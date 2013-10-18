Varsity Kansas

October 18, 2013 5:30 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 18)

CLASS 6A

Free State 55, KC Wyandotte 14

Leavenworth 16, Lawrence 8

SM East 35, SM Northwest 13

SM West 56, SM North 29

Olathe East 56, BV North 10 (Thu.)

BV Northwest 35, SM South 10 (Thu.)

Gardner-Edgerton 52, Olathe South 7

Olathe North 33, Olathe Northwest 7

Junction City 42, Washburn Rural 35

Manhattan 22, Topeka 7

Derby 76, Wichita Southeast 13

Wichita Heights 20, Wichita East 0 (Thu.)

Wichita Northwest 69, Campus 16

Wichita North 52, Wichita South 26

Hutchinson 35, Dodge City 0

Maize 40, Garden City 24

CLASS 5A

Shawnee Heights 48, Highland Park 6

Topeka Seaman 37, Topeka West 20

Lansing 40, KC Washington 18

Mill Valley 48, KC Schlagle 0

Miege 49, KC Turner 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, KC Harmon 0

BV West 56, Pittsburg 35

Blue Valley 47, BV Southwest 3

Andover 42, Valley Center 17

Newton 49, Emporia 42

Kapaun 14, Wichita West 13

Andover Central 49, Arkansas City 14

Salina South 55, Salina Central 27

Hays 47, Great Bend 14

Liberal 64, Goddard 46

Carroll 56, Eisenhower 21

CLASS 4A

KC Ward 26, KC Sumner 14 (Thu.)

KC Piper 28, Atchison 20

Tonganoxie 37, Perry-Lecompton 8

Jefferson West 36, Basehor-Linwood 35

Spring Hill 14, St. James Academy 13 (Thu.)

Bonner Springs 16, DeSoto 15

Eudora 14, Santa Fe Trail 13

Baldwin 61, Ottawa 0

Louisburg 47, Prairie View 0

Paola 73, Osawatomie 28

Fort Scott 48, Anderson County 6

Chanute 38, Iola 7

Independence 41, Girard 0

Frontenac 35, Parsons 0

Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0

Coffeyville 55, Labette County 6

Holton 56, Wamego 6

Topeka Hayden 21, Royal Valley 0

Hesston 62, Circle 20

Maize South 65, El Dorado 17

Rose Hill 32, Augusta 26

Wichita Collegiate 49, Trinity Academy 14

Wellington 21, Clearwater 19

Winfield 20, Mulvane 14

Andale 28, Buhler 21

Cheney 56, Nickerson 14

Ulysses 43, Larned 0

Hugoton 30, Pratt 6

Abilene 28, Chapman 14

McPherson 42, Smoky Valley 13

Concordia 22, Colby 12

Goodland 8, Clay Center 7

CLASS 3A

Sabetha 28, Riverside 12

Hiawatha 21, Horton 6

Nemaha Valley 20, Riley County 12

Rock Creek 35, Marysville 6

Silver Lake 55, Pleasant Ridge 6

Atchison County 37, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 13

St. Marys 46, Council Grove 20

Rossville 35, Mission Valley 0

West Franklin 42, Osage City 21

Wellsville 12, Central Heights 7

Fredonia 44, Burlington 26

Humboldt 34, Eureka 20

Neodesha 19, Erie 14

Caney Valley 28, Cherryvale 0

Galena 30, Pittsburg Colgan 14

SE-Cherokee 34, Riverton 0

Conway Springs 62, Belle Plaine 6

Douglass 32, Chaparral 0

Sedgwick 55, Independent 14

Remington 14, Bluestem 8

Kingman 35, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Garden Plain 40, Haven 6

Marion 27, Halstead 0

Moundridge 40, Hillsboro 35

Lyons 40, Ellsworth 33

Sacred Heart 21, SE-Saline 8

Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 27

Norton 41, Minneapolis 7

Scott City 14, Hoisington 0

Thomas More Prep 49, Russell 0

Holcomb 48, Southwestern Heights 0

Lakin 28, Cimarron 0

CLASS 2-1A

Centralia 55, Troy 18

Valley Heights 35, Doniphan West 15

Jackson Heights 64, Jefferson North 0 (ND)

Leavenworth Immaculata at Valley Falls

McLouth 38, Oskaloosa 0

Wabaunsee 21, Northern Heights 18

Onaga 46, Chase County 22

Lyndon 69, Oswego 24

Olpe 33, NE-Arma 6

LaCrosse 30, Sterling 14

Inman 48, Herington 7

Ell-Saline 40, Republic County 8

Smith Center 40, Plainville 8

Washington County 45, Bennington 6

Ellis 26, St. Francis 0

Oakley 12, Oberlin 6

Meade 73, Leoti 18 (ND)

Stanton County at Elkhart

Sublette 28, Syracuse 6

8-MAN I

West Elk 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Oxford 58, Central-Burden 8

Udall 50, Sedan 26

South Haven 68, Caldwell 26 (ND)

Marais des Cygnes 70, Uniontown 22

Pleasanton 36, Marmaton Valley 4

Yates Center 64, St. Paul 18

Madison 62, Burlingame 14

Centre 42, Hartford 0

Peabody-Burns 48, Flinthills 0

Lebo 36, KC (Mo.) East 0 (ND)

Osborne 80, Clifton-Clyde 32

Rock Hills 74, Lakeside 24

Linn 62, Southern Cloud 40

Wakefield 76, Pike Valley 50

Canton-Galva 58, Pretty Prairie 22

Central Plains 40, Lincoln 20

Solomon 50, Little River 0

Kiowa County 50, Fairfield 0

Pratt Skyline 40, St. John 34

South Central 66, Macksville 16

Word of Life at Kinsley (ND)

South Gray 56, Deerfield 54

Hodgeman County 64, Minneola 0

Spearville 58, Satanta 8

Hoxie 48, Hill City 0

Rawlins County 56, Quinter 8

Ness City 26, WaKeeney 6

8-MAN II

Axtell 47, Frankfort 0

Hanover 50, BV-Randolph 0

Baileyville 56, Southern Coffey 6 (ND)

Hope 48, Burrton 0

Tescott at White City

Chase 44, Goessel 28

Linn 62, Southern Cloud 40 (ND)

Chetopa 42, Crest 14

Waverly at Elk Valley

Stafford 54, Norwich 6

South Barber 66, Argonia-Attica 56

Northern Valley 72, Stockton 44

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 40, Logan-Palco 14

Thunder Ridge 48, Cheylin 0 (ND)

Weskan 1, Wheatland-Grinnell 0 (forfeit)

Wallace County 61, Golden Plains 0

Triplains-Brewster 48, Greeley County 0

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Wilson 0

Otis-Bison 72, Western Plains 26

Victoria 20, Dighton 0

Moscow 54, Ashland 6

Fowler 50, Bucklin 0

Ingalls 14, Rolla 6

(ND) – non-district game

