter, while Dunham found DeAndre Goolsby for a 19-yard touchdown to end the period. That’s when Derby’s Brady Rust and Garrett Xanders took over the offensive push.

“The problem with us in the second half is that we’re playing too many downs defensively, and they were getting tired,” East coach Brian Byers said. “We’ve just got to get something going on offense, we’re just struggling to get anything going.”

Xanders scored on a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. When Derby kicked off, East’s Joseph Patrick returned the kick 95 yards for East’s only touchdown of the night.

“I think that’s the second one (Patrick’s) had this year. Our kickoff and punt returns are pretty good,” Byers said. “Right now that seems to be the only thing we can do offensively.”

The win Friday marked Derby’s seventh consecutive win. The Panthers will finish the regular season hosting Heights next Friday.

“We’ve got to make sure our backups are ready, because today we had to call upon a couple of backups to get in the game,” Clark said. “We always talk to the kids that the team that could beat us, the number one thing is that we beat ourselves, by jumping off sides, and things like that. So we need to eliminate that if we want to beat some decent teams.”

Derby 7 14 21 7 — 49 East 0 0 0 6 — 6

D—West 32 run (Williamson kick)

D—West 5 run (Williamson kick)

D—West 8 pass from Dunham (Williamson kick)

D—West 1 run (Williamson kick)

D—West 1 run (Williamson kick)

D—Goolsby 19 pass from Dunham (Moeder kick)

D—Xanders 5 run (Moeder kick)

E—Patrick 95 kickoff return (two-point conversion failed)

Individual statistics

Rushing—Derby, West 29-247, Dunham 16-69, Rust 7-42, Xanders 10-34, Arnold 1-4. East, McGarity 1-6, Thomas 15-3, Hisken 3-2, Brown 1-0, Schillings 1-(-5).

Passing—Derby, Dunham 5-10-63-0, Rust 0-1-0-0. East, Schillings 2-3-16-0, Bousfield 1-7-5-0, Thomas 0-3-0-0.

Receiving—Derby, Goolsby 2-31, Arnold 1-18, West 1-8, Kelley 1-6. East, McGarity 1-15, Kaufman 2-6.