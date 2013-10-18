Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 18)

CLASS 6A
Free State 55, KC Wyandotte 14
Leavenworth 16, Lawrence 8
SM East 35, SM Northwest 13
SM West 56, SM North 29
Olathe East 56, BV North 10 (Thu.)
BV Northwest 35, SM South 10 (Thu.)
Gardner-Edgerton 52, Olathe South 7
Olathe North 33, Olathe Northwest 7
Junction City 42, Washburn Rural 35
Manhattan 22, Topeka 7
Derby 76, Wichita Southeast 13
Wichita Heights 20, Wichita East 0 (Thu.)
Wichita Northwest 69, Campus 16
Wichita North 52, Wichita South 26
Hutchinson 35, Dodge City 0
Maize 40, Garden City 24
CLASS 5A
Shawnee Heights 48, Highland Park 6
Topeka Seaman 37, Topeka West 20
Lansing 40, KC Washington 18
Mill Valley 48, KC Schlagle 0
Miege 49, KC Turner 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, KC Harmon 0
BV West 56, Pittsburg 35
Blue Valley 47, BV Southwest 3
Andover 42, Valley Center 17
Newton 49, Emporia 42
Kapaun 14, Wichita West 13
Andover Central 49, Arkansas City 14
Salina South 55, Salina Central 27
Hays 47, Great Bend 14
Liberal 64, Goddard 46
Carroll 56, Eisenhower 21
CLASS 4A
KC Ward 26, KC Sumner 14 (Thu.)
KC Piper 28, Atchison 20
Tonganoxie 37, Perry-Lecompton 8
Jefferson West 36, Basehor-Linwood 35
Spring Hill 14, St. James Academy 13 (Thu.)
Bonner Springs 16, DeSoto 15
Eudora 14, Santa Fe Trail 13
Baldwin 61, Ottawa 0
Louisburg 47, Prairie View 0
Paola 73, Osawatomie 28
Fort Scott 48, Anderson County 6
Chanute 38, Iola 7
Independence 41, Girard 0
Frontenac 35, Parsons 0
Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0
Coffeyville 55, Labette County 6
Holton 56, Wamego 6
Topeka Hayden 21, Royal Valley 0
Hesston 62, Circle 20
Maize South 65, El Dorado 17
Rose Hill 32, Augusta 26
Wichita Collegiate 49, Trinity Academy 14
Wellington 21, Clearwater 19
Winfield 20, Mulvane 14
Andale 28, Buhler 21
Cheney 56, Nickerson 14
Ulysses 43, Larned 0
Hugoton 30, Pratt 6
Abilene 28, Chapman 14
McPherson 42, Smoky Valley 13
Concordia 22, Colby 12
Goodland 8, Clay Center 7
CLASS 3A
Sabetha 28, Riverside 12
Hiawatha 21, Horton 6
Nemaha Valley 20, Riley County 12
Rock Creek 35, Marysville 6
Silver Lake 55, Pleasant Ridge 6
Atchison County 37, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 13
St. Marys 46, Council Grove 20
Rossville 35, Mission Valley 0
West Franklin 42, Osage City 21
Wellsville 12, Central Heights 7
Fredonia 44, Burlington 26
Humboldt 34, Eureka 20
Neodesha 19, Erie 14
Caney Valley 28, Cherryvale 0
Galena 30, Pittsburg Colgan 14
SE-Cherokee 34, Riverton 0
Conway Springs 62, Belle Plaine 6
Douglass 32, Chaparral 0
Sedgwick 55, Independent 14
Remington 14, Bluestem 8
Kingman 35, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Garden Plain 40, Haven 6
Marion 27, Halstead 0
Moundridge 40, Hillsboro 35
Lyons 40, Ellsworth 33
Sacred Heart 21, SE-Saline 8
Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 27
Norton 41, Minneapolis 7
Scott City 14, Hoisington 0
Thomas More Prep 49, Russell 0
Holcomb 48, Southwestern Heights 0
Lakin 28, Cimarron 0
CLASS 2-1A
Centralia 55, Troy 18
Valley Heights 35, Doniphan West 15
Jackson Heights 64, Jefferson North 0 (ND)
Leavenworth Immaculata at Valley Falls
McLouth 38, Oskaloosa 0
Wabaunsee 21, Northern Heights 18
Onaga 46, Chase County 22
Lyndon 69, Oswego 24
Olpe 33, NE-Arma 6
LaCrosse 30, Sterling 14
Inman 48, Herington 7
Ell-Saline 40, Republic County 8
Smith Center 40, Plainville 8
Washington County 45, Bennington 6
Ellis 26, St. Francis 0
Oakley 12, Oberlin 6
Meade 73, Leoti 18 (ND)
Stanton County at Elkhart
Sublette 28, Syracuse 6
8-MAN I
West Elk 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Oxford 58, Central-Burden 8
Udall 50, Sedan 26
South Haven 68, Caldwell 26 (ND)
Marais des Cygnes 70, Uniontown 22
Pleasanton 36, Marmaton Valley 4
Yates Center 64, St. Paul 18
Madison 62, Burlingame 14
Centre 42, Hartford 0
Peabody-Burns 48, Flinthills 0
Lebo 36, KC (Mo.) East 0 (ND)
Osborne 80, Clifton-Clyde 32
Rock Hills 74, Lakeside 24
Linn 62, Southern Cloud 40
Wakefield 76, Pike Valley 50
Canton-Galva 58, Pretty Prairie 22
Central Plains 40, Lincoln 20
Solomon 50, Little River 0
Kiowa County 50, Fairfield 0
Pratt Skyline 40, St. John 34
South Central 66, Macksville 16
Word of Life at Kinsley (ND)
South Gray 56, Deerfield 54
Hodgeman County 64, Minneola 0
Spearville 58, Satanta 8
Hoxie 48, Hill City 0
Rawlins County 56, Quinter 8
Ness City 26, WaKeeney 6
8-MAN II
Axtell 47, Frankfort 0
Hanover 50, BV-Randolph 0
Baileyville 56, Southern Coffey 6 (ND)
Hope 48, Burrton 0
Tescott at White City
Chase 44, Goessel 28
Chetopa 42, Crest 14
Waverly at Elk Valley
Stafford 54, Norwich 6
South Barber 66, Argonia-Attica 56
Northern Valley 72, Stockton 44
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 40, Logan-Palco 14
Weskan 1, Wheatland-Grinnell 0 (forfeit)
Wallace County 61, Golden Plains 0
Triplains-Brewster 48, Greeley County 0
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Wilson 0
Otis-Bison 72, Western Plains 26
Victoria 20, Dighton 0
Moscow 54, Ashland 6
Fowler 50, Bucklin 0
Ingalls 14, Rolla 6
(ND) – non-district game
