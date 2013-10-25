How ranked teams fared (Oct. 25)

Class 6A
1. Derby (7-1) beat East 49-6
2. Free State (7-1) beat Leavenworth 25-23
3. Maize (7-1) beat Dodge City 17-14
4. SM East (7-1) beat SM West 27-0
5. Topeka (7-1) beat Junction City 21-14
Class 5A
1. Carroll (8-0) beat Goddard 48-0
2. Mill Valley (8-0) beat KC Washington 49-0
3. Miege (7-1) beat KC Harmon 74-0
4. Andover (8-0) beat Emporia 28-21
5. Kapaun (7-1) beat Arkansas City 38-13
Class 4A
1. Holton (8-0) beat Topeka Hayden 31-14
2. Andale (8-0) beat Nickerson 62-0
3. Buhler (7-1) beat Cheney 34-12
4. Baldwin (8-0) beat Santa Fe Trail 49-7
5. Columbus (7-1) lost to Coffeyville 68-20
Class 3A
1. Beloit (8-0) beat Norton 46-7
2. Conway Springs (8-0) beat Chaparral 55-23
3. Rossville (8-0) beat Council Grove 48-0
4. Scott City (7-1) beat Thomas More Prep 51-7
5. Silver Lake (7-1) beat Atchison County 50-8
Class 2-1A
1. Centralia (8-0) beat Doniphan West 66-7
2. La Crosse (8-0) beat Ellinwood 53-28
3. Lyndon (8-0) beat NE-Arma 70-14
4. Meade (7-1) beat Elkhart 28-6
5. Oakley (6-1) did not play
8-Man I
1. Madison (7-1) lost to Peabody-Burns 40-34
2. Osborne (8-0) beat Pike Valley 62-12
3. Solomon (7-1) lost to Central Plains 86-40
4. Rawlins County (8-0) beat Ness City 42-22
5. Kiowa County (8-0) beat Stockton 54-24
8-Man II
1. Wallace County (8-0) beat Weskan 49-0
2. Baileyville (7-1) beat Hanover 34-22
3. Victoria (8-0) beat Western Plains 64-12
4. Hanover (5-2) lost to Baileyville 34-22
5. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (8-0) beat Lakeside 62-12
Comments