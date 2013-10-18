Carder’s big start sparks Collegiate to win

After falling to Maize South a week ago, Collegiate wanted to come out and assert itself.

Senior Seth Carder made sure the Spartans did just that, taking the handoff on the first play from scrimmage and turning a sweep right into a 77-yard touchdown, triggering a 49-14 rout of Trinity Academy on a chilly Friday night at Collegiate.

“That play put excitement in our whole team, and we just took it from there,” Spartans quarterback Landon Root said.

Carder said coach Mike Gehrer wanted to begin the game with the sweep.

Gehrer said Carder has been Collegiate’s “go-to guy” since the second game, a 35-28 loss to Buhler.

“And (Friday) you saw why,” he said. “He’s a big, big part of what we do.”

The Spartans (4-3, 1-0 District 11) scored on six of their seven first-half possessions. The only time they didn’t find the end zone was when the first half ended at the Trinity 4, where Collegiate had a 3rd-and-goal. The half ended with the Spartans comfortably holding a 42-0 lead.

Trinity (5-1, 0-1) played without standout running back Tyler Burns, who is still nursing an ankle injury suffered two weeks ago against Conway Springs.

Knights coach Jared McDaniel said he hopes to have Burns ready next Friday against Augusta.

“He’s still a little banged up,” McDaniel said of Burns. “There’s still a lot of season left. If we can’t get him out there 100 percent, let’s get him healthy.”

Without their best back, the Knights’ offense failed to cross midfield in the first half.

Both of the Knights’ scores were set up by interceptions. Caleb Hoyt got Trinity on the board with 7:00 left in the third quarter when he intercepted an Austin Waddell pass and took it in from 8 yards out. In the fourth quarter, Tarrance Floyd intercepted Waddell at the Collegiate 22, and five plays later, quarterback Matt Jones connected with Jacob Loon from a yard out with 8:42 to play.

But this was definitely Collegiate’s night. Carder rushed for111 yards in playing just the first half. And, neither nor senior quarterback Landon Root played the entire half. Root left after completing all seven of his pass attempts for 111 yards and four touchdowns.

The Spartans practiced this week as if they were going to face a healthy Burns, which kept their intensity level high, Root said.

“We practiced really hard this week,” he said. “We were expecting them to be really tough, and we were expecting to see Burns, and we practiced for that. “

Trinity Academy 0 0 7 7 — 14 Collegiate 21 21 7 7 — 49

C—Carder 77 run (Moxley kick)

C—Flamini 12 pass from Root (Moxley kick)

C—A. Waddell 7 pass from Root (Moxley kick)

C—Williams 1 run (Moxley kick)

C—Copher 18 pass from Root (Moxley kick)

C—Williams 37 pass from Root (Moxley kick)

TA—Hoyt 8 interception return (Mosley kick)

C—Simms 1 run (Moxley kick)

TA—Loon 1 pass from Jones (Mosley kick)

Rushing —Trinity: Schroeder 9-27, Johnson 5-7, Osborne 2-(-2), Jones, 7-(-13). Collegiate: Se. Carder 7-117, Williams 10-61, Burgoyne 8-26, Simms 7-19, Winter 4-7, L. Root 1-5, Su. Carder 2-5, A. Waddell 3-(-1).

Passing —Trinity: Jones 7-15-2-74. Collegiate: L. Root 7-7-0-111, A.Waddell 5-8-2-72, Su. Carder 0-1-0-0.

Receiving — Trinity: Osborne 1-25, Loon 3-20, Kuntz 2-17, Harkness 1-12. Collegiate: Copher 4-74, Flamini 2-18, Larsen 2-16, Williams 1-37, Simms 1-15, A. Waddell 1-15, C. Root 1-8.