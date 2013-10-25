Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 25)

CLASS 6A
Lawrence 81, KC Wyandotte 42
Free State 25, Leavenworth 23
SM East 27, SM West 0
SM Northwest 56, SM North 28
SM South 34, BV North 7
BV Northwest 31, Olathe East 21
Olathe South 28, Olathe Northwest 7
Gardner-Edgerton 29, Olathe North 26
Manhattan 13, Washburn Rural 10
Topeka 21, Junction City 14
Derby 49, Wichita East 6
Wichita Heights 40, Wichita Southeast 14 (Thu.)
Wichita South 34, Campus 21
Wichita Northwest 43, Wichita North 0
Maize 17, Dodge City 14
Garden City 35, Hutchinson 24
CLASS 5A
Topeka Seaman 52, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 70, Topeka West 47
KC Schlagle 42, Lansing 35
Mill Valley 49, KC Washington 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 63, KC Turner 6
Miege 74, KC Harmon 0
Blue Valley 35, Pittsburg 14
BV West 45, BV Southwest 14
Newton 61, Valley Center 14
Andover 28, Emporia 21
Wichita West 34, Andover Central 13
Kapaun 38, Arkansas City 13 (Thu.)
Salina Central 41, Great Bend 14
Salina South 56, Hays 34
Liberal 36, Eisenhower 31
Carroll 48, Goddard 0
CLASS 4A
KC Piper 48, KC Sumner 0
KC Ward 26, Atchison 21
Basehor-Linwood 37, Perry-Lecompton 16
Tonganoxie 34, Jefferson West 33
Spring Hill 17, DeSoto 3
St. James Academy 54, Bonner Springs 24 (Thu.)
Ottawa 27, Eudora 7
Baldwin 49, Santa Fe Trail 7
Paola 56, Prairie View 14
Louisburg 55, Osawatomie 0
Chanute 56, Anderson County 6
Fort Scott 27, Iola 13
Girard 35, Parsons 6
Independence 21, Frontenac 17
Labette County 28, Baxter Springs 12
Coffeyville 68, Columbus 20
Wamego 28, Royal Valley 12
Holton 31, Topeka Hayden 14
Maize South 14, Hesston 6
El Dorado 39, Circle 7
Augusta 28, Trinity Academy 24
Wichita Collegiate 49, Rose Hill 38
Mulvane 30, Wellington 14
Clearwater 18, Winfield 15
Andale 62, Nickerson 0
Buhler 34, Cheney 12
Larned 35, Hugoton 14
Ulysses 41, Pratt 21
McPherson 58, Abilene 46
Smoky Valley 33, Chapman 12
Goodland 43, Concordia 0
Clay Center 43, Colby 6CLASS 3A
Hiawatha 38, Riverside 7
Sabetha 20, Horton 13
Riley County 55, Marysville 6
Nemaha Valley 19, Rock Creek 18
Silver Lake 50, Atchison County 8
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 21, Pleasant Ridge 20
Rossville 48, Council Grove 0
St. Marys 37, Mission Valley 0
Wellsville 42, Osage City 14
Central Heights 46, West Franklin 14
Eureka 50, Burlington 21
Humboldt 55, Fredonia 8
Caney Valley 42, Neodesha 0
Cherryvale 57, Erie 12
Pittsburg Colgan 50, Riverton 7
Galena 57, SE-Cherokee 26
Douglass 50, Belle Plaine 12
Conway Springs 55, Chaparral 23
Sedgwick 61, Bluestem 6
Wichita Independent 58, Remington 23
Hutchinson Trinity 28, Garden Plain 7
Kingman 20, Haven 6
Marion 48, Hillsboro 14
Halstead 31, Moundridge 0
SE-Saline 49, Lyons 0
Sacred Heart 37, Ellsworth 20
Beloit 46, Norton 7
Phillipsburg 61, Minneapolis 3
Scott City 51, Thomas More Prep 7
Hoisington 53, Russell 14
Cimarron 54, Southwestern Heights 6
Holcomb 41, Lakin 26
CLASS 2-1A
Troy 43, Leavenworth Immaculata 8
Centralia 66, Doniphan West 7
Jackson Heights 40, Valley Heights 6
Oskaloosa 20, Jefferson North 12
McLouth 52, Valley Falls 8
Wabaunsee 39, Onaga 29
Northern Heights 44, Herington 7
Olpe 49, Chase County 6 (ND)
Lyndon 70, NE-Arma 14
Oswego 32, Jayhawk-Linn 14
Sterling 26, Inman 20
LaCrosse 53, Ellinwood 28
Medicine Lodge 58, Sublette 6 (ND)
Smith Center 50, Bennington 0
Plainville 66, Republic County 20
Ell-Saline 28, Washington County 21 (ND)
Oberlin 29, Ellis 0
Leoti at St. Francis
Meade 28, Elkhart 6
Syracuse at Stanton County
8-MAN I
Oxford 45, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Udall 52, Central-Burden 6
South Haven 74, Sedan 28
Marais des Cygnes 47, St. Paul 0
Yates Center 62, Marmaton Valley 14
Uniontown 56, Pleasanton 18
Lebo 62, Burlingame 16
Centre 56, Flinthills 6
Peabody-Burns 40, Madison 34
West Elk 54, Hartford 8 (ND)
Clifton-Clyde 82, Linn 50
Osborne 62, Pike Valley 12
Rock Hills 54, Wakefield 52 (OT)
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 62, Lakeside 12 (ND)
Pretty Prairie 28, Lincoln 20
Canton-Galva 42, Little River 20
Central Plains 86, Solomon 40
Fairfield 49, St. John 0
South Central 60, Kinsley 12
Pratt Skyline 84, Macksville 54
Kiowa County 54, Stockton 24 (ND)
Hodgeman County 52, Deerfield 0
Satanta 8, Minneola 6
Spearville 56, South Gray 22
Hill City 20, WaKeeney 14
Hoxie 52, Quinter 0
Rawlins County 42, Ness City 22
8-MAN II
Axtell 54, BV-Randolph 8
Baileyville 34, Hanover 22
Frankfort 50, Hampton, Neb. 20 (ND)
Hope 64, Tescott 14
Southern Cloud 68, Burrton 22
White City 58, Goessel 36
St. John’s Military 40, Chase 24 (ND)
Waverly 60, Chetopa 42
Southern Coffey 62, Crest 38
Stafford 54, Cunningham 8
South Barber at Norwich
Argonia-Attica 42, Caldwell 14 (ND)
Thunder Ridge 53, Northern Valley 22
Logan-Palco 50, Natoma 34
Wheatland-Grinnell at Golden Plains
Wallace County 49, Weskan 0
Greeley County 40, Cheylin 30
Triplains-Brewster 54, Heartland Christian 34 (ND)
Victoria 64, Western Plains 12
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Dighton 42
Otis-Bison 54, Wilson 8
Ingalls 54, Ashland 6
Rolla 53, Bucklin 8
Fowler 52, Moscow 22
Non-district games
KC Christ Prep 62, Sunrise Christian 0
Wichita Warriors 72, Hutchinson Central Christian 28
