How ranked teams fared (Oct. 11)

Class 6A
1. Derby (5-1) beat Hutchinson 36-0.
2. Topeka (6-0) beat Emporia 21-17.
3. SM East (5-1) lost to Free State 17-10.
4. Free State (5-1) beat SM East 17-10.
5. Maize (5-1) beat Campus 70-0.
Class 5A
1 Kapaun (5-1) lost to Carroll 42-10.
2 Carroll (6-0) beat Kapaun 42-10.
3 Mill Valley (6-0) beat KC Piper 21-14.
4. Bishop Miege (5-1) beat BV West 21-19.
5. Andover (6-0) beat Goddard 36-25.
Class 4A
1. Holton (6-0) beat Jefferson West 40-20.
2. Andale (6-0) beat Wellington 65-0.
3. Buhler (6-0) beat Winfield 41-13.
4. Coffeyville (5-1) lost to Pittsburg 42-14.
5. Baldwin (6-0) beat Louisburg 51-14.
Class 3A
1. Silver Lake (5-1) lost to Rossville 27-21.
2. Beloit (6-0) beat SE-Saline 42-0.
3. Conway Springs (6-0) beat Garden Plain 27-8.
4. Pittsburg Colgan (5-1) lost to Columbus 26-10.
5. Scott City (5-1) beat Goodland 28-14.
Class 2-1A
1. Centralia (6-0) beat Atchison County 48-0.
2. La Crosse (6-0) beat Inman 50-12.
3. Lyndon (6-0) beat Jayhawk-Linn 42-0.
4. Meade (4-1) played Syracuse.
5. Oakley (5-1) beat St. Francis 56-0.
8-Man I
1. Madison (6-0) beat Lebo 57-22.
2. Osborne (6-0) beat Linn 74-24.
3. Solomon (6-0) beat Canton-Galva 94-60.
4. Rawlins County (6-0) beat WaKeeney 50-6.
5. Kiowa County (6-0) beat Pratt Skyline 46-0.
8-Man II
1. Wallace County (6-0) beat Greeley County 58-0.
2. Baileyville (5-1) beat Frankfort 54-6.
3. Victoria (6-0) beat Otis-Bison 46-0.
4. Hanover (4-1) beat Axtell 50-0.
5. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (6-0) beat BV-Randolph 54-8.
