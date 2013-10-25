Varsity Kansas

October 25, 2013 6:45 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 25)

CLASS 6A

Lawrence 81, KC Wyandotte 42

Free State 25, Leavenworth 23

SM East 27, SM West 0

SM Northwest 56, SM North 28

SM South 34, BV North 7

BV Northwest 31, Olathe East 21

Olathe South 28, Olathe Northwest 7

Gardner-Edgerton 29, Olathe North 26

Manhattan 13, Washburn Rural 10

Topeka 21, Junction City 14

Derby 49, Wichita East 6

Wichita Heights 40, Wichita Southeast 14 (Thu.)

Wichita South 34, Campus 21

Wichita Northwest 43, Wichita North 0

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Maize 17, Dodge City 14

Garden City 35, Hutchinson 24

CLASS 5A

Topeka Seaman 52, Highland Park 0

Shawnee Heights 70, Topeka West 47

KC Schlagle 42, Lansing 35

Mill Valley 49, KC Washington 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 63, KC Turner 6

Miege 74, KC Harmon 0

Blue Valley 35, Pittsburg 14

BV West 45, BV Southwest 14

Newton 61, Valley Center 14

Andover 28, Emporia 21

Wichita West 34, Andover Central 13

Kapaun 38, Arkansas City 13 (Thu.)

Salina Central 41, Great Bend 14

Salina South 56, Hays 34

Liberal 36, Eisenhower 31

Carroll 48, Goddard 0

CLASS 4A

KC Piper 48, KC Sumner 0

KC Ward 26, Atchison 21

Basehor-Linwood 37, Perry-Lecompton 16

Tonganoxie 34, Jefferson West 33

Spring Hill 17, DeSoto 3

St. James Academy 54, Bonner Springs 24 (Thu.)

Ottawa 27, Eudora 7

Baldwin 49, Santa Fe Trail 7

Paola 56, Prairie View 14

Louisburg 55, Osawatomie 0

Chanute 56, Anderson County 6

Fort Scott 27, Iola 13

Girard 35, Parsons 6

Independence 21, Frontenac 17

Labette County 28, Baxter Springs 12

Coffeyville 68, Columbus 20

Wamego 28, Royal Valley 12

Holton 31, Topeka Hayden 14

Maize South 14, Hesston 6

El Dorado 39, Circle 7

Augusta 28, Trinity Academy 24

Wichita Collegiate 49, Rose Hill 38

Mulvane 30, Wellington 14

Clearwater 18, Winfield 15

Andale 62, Nickerson 0

Buhler 34, Cheney 12

Larned 35, Hugoton 14

Ulysses 41, Pratt 21

McPherson 58, Abilene 46

Smoky Valley 33, Chapman 12

Goodland 43, Concordia 0

Clay Center 43, Colby 6

CLASS 3A

Hiawatha 38, Riverside 7

Sabetha 20, Horton 13

Riley County 55, Marysville 6

Nemaha Valley 19, Rock Creek 18

Silver Lake 50, Atchison County 8

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 21, Pleasant Ridge 20

Rossville 48, Council Grove 0

St. Marys 37, Mission Valley 0

Wellsville 42, Osage City 14

Central Heights 46, West Franklin 14

Eureka 50, Burlington 21

Humboldt 55, Fredonia 8

Caney Valley 42, Neodesha 0

Cherryvale 57, Erie 12

Pittsburg Colgan 50, Riverton 7

Galena 57, SE-Cherokee 26

Douglass 50, Belle Plaine 12

Conway Springs 55, Chaparral 23

Sedgwick 61, Bluestem 6

Wichita Independent 58, Remington 23

Hutchinson Trinity 28, Garden Plain 7

Kingman 20, Haven 6

Marion 48, Hillsboro 14

Halstead 31, Moundridge 0

SE-Saline 49, Lyons 0

Sacred Heart 37, Ellsworth 20

Beloit 46, Norton 7

Phillipsburg 61, Minneapolis 3

Scott City 51, Thomas More Prep 7

Hoisington 53, Russell 14

Cimarron 54, Southwestern Heights 6

Holcomb 41, Lakin 26

CLASS 2-1A

Troy 43, Leavenworth Immaculata 8

Centralia 66, Doniphan West 7

Jackson Heights 40, Valley Heights 6

Oskaloosa 20, Jefferson North 12

McLouth 52, Valley Falls 8

Wabaunsee 39, Onaga 29

Northern Heights 44, Herington 7

Olpe 49, Chase County 6 (ND)

Lyndon 70, NE-Arma 14

Oswego 32, Jayhawk-Linn 14

Olpe 49, Chase County 6 (ND)

Sterling 26, Inman 20

LaCrosse 53, Ellinwood 28

Medicine Lodge 58, Sublette 6 (ND)

Smith Center 50, Bennington 0

Plainville 66, Republic County 20

Ell-Saline 28, Washington County 21 (ND)

Oberlin 29, Ellis 0

Leoti at St. Francis

Meade 28, Elkhart 6

Syracuse at Stanton County

Medicine Lodge 58, Sublette 6 (ND)

8-MAN I

Oxford 45, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Udall 52, Central-Burden 6

South Haven 74, Sedan 28

Marais des Cygnes 47, St. Paul 0

Yates Center 62, Marmaton Valley 14

Uniontown 56, Pleasanton 18

Lebo 62, Burlingame 16

Centre 56, Flinthills 6

Peabody-Burns 40, Madison 34

West Elk 54, Hartford 8 (ND)

Clifton-Clyde 82, Linn 50

Osborne 62, Pike Valley 12

Rock Hills 54, Wakefield 52 (OT)

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 62, Lakeside 12 (ND)

Pretty Prairie 28, Lincoln 20

Canton-Galva 42, Little River 20

Central Plains 86, Solomon 40

Fairfield 49, St. John 0

South Central 60, Kinsley 12

Pratt Skyline 84, Macksville 54

Kiowa County 54, Stockton 24 (ND)

Hodgeman County 52, Deerfield 0

Satanta 8, Minneola 6

Spearville 56, South Gray 22

Hill City 20, WaKeeney 14

Hoxie 52, Quinter 0

Rawlins County 42, Ness City 22

8-MAN II

Axtell 54, BV-Randolph 8

Baileyville 34, Hanover 22

Frankfort 50, Hampton, Neb. 20 (ND)

Hope 64, Tescott 14

Southern Cloud 68, Burrton 22

White City 58, Goessel 36

St. John’s Military 40, Chase 24 (ND)

Waverly 60, Chetopa 42

Southern Coffey 62, Crest 38

Stafford 54, Cunningham 8

South Barber at Norwich

Argonia-Attica 42, Caldwell 14 (ND)

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 62, Lakeside 12 (ND)

Thunder Ridge 53, Northern Valley 22

Logan-Palco 50, Natoma 34

Axtell 54, BV-Randolph 8

Wheatland-Grinnell at Golden Plains

Wallace County 49, Weskan 0

Greeley County 40, Cheylin 30

Triplains-Brewster 54, Heartland Christian 34 (ND)

Victoria 64, Western Plains 12

Sylvan-Lucas 48, Dighton 42

Otis-Bison 54, Wilson 8

Ingalls 54, Ashland 6

Rolla 53, Bucklin 8

Fowler 52, Moscow 22

Non-district games

KC Christ Prep 62, Sunrise Christian 0

Wichita Warriors 72, Hutchinson Central Christian 28

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video