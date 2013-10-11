Varsity Kansas

Area high school football standings (Oct. 11)

October 11, 2013 9:55 PM

City League

CL All
Carroll 6-0 6-0
Kapaun 5-1 5-1
West 4-2 4-2
Heights 3-2 4-2
East 2-3 2-4
Northwest 2-3 2-4
Southeast 2-3 2-4
North 0-5 0-6
South 0-5 0-6

AV-CTL I

Div. All
Derby 4-1 5-1
Maize 4-1 5-1
Salina South 4-1 4-2
Hutchinson 3-2 3-3
Newton 2-3 3-3
Salina Central 0-4 2-4
Campus 0-5 0-6

AV-CTL II

Div. All
Andover 4-0 6-0
Maize South 4-1 5-1
Arkansas City 2-2 3-3
Andover Central 2-2 2-4
Eisenhower 2-2 2-4
Goddard 1-3 1-5
Valley Center 0-5 0-5

AV-CTL III

Div. All
Buhler 5-0 6-0
McPherson 4-1 4-2
Mulvane 2-2 3-3
Winfield 1-3 3-3
Rose Hill 2-3 2-4
El Dorado 0-5 0-6

AV-CTL IV

Div. All
Andale 5-0 6-0
Collegiate 3-1 3-3
Clearwater 2-2 4-2
Wellington 2-2 4-2
Augusta 1-3 1-5
Circle 0-5 0-6

Central Plains

CPL All
Conway Springs 5-0 6-0
Trinity Academy 5-1 5-1
Cheney 4-2 4-2
Chaparral 3-3 3-3
Garden Plain 3-3 3-3
Independent 3-3 3-3
Douglass 2-3 3-3
Medicine Lodge 1-3 1-5
Bluestem 1-4 1-5
Belle Plaine 0-5 0-6

Central Kansas North

Div. All
Smoky Valley 4-0 6-0
Halstead 2-1 3-3
Lyons 2-2 4-2
Hillsboro 1-2 3-3
Sterling 0-4 2-4

Central Kansas South

Div. All
Hesston 4-0 6-0
Kingman 2-1 3-2
Pratt 2-2 2-4
Haven 1-2 2-4
Nickerson 0-4 0-6

