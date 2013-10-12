Varsity Kansas

October 12, 2013 12:14 AM

How ranked teams fared (Oct. 11)

Check VarsityKansas.com on Saturday afternoon and Sunday’s Eagle for new high school football rankings.

Class 6A

1. Derby (5-1) beat Hutchinson 36-0.

2. Topeka (6-0) beat Emporia 21-17.

3. SM East (5-1) lost to Free State 17-10.

4. Free State (5-1) beat SM East 17-10.

5. Maize (5-1) beat Campus 70-0.

Class 5A

1 Kapaun (5-1) lost to Carroll 42-10.

2 Carroll (6-0) beat Kapaun 42-10.

3 Mill Valley (6-0) beat KC Piper 21-14.

4. Bishop Miege (5-1) beat BV West 21-19.

5. Andover (6-0) beat Goddard 36-25.

Class 4A

1. Holton (6-0) beat Jefferson West 40-20.

2. Andale (6-0) beat Wellington 65-0.

3. Buhler (6-0) beat Winfield 41-13.

4. Coffeyville (5-1) lost to Pittsburg 42-14.

5. Baldwin (6-0) beat Louisburg 51-14.

Class 3A

1. Silver Lake (5-1) lost to Rossville 27-21.

2. Beloit (6-0) beat SE-Saline 42-0.

3. Conway Springs (6-0) beat Garden Plain 27-8.

4. Pittsburg Colgan (5-1) lost to Columbus 26-10.

5. Scott City (5-1) beat Goodland 28-14.

Class 2-1A

1. Centralia (6-0) beat Atchison County 48-0.

2. La Crosse (6-0) beat Inman 50-12.

3. Lyndon (6-0) beat Jayhawk-Linn 42-0.

4. Meade (4-1) played Syracuse.

5. Oakley (5-1) beat St. Francis 56-0.

8-Man I

1. Madison (6-0) beat Lebo 57-22.

2. Osborne (6-0) beat Linn 74-24.

3. Solomon (6-0) beat Canton-Galva 94-60.

4. Rawlins County (6-0) beat WaKeeney 50-6.

5. Kiowa County (6-0) beat Pratt Skyline 46-0.

8-Man II

1. Wallace County (6-0) beat Greeley County 58-0.

2. Baileyville (5-1) beat Frankfort 54-6.

3. Victoria (6-0) beat Otis-Bison 46-0.

4. Hanover (4-1) beat Axtell 50-0.

5. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (6-0) beat BV-Randolph 54-8.

