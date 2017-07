Chase White scored six touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards as host Maize beat Campus 70-0 on Friday night in an AV-CTL Division I game.

White has scored 17 rushing touchdowns in six games, breaking the Maize school record with three regular-season games to play.

Eagles quarterback, Connor Lungwitz completed 10 of 16 passes for 177 yards. Maize (5-1, 4-1 Division I) stayed even with Derby atop Division I.

