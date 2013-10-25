Varsity Kansas

How ranked teams fared (Oct. 25)

Class 6A

1. Derby (7-1) beat East 49-6

2. Free State (7-1) beat Leavenworth 25-23

3. Maize (7-1) beat Dodge City 17-14

4. SM East (7-1) beat SM West 27-0

5. Topeka (7-1) beat Junction City 21-14

Class 5A

1. Carroll (8-0) beat Goddard 48-0

2. Mill Valley (8-0) beat KC Washington 49-0

3. Miege (7-1) beat KC Harmon 74-0

4. Andover (8-0) beat Emporia 28-21

5. Kapaun (7-1) beat Arkansas City 38-13

Class 4A

1. Holton (8-0) beat Topeka Hayden 31-14

2. Andale (8-0) beat Nickerson 62-0

3. Buhler (7-1) beat Cheney 34-12

4. Baldwin (8-0) beat Santa Fe Trail 49-7

5. Columbus (7-1) lost to Coffeyville 68-20

Class 3A

1. Beloit (8-0) beat Norton 46-7

2. Conway Springs (8-0) beat Chaparral 55-23

3. Rossville (8-0) beat Council Grove 48-0

4. Scott City (7-1) beat Thomas More Prep 51-7

5. Silver Lake (7-1) beat Atchison County 50-8

Class 2-1A

1. Centralia (8-0) beat Doniphan West 66-7

2. La Crosse (8-0) beat Ellinwood 53-28

3. Lyndon (8-0) beat NE-Arma 70-14

4. Meade (7-1) beat Elkhart 28-6

5. Oakley (6-1) did not play

8-Man I

1. Madison (7-1) lost to Peabody-Burns 40-34

2. Osborne (8-0) beat Pike Valley 62-12

3. Solomon (7-1) lost to Central Plains 86-40

4. Rawlins County (8-0) beat Ness City 42-22

5. Kiowa County (8-0) beat Stockton 54-24

8-Man II

1. Wallace County (8-0) beat Weskan 49-0

2. Baileyville (7-1) beat Hanover 34-22

3. Victoria (8-0) beat Western Plains 64-12

4. Hanover (5-2) lost to Baileyville 34-22

5. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (8-0) beat Lakeside 62-12

