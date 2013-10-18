Maize defense helps shut down Garden City

Much has been made of Maize’s offensive performance this season and rightfully so, as the Eagles have averaged more than 40 points.

But on Friday night, it was the defense that made key plays in Maize’s 40-24 win over Garden City in Class 6A-District 8.

Greyson Tempel, Garden City’s quarterback, had thrown for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for nearly 1,000 more. Against the Eagles’ blitzing attack, Tempel managed only 37 yards on the ground and many of his 255 passing yards came late. He also threw two interceptions.

“He (Tempel) was our focus all week in practice,” Maize junior linebacker Dalton Rupp said. “Stopping him running the ball was more important because he is quick and elusive. We did a good job with that.”

This win was important on two levels for Maize.

First, it avenged last season’s loss to Garden City that kept it out of the playoffs. Second, it secured a crucial home victory in district play, as the Eagles travel to Dodge City next week before closing the regular season at Hutchinson.

“What happened last year wasn’t discussed this week, but it was in the back of our minds,” Maize quarterback Connor Lungwitz said. “Everybody still had that sick feeling and it wasn’t brought up until five minutes before game time. We didn’t want to feel sick this year.”

Maize’s defense held Garden City, which averages nearly as many points as Eagles, to zero points in the first quarter and one first down.

By having deferred the coin toss, Maize was able to get the wind in the first quarter. So all of those punts by the Buffaloes deep in their own territory led to prime field position for the Eagles.

While it didn’t score on its first drive, Maize scored on its next two. The first was a 12-yard pass to Kendall Stewart from Lungwitz. The second was a well-executed play action pass to Kaven Jobe for a 58-yard score.

Lungwitz finished the night with 284 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing two series late in the first half with a minor knee injury.

“The field position in the first quarter was huge and we jumped on them early,” Maize coach Gary Guzman said. “I told the kids before the game we need to get on them early because we don’t want them hanging around.”

Garden City cut Maize’s lead to 30-16, after the Eagles punted the ball on their first two possessions of the second half. The Buffaloes looked crisp and the Eagles did not.

So Guzman went back to what his offense had done so well in the first half: the screen game.

Lungwitz found Stewart on a bubble screen, which Stewart took 37 yards for the touchdown, seemingly ending Garden City’s chances.

“We knew they were going to blitz a lot and that the screens would be there,” Lungwitz said. “We just took what they gave us and it worked well all night.”

Garden City 0 10 6 8 — 24 Maize 12 14 7 7 — 40

M — Stewart 12 pass from Lungwitz (kick failed)

M — Jobe 58 pass from Lungwitz (conversion failed)

M — White 19 pass from Lungwitz (Sanchez kick)

GC — I. Hernandez 38 FG

M — Stewart 75 kick return (Sanchez kick)

GC — D. Tempel 33 pass from G. Tempel (I. Hernandez kick)

GC — Tempel 7 run (conversion failed)

M — Stewart 38 pass from Lungwitz (Sanchez kick)

M — Helm 26 pass from Lungwitz (Sanchez kick)

GC — Koster 6 run (Tramp from Tempel)