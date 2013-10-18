Varsity Kansas

October 18, 2013 11:28 PM

Roundup: Derby pummels Southeast 76-13

Eagle staff

Tyler West and Caleb Arnold each scored three touchdowns and top-ranked Derby took advantage of four Southeast turnovers for a 76-13 victory Friday night in a Class 6A district football opener at Derby.

West scored from 17, 7 and 7 yards, part of his 108-yard rushing night. Arnold rushed for 88 yards and scored from 2, 35 and 7 yards.

Derby scored all its points before Southeast got going with two Tre Griffin touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Griffin had 100 yards and teammate Delzmond Peters had 115 yards on three attempts.

