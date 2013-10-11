Area high school football standings (Oct. 11)

City League
|CL
|All
|Carroll
|6-0
|6-0
|Kapaun
|5-1
|5-1
|West
|4-2
|4-2
|Heights
|3-2
|4-2
|East
|2-3
|2-4
|Northwest
|2-3
|2-4
|Southeast
|2-3
|2-4
|North
|0-5
|0-6
|South
|0-5
|0-6
AV-CTL I
|Div.
|All
|Derby
|4-1
|5-1
|Maize
|4-1
|5-1
|Salina South
|4-1
|4-2
|Hutchinson
|3-2
|3-3
|Newton
|2-3
|3-3
|Salina Central
|0-4
|2-4
|Campus
|0-5
|0-6
AV-CTL II
|Div.
|All
|Andover
|4-0
|6-0
|Maize South
|4-1
|5-1
|Arkansas City
|2-2
|3-3
|Andover Central
|2-2
|2-4
|Eisenhower
|2-2
|2-4
|Goddard
|1-3
|1-5
|Valley Center
|0-5
|0-5
AV-CTL III
|Div.
|All
|Buhler
|5-0
|6-0
|McPherson
|4-1
|4-2
|Mulvane
|2-2
|3-3
|Winfield
|1-3
|3-3
|Rose Hill
|2-3
|2-4
|El Dorado
|0-5
|0-6
AV-CTL IV
|Div.
|All
|Andale
|5-0
|6-0
|Collegiate
|3-1
|3-3
|Clearwater
|2-2
|4-2
|Wellington
|2-2
|4-2
|Augusta
|1-3
|1-5
|Circle
|0-5
|0-6
Central Plains
|CPL
|All
|Conway Springs
|5-0
|6-0
|Trinity Academy
|5-1
|5-1
|Cheney
|4-2
|4-2
|Chaparral
|3-3
|3-3
|Garden Plain
|3-3
|3-3
|Independent
|3-3
|3-3
|Douglass
|2-3
|3-3
|Medicine Lodge
|1-3
|1-5
|Bluestem
|1-4
|1-5
|Belle Plaine
|0-5
|0-6
Central Kansas North
|Div.
|All
|Smoky Valley
|4-0
|6-0
|Halstead
|2-1
|3-3
|Lyons
|2-2
|4-2
|Hillsboro
|1-2
|3-3
|Sterling
|0-4
|2-4
Central Kansas South
|Div.
|All
|Hesston
|4-0
|6-0
|Kingman
|2-1
|3-2
|Pratt
|2-2
|2-4
|Haven
|1-2
|2-4
|Nickerson
|0-4
|0-6
