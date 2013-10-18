Carroll cruises over Eisenhower in district opener

The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles continued their winning streak Friday night, defeating the Eisenhower Tigers 56-21 for their 20th straight win.

Eisenhower had a promising start to the night, scoring the first touchdown on 2-yard Drake Damon run after forcing the Golden Eagles to a three-and-out to start the game.

Unfortunately for Eisenhower, Carroll followed up with 56 straight points, 42 of which came in the first half.

Carroll quarterback Colton Howell’s 19-yard run tied the game with 3:38 to play in the first quarter. Denzel Goolsby finished off the quarter with a 55-yard punt return.

“We kinda got off to a little bit of a slow start, so I was trying to do anything that I could to just try and get us going,” Goolsby said.

Howell scored two more touchdowns in the half – two on runs from the 5- and 2-yard lines and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Scott Linnebur.

“Our theme at practice was playoffs start now,” Howell said.

Tory Smith scored on runs of 11 and 14 yards in the third quarter to give the Eagles the last points of their 56-point run.

Eisenhower’s Jake Jenkins scored on a 72-yard touchdown run with 3:04 to play.

After a fumble by Carroll, the Tigers quickly recovered the ball on the Carroll 22. That set up a series of runs by Jenkins culminating in an 18-yard run for the last touchdown of the game.

Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said that the team played well and followed the plan they had set up for the game.

“Our plan was to come in and stop the run and control the football, and I feel like we did that,” Schuckman said.

Carroll 56, Eisenhower 21

Eisenhower 7 0 0 14 — 21 Carroll 21 21 14 0 — 56

E– Damon 2 run (kick good)

BC– Howell 19 run (kick good)

BC– Howell 5 run (kick good)

BC– Goolsby 55 punt return (kick good)

BC – Howell 5 run (kick good)

BC – Linnebur 19 pass by Howell (kick good)

BC – Howell 2 run (kick good)

BC – Smith 11 run (kick good)

BC – Smith 14 run (kick good)

E –Jenkins 72 run (kick good)

E –Jenkins 18 run (kick good)

Rushing – Eisenhower, Jenkins 4-93, Damon 14-48, Strunk 4-14, Evans 3-(-7), Dinkle 5-(-8), Huelsmann 2-6, Collins 1-(-1). Carroll, Smith 15-49, Howell 8-37, Seyfert 3-10, Newell 1-13, Weber 5-41, Tyler 3-(-5).

Passing – Eisenhower, Dinkle 3-12-34-1, Evans 0-1-0-0. Carroll, Howell 18-24-149-0, Tyler 1-1-6-0.

Receiving – Eisenhower, Strunk 1-39, Evans 1-(-2), Damon 1(-3). Carroll, , Linnebur 3-42, Goolsby 2-59, Livengood 1-7, Newell 2-8, Smith 2-2, Mans 2-16, Bell 1-15, Davis 1-6.