Carroll rolls to 21st straight victory

With one Bishop Carroll ball carrier already on the bench and another knocked out in the first quarter, the opportunity to surprise the defending state champions with an upset seemed ripe.

Instead it gave the undefeated and No. 1 ranked Eagles a chance to show off their depth.

Sophomore Ty Seyfert topped 100 rushing yards and junior Denzel Goolsby added 93 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-0 blowout win over visiting Goddard.

The win was Carroll’s 21st in a row, eighth this season and second in two district games, setting the stage for next week’s much-anticipated showdown at Liberal, also 2-0 in Class 5A-District 8.

Carroll’s depth ensured senior tailback Tory Smith a night off to further heal from an Achilles injury and better prepare for Liberal. Junior Austin Weber stepped in and tallied 48 yards on his first four carriers before limping off the field with a hip injury.

Both Smith and Weber could have fought through the injuries and carried the ball anyway — Carroll coach Alan Schuckman did give Smith one series in the second half just to let him play on senior night — but there was no need to test the injuries this week thanks to the efforts from Seyfert and Goolsby, a strong night from wide receiver Scott Linnebur and a shutout from the Carroll defense.

“Most teams are banged up. We just have a lot of kids we can plug in,” Schuckman said. “I tell our kids all the time that there’s somebody here not playing much that’s going to make a difference down the road. You’ve just got to be ready.”

Carrol quarterback Colton Howell and his favorite target, senior captain Scott Linnebur, connected six times for 83 yards and two touchdowns, complimenting a rushing attack that saw six ball carriers total 275 yards and five touchdowns.

Seyfert claimed the first and last scores of the night and tallied most of his 102 yards in the second half. Goolsby had the game’s longest score with a 46-yard sprint to the end zone late in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Carroll senior defensive back Mark Quaney grabbed the first of his two interceptions late in the first quarter, and the Eagles scored four plays later. Quaney also killed Goddard’s best shot at putting points on the board in the third quarter when he picked off Tucker Vang’s pass inside the Eagles’ 15-yard line.

“The defense was outstanding tonight,” Goolsby said. “They’re incredible. We know if we’re having an off night they can bail us out.”

Nick Nolting and fellow Carroll defensive lineman Nate Stallbaumer led a defense that spent most of the night in the Goddard backfield. The Lions managed just 64 yards of total offense.

“Our defense played well, rallied to the football and played physical,” Schuckman said. “And it showed tonight.”

Goolsby, who Schuckman described as a “1-B” on the team’s running back depth chart, had been limited in action in the backfield due to his own injuries over the past few weeks. All three of his touchdowns and all of his 93 rushing yards came on nine first-half carries before Seyfert took over.

“Ty Seyfert came in as a sophomore, and he’s got a chance to be really good for us,” Schuckman said. “It’s good to get some of those guys in there that have had limited reps this year and get them an opportunity.”

Goddard 0 0 0 0 — 0 Bishop Carroll 14 21 13 0 — 48

C—Ty Seyfert 2 run (Ethan Dotson kick), 3:52

C—Denzel Goolsby 46 run (Dotson kick), 1:47

C—Scott Linnebur 21 pass from Colton Howell (Dotson kick), 11:27

C—Goolsby 1 run (Dotson kick), 4:48

C—Goolsby 10 run (Dotson kick), 0:44

C—Linnebur 20 pass from Howell (Dotson kick), 5:08

C—Seyfert 12 run (kick blocked), 4:00

Rushing — Goddard: Beau Fisher 4-3, Connor Kirby 4-14, Kyle Young 10-5, Tucker Vang 13-27, Maxie Mikle 1-(-1), Dylan Housworth 1(-2). Carroll: Weber Austin 4-48, Ty Seyfert 19-102-2, Denzel Goolsby 9-93-3, Colton Howell 4-16, Tory Smith 1-(-3), Tyler Skilling 6-17.

Passing — Goddard: Tucker Vang 3-9 18, Maxie Mikle 0-1 0. Carroll: Colton Howell 11-21 137, Tyler Skilling 0-1 0.

Receiving — Goddard: Austin Chippeaux 2-18, Connor Kirby 1-0. Carroll: Scott Linnebur 6-83-2, Brett Bell 1-7, Blake Newell 2-13, Denzel Goolsby 2-34.