Southeast overpowers South with running game

The Southeast Golden Buffaloes used their running game to beat South 27-8 Friday night at Carpenter Stadium.

Southeast moved into a three-way tie for fifth place in the City League with only 13 passing yards.

“We’re kind of a rush-first team and everyone knows that about us,” Southeast coach Chris Asmussen said.

Running back Tre Griffin led the charge with 163 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Griffin said that surpassing 100 yards means a lot to him, but he couldn’t do it if it weren’t for the offensive line blocking for him.

“They stay disciplined and work hard on every play,” Griffin said.

Griffin scored three of Southeast’s four touchdowns. The first came on a 5-yard run with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. It was the only touchdown scored in the first half.

Asmussen said the team felt like they could have played better, but the touchdown helped them prepare for the second half.

“We came out and wanted to make a statement,” Asmussen said.

Late in the third, a blocked punt by Jemarry Walker gave Southeast the ball at the 3-yard line. That set up Griffin for his third touchdown and a 21-point lead.

A few minutes later, a two-yard run by Keshaun McGaugh put the game out of reach.

South freshman JaQuan Binkley made an 80-yard run to give South its only touchdown.

South coach Kevin Steiner said that although the team is winless, players such as Binkley show the potential of the freshman class.

“Southeast was playing good, physical offensive ball,” Steiner said. “I think that frustrated our defense, not being able to stop that.”

South 0 0 0 8 — 8 Southeast 0 7 14 6 — 27

SE – Griffin 5 run (kick good)

SE – Griffin 11 run (kick good)

SE – Griffin 3 run (kick good)

SE – McGaugh 2 run (kick failed)

S – Binkley 80 run (conversion good)