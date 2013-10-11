Heights’ defense pitches shutout

In the latest City League passing statistics, only Heights doesn’t have a player among the leaders.

But Friday night the Falcons showed they can pass when necessary.

Facing a 4th-and-6 at the Northwest 34 late in the third quarter, quarterback Forlanda Parker lofted a nice spiral to Tre King at the 3, and King took it in for his third touchdown of the night in Heights’ 35-0 City League victory at Northwest.

“We do what we do in order to win,” Heights first-year coach Terry Harrison said. “We’re not out there trying to be balanced; we want to win football games.”

All that was needed from him was concentration, Parker said.

“I was just focusing on trying to get my steps right and focus on getting the ball to him,” he said.

King also rushed for two touchdowns for the Falcons (4-2, 3-2 City League) – including a sparkling 62-yard run up the middle on the Falcons’ first play from scrimmage.

“Every play is supposed to work that way,” Harrison said. “We preach to our kids all the time: ‘Do your job.’ And, on that play, they did.”

King said he got great blocking and managed to break some tackles.

“Our line just opened up the holes,” he said. “You can’t arm-tackle me.”

King also scored when the Falcons got the ball at the Grizzlies 14 after a fumble, carrying it the final yard four plays later for a quick 14-0 lead.

The Northwest defense then stiffened in a scoreless second quarter, and the half ended 14-0.

Northwest (2-4, 2-3) had problems on offense all game, managing just 195 yards of offense — 67 coming on a late drive against Heights’ backups. They reached the Falcons 4, but defensive back Kyle Martin stripped the ball and returned it 96 yards for Heights’ final touchdown.

A swarming Heights defense limited Northwest’s Deron Thompson, the City League’s second-leading rusher, to 53 yards on 14 carries.

“I think it just speaks to coach (Heath) Henderson, who’s our defensive coordinator, and the kids we have on defense, the way they played,” Harrison said. “We feel like we play real good defense at Heights. Our kids are very competitive and tough.”

The Grizzlies had hoped to build on last week’s close 12-7 loss to Bishop Carroll, but the Falcons quickly killed any notion of Northwest offensive success.

“Their defensive line is outstanding,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “We knew that going into this game. We couldn’t block their two interior guys. Carlos (Taylor) and Aderio (Ammons) are two very good football players, and we couldn’t block them all night long.”

Heights 14 0 7 14 — 35 Northwest 0 0 0 0 — 0

H—King 62 run (Rodriquez kick)

H—King 1 run (Rodriquez kick)

H—King 34 pass from Parker (Rodriquez kick)

H—Wiley 61 run (Rodriquez kick)

H—Martin 96 fumble return (Rodriquez kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing—Heights: King 8-86, Batiste 11-43, Wiley 6-18, Parker 7-14, McCray 4-9, Deshazer 2-2, Rich 3-(-12). Northwest: Thompson 14-53, Gaither 13-37, Sanders 10-32.

Passing—Heights: Parker 1-2-0-34. Northwest: Gaither 10-23-0-73.

Receiving—Heights: King 1-34. Northwest: Beckner 5-50, Williams 1-12, Brock 1-6, Sanders 2-2, Thompson 1-2.